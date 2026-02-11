The ROC 'n Roll

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About this event
30 mile self-guided bike ride touring Rochester, NY neighborhoods and trails. The 30 mile bike ride includes the afterparty meal and drink ticket.
A family friendly guided ride mostly on trails. The 8 mile bike ride includes the afterparty meal and drink ticket.
For all those under 18 years of age. The child bike ticket includes the afterparty meal and (non-alcoholic) drink ticket.
Not into riding, but still want to celebrate with us? Join us just for the after-party (includes a drink and meal ticket) at Rohrbach's! Kids under 18 are free.
$
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