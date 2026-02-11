Reconnect Rochester Inc

Hosted by

Reconnect Rochester Inc

About this event

The ROC 'n Roll

97 Railroad St

Rochester, NY 14609, USA

30 Mile Ride
$50

30 mile self-guided bike ride touring Rochester, NY neighborhoods and trails. The 30 mile bike ride includes the afterparty meal and drink ticket.

8 mile bike ride
$50

A family friendly guided ride mostly on trails. The 8 mile bike ride includes the afterparty meal and drink ticket.

Child (any ride)
$25

For all those under 18 years of age. The child bike ticket includes the afterparty meal and (non-alcoholic) drink ticket.

After party only
$25

Not into riding, but still want to celebrate with us? Join us just for the after-party (includes a drink and meal ticket) at Rohrbach's! Kids under 18 are free.

Add a donation for Reconnect Rochester Inc

$

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