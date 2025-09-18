Hosted by

The Rock Garden, Inc

Silent Auction to Support The Rock Garden

178 Laredo Dr, Decatur, GA 30030, USA

One Week of Summer Camp at The Oak House School item
$100

Starting bid

Valid for one week of summer camp in 2026. Not valid on academic camps. value: 375.00 https://www.theoakhouseschool.com

Acupuncture with Laura Greiner item
Acupuncture with Laura Greiner
$50

Starting bid

Two acupuncture sessions with Laura Greiner, MAc, LAc (1 initial session and 1 follow-up or 2 follow-ups; both sessions must be used by the same person, sessions held in person at The Seed to Star Collective) value: 305.00 https://seedtostar.com/blogs/news/about-laura

Auraweaver Gift Certificate and Book item
Auraweaver Gift Certificate and Book
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 75.00 of Aura services with Auraweaver and a signed copy of Aura Weaving (a 95.00 total value) (must be picked up at Seed to Star) https://www.auraweaver.com

Osteria or Doc Cheys Gift Certificate item
Osteria or Doc Cheys Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

25.00 gift certificate to Osteria or Doc Cheys in VA Highlands (must be picked up at Seed to Star)

Custom Embroidery Pet Portrait item
Custom Embroidery Pet Portrait
$50

Starting bid

For all the animal lovers! Receive a custom created fully thread painted pet portrait from Needle Threadwork. Your finished work will ship one month after receipt of image. These are incredible! (A 200.00 value)

Framed Art Print by Elliot Mittens
$25

Starting bid

Framed art print "Flower of Life Eclipse" by Western NC fiber artist Elliot Mittens. Must be picked up at Seed to Star. (a 75.00 value) (print is approx 12"x12")

Renew Pelvic Health Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

55-min in-person visit ($275 value) with Amanda Shipley, PT, DPT, MTC that includes a thorough pelvic floor muscle assessment, pelvic therapy treatment, education, and

home program fully customized to your body's individual needs. https://www.renewpelvichealth.com

1-Hour Virtual Parenting Consultation with Amy Bryant
$50

Starting bid

1 hour VIRTUAL consultation to ease your parenting worries with Amy Bryant, licensed and board certified mental health therapist. (a 250.00 value) www.wildchildcounseling.com

Chiropractic Adjustment with Dr. Katrina Cryder
$50

Starting bid

First visit chiropractic adjustment with Dr. Katrina Cryder of Touch of Health in Sandy Springs (a 200.00 value) (in-person only) https://touchofhealthatlanta.com

Gift Basket from Garage Door Studios
$10

Starting bid

Gift basket includes a handmade candle and delicious bar of chocolate (48.00 value) Must be picked up at Seed to Star.

Savage Pizza Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

25.00 gift certificate to Savage Pizza (valid at all locations) Must pick up at Seed to Star https://savagepizza.com

Encaustic Painting by artist Emily Mann item
Encaustic Painting by artist Emily Mann
$50

Starting bid

One ready to hang encaustic painting by local artist Emily Mann of Ink and Indigo (a 300.00 value) Painting is approx 12" in diameter. Must pick up at Seed to Star. https://inkandindigo.com/about/

Psychic Mediumship Reading or Reiki Session item
Psychic Mediumship Reading or Reiki Session
$50

Starting bid

One In-Person Psychic Mediumship Reading or Reiki session with Gail Turner-Cooper at Align Health Coaching in Atlanta (a 200.00 value) https://alignhealthcoaching.com

Seed to Star Rock Shop Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

100.00 gift certificate in the Seed to Star rock shop (valid on retail items only, excludes consignment items) *May also be used for Instagram or website purchases

Quantum Energy Wellness Bed Sessions (In-Person or Virtual)
$50

Starting bid

4 in-person or 8 virtual sessions on a Quantum Energy Wellness Bed with Colleen McGhee of Stellar Journeys (a 400.00 value) In-person sessions are located in Kirkwood https://raiseyourvoltage.us/qewb/

4 Sessions on a Feel Opus Sound Bed
$25

Starting bid

4 in-person sessions on a Feel Opus Sound Bed with Colleen McGhee of Stellar Journeys (a 100.00 value) Sessions are held in Kirkwood https://feelopus.com

Private Group Sound Bath with Corrie item
Private Group Sound Bath with Corrie
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a 45 minute sound bath at Seed to Star for your private group of up to 8 people with Corrie Roberson. (A 200.00 value) www.corrieroberson.com

Gift Certificate to Side Hustle Soups
$10

Starting bid

Yum! Enjoy a 44.00 gift certificate to Side Hustle Soups! Local pickup and delivery. https://sidehustlesoups.com

Crystal Bowl with Carrying Case item
Crystal Bowl with Carrying Case
$100

Starting bid

Amazing! Enjoy your own 14 inch C bowl from Sunreed Instruments. Comes with a padded carrying case and 2 mallets. It sounds amazing! (A 475.00 value) Must pick up at Seed to Star.

Gift Card for Reiki with Dana Young plus a candle item
Gift Card for Reiki with Dana Young plus a candle
$25

Starting bid

A 100.00 gift card to be used toward an in-person reiki session with Dana Young of Dragonfly Reiki in Decatur plus a handmade reiki infused candle. (A 125.00 total value) Myst pick up at Seed to Star. https://www.dragonflyreiki.net

Case of Witchy Kombuchy
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a case (24 cans) of the most delicious kombucha around! (A 120.00 value) Must pick up at Seed to Star.

Shamanic Quantum Energy Session with Kelbi Morris
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an in-person Shamanic Quantum Energy Session with Soul Therapist and Energy Intuitive Kelbi Morris of Lumenous Healing (a 182.00 value) Must pick up at Seed to Star. https://www.lumenoushealing.com

Gift Certificate for a Human Design Guide with Leah item
Gift Certificate for a Human Design Guide with Leah
$25

Starting bid

Explore your unique Human Design with a personalized Inner Compass Guide to Your Human Design with Leah Tioxon:


Your Human Design is a map of how your energy moves, how you’re meant to make decisions, and how you meet the world.


The Inner Compass Guide is a deep-dive into:

🔹 Your Type, Strategy, and Authority (how you’re designed to thrive)

🔹 Your Profile and Incarnation Cross (life themes + patterns)

🔹 Your key Channels & Gates (the energies you carry and how they express)

🔹 Environment & Determination (how your body processes place + nourishment)


Why it matters? Because when you live as yourself instead of pushing against your design, life begins to feel less like resistance and more like alignment.


These reports are written personally, with clarity and care, to help you recognize your gifts, release what isn’t yours, and trust your timing.


Your unique design is waiting.


(an 85.00 value) (please note: this is an emailed report not a session) http://leahtioxon.com

Gift Certificate for A Sacred Soul Purpose Guide with Leah
$50

Starting bid

Dive more into yourself with a personalized Sacred Soul Purpose Guide with Leah Tioxon.


A personalized, intuitive guidebook blending Astrology, Human Design, and Gene Keys to illuminate your soul’s purpose. Poetic, practical, and full of insight to support your path.


(a 150.00 value) (Please note: this is an emailed report, not a session) http://leahtioxon.com

One-Hour Massage with Lucy Smith
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a fabulous one hour massage with Lucy Smith at The Seed to Star Collective. (a 120.00 value) https://lucysmithmassage.com/

Gift Certificate from Earth Conscious Gardening
$100

Starting bid

Beautify your landscaping with a gift certificate from Earth Conscious Gardening and Landscaping, Inc, who specializes in pollinator friendly earth conscious landscaping and gardening.


Certificate is for One Half Day of Gardening Services (a 500.00 value) 


Includes the choice of ONE of the below services:


One small garden design which will be humanly designed and personalized for your specific space, needs and desires. This design will be hand drawn with no AI involvement and perfect for a small space, patio or small garden bed. Plant list included. Plants, plant installation or materials are not included. OR
One half day of gardening labor  pruning, hand weeding and general gardening (labor only, no materials included)

OR

One in-depth personalized garden consultation  (consult only/plants and materials not included)


Herbal Consult with Brandy Beavers, Clinical Herbalist
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for

One Herbal Consultation and Personalized Plan with Brandy Beavers, Community and Clinical Herbalist and Alchemist of Alchemy Revival

(Value- $225)


Includes intake, assesement, and a personalized herbal plan. Stone medicine recommendations included, if interested. Remedies not included. The consult may be held locally at Seed to Star or virtually via Zoom.

Beautiful Painting and Handmade Necklace from local artist item
Beautiful Painting and Handmade Necklace from local artist
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful 16x20 painting and handmade necklace created by local artist Lindsay Mahaffay Kucinski of Snapdragon Studio. Must pick up at Seed to Star. (a 245.00 value)

Gift Certificate to Mudfire
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate to Mudfire Pottery Studio, Maker Space and Gallery. 150.00 to be used for classes or gallery purchases. Must be picked up at Seed to Star. https://www.mudfire.com

5 Class Card + 2 BFF Passes to Form Yoga
$25

Starting bid

Get your yoga on at Form Yoga in Decatur with a gift certificate for 5 classes plus 2 BFF passes. (a 160.00 value).Must pick up at Seed to Star. https://formyoga.com

Otherworlding Session with Dan Furst item
Otherworlding Session with Dan Furst
$10

Starting bid

Welcome to Otherworlding with Dan Furst. This is an invitation to hold a Conscious Creative Conversation together.

Let me offer you space, energy, and time to reflect on yourself. If you are at a crossroads about a choice, or wish to build on your creative vision and feel blocked, lets spend an hour (or so) together. We will share, tune in, and listen to your guidance together. (This is not mediumship however there are elements of energy work) Sessions tend to find their own tools and resources as they unfold. The tone can be playful, sincere, magical, and vulnerable.  I am betting an hour with you that it will be worth it!


We can meet online or in person at a location of your choosing ( coffee shop, park etc) (a 100.00 value)

One Hour Tarot Reading with Kitty Love
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a one-hour tarot reading with reader Kitty Love. Reading may be in-peron or virtual. (120.00 value) https://empresskittylove.com/

One Hour Easy Dance for Goddess Confidence Session
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a one-hour in-person Easy Dance for Goddess Confidence session with Kitty Love. (a 120.00 value) https://empresskittylove.com/

Gift Certificate to Estoria item
Gift Certificate to Estoria
$10

Starting bid

50.00 Gift Certificate to 97Estoria in Atlanta. Must pick up at Seed to Star. https://www.estoriabar.com

Gift Certificate to the Midway Pub
$10

Starting bid

50.00 Gift certificate to the Midway Pub in Atlanta. Must pick up at Seed to Star. https://www.themidwaypub.com

Mystic Witch Basket and Gift Cert. for Tarot Reading & Reiki
$50

Starting bid

Custom gift basket of witchy essentials plus a gift card for one tarot reading and reiki with Angela, the Mystic Witch. Please note: image is just an example, colors and items will vary. The basket will be on display at the party. Reading and reiki are in-person at Seed to Star. Basket must be picked up at Seed to Star. (a 200.00 value)

Gift Card to Open Door plus Buddha statue item
Gift Card to Open Door plus Buddha statue
$50

Starting bid

100.00 gift certificate to Open Door Atlanta, plus a fabulous Buddha statue. Must be picked up at Seed to Star. (a 150.00 value) https://www.instagram.com/opendoor_atl/?hl=en

Basket Full of Locally Grown and Crafted Herbal Pruducta item
Basket Full of Locally Grown and Crafted Herbal Pruducta
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an incredible selection of locally grown and crafted herbal products from local herbalist Kelbi Morris (a 114.00 value) Muat pick up at Sred to Star. https://www.lumenoushealing.com

