Myersville Elementary PTA

Hosted by

Myersville Elementary PTA

About this event

The Rockin' Tale of Snow White

100 Martha Mason St

Middletown, MD 21769, USA

Snow White - Friday, March 7 (6pm)
$8

Friday, March 7, 2025 6:00pm Middletown Middle School Doors open at 5:30. No refunds. Please enter through the front doors of the school.

Snow White - Saturday, March 8 (1pm)
$8

Saturday, March 8, 2025 1:00pm Middletown Middle School Doors open at 12:30. No refunds. Please enter through the front doors of the school.

Snow White - Saturday, March 8 (6pm)
$8

Saturday, March 8, 2025 6:00pm Middletown Middle School Doors open at 5:30. No refunds. Please enter through the front doors of the school.

Add a donation for Myersville Elementary PTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!