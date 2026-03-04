The Rodear 2026

About this event
Guests will move through a private gallery opening into an evening of dinner, wine, music, poetry, and stories shared by Sallie Knowles Joseph Scholarship recipients—offering a first glimpse into the voices and work at the heart of The Rodear. Guests will gather for a chef-prepared farm-to-table dinner by Adele Nash, paired with wines from winemaker Haley Wight.
The night closes with intimate performances by Wylie Gustafson, Trinity Seely, and Amy Hale.
Schedule:
Tickets are limited to 50 guests for this special night, so make sure you reserve your seats as soon as possible! Ticket price includes the art display, dinner, and concert.
Guests will have a first look at the 2026 artists and makers, with the Barn Gallery and Trade Show open for viewing and shopping ahead of the evening.
Dinner follows in an intimate setting, offering time to gather with artists and table neighbors—an evening shaped by conversation, connection, and a shared table.
The night closes with a special performance by Jessie Veeder, Jade Brodie, and Annie Mackenzie.
Schedule:
Tickets will be limited for this evening gathering. Ticket price includes the art display, dinner, and concert.
**Free entry for children 12 and under**
Saturday begins with a full day of artists and makers, with the Barn Gallery and surrounding grounds open to the public for viewing and shopping.
From 10:00am to 3:00pm, guests are invited to experience the 2026 collection of original work—an open invitation to spend time with the artists and support their craft.
In the evening, the gathering shifts into a more intimate (ticketed) setting. Dinner is served at a shared table, followed by the Sallie Knowles Joseph Scholarship auction led by Grayson Haydn-Myer, and a night of music under the open sky.
The night closes with a performance by Sterling Drake carrying the evening into dancing and celebration.
Schedule:
Saturday ticket price includes the art exhibits, dinner, auction, and entertainment.
**Free entry for kids 12 and under**
Join silversmith and engraver Jill Latno-Yamate (The Classy Trailer) for an in-depth workshop focused on forming and fabricating sterling silver.
In this class, you’ll create a sterling silver cuff bracelet with hand-fabricated flowers and stone accents using anticlastic forming techniques. Students will fabricate and solder floral elements and set stones, gaining experience across multiple stages of the silversmithing process.
Designed for a range of skill levels—from those new to silversmithing to more advanced makers—this workshop offers a close look at forming, soldering, and finishing techniques within a supportive, small-group setting. More advanced soldering of formed accents will also be covered.
Students will leave with a completed sterling silver cuff and new skillsets, along with a deeper understanding of working with silver through form. All materials are provided.
Class Schedule: Wednesday July 22, 9am - 4pm & Thursday July 23, 9am - 2pm
Do you want to draw horses but don’t know where to start? This class is for you.
Join Cowgirl Artist of America, Lucile Wedeking, as she breaks down the fundamentals of life drawing into clear, approachable steps. This 3-hour fine arts course is designed for all skill levels and is rooted in the French practice of Croquis drawing—fast, expressive sketching that builds confidence in understanding shape, movement, and form.
Working with live models, students will move from simple figures to capturing the equine body in motion. Wedeking shares a foundational method she learned at Parsons School of Design—a practice that continues to inform her work today.
As she notes, “There are no mistakes. The goal is to let loose, find our rhythm, and celebrate the character of our own mark making in a fun and free-flowing way. If you can only draw a stick figure, that’s okay—that’s where we begin.”
This workshop offers a rare opportunity to apply classical atelier techniques to the equine subject, bridging traditional drawing methods with the Western arts. Class size is limited to 15 students to allow for both group and individual instruction. All materials are provided.
Class Schedule: Friday July 24, 9am - 12pm
Bead your own card wallet, complete with buckskin backing and concho accents, in this workshop led by Shoshone-Paiute tribal member Robin Egan. Native American beadwork reflects individuality and creativity, while designs and colors are often specific to a family or tribe.
Robin will teach the traditional flat style using a two-thread method, along with how to design and choose colors that appeal to you. You’ll leave with a functional piece that reflects both the tradition and your own style. All materials are provided.
Class Schedule:
Wednesday July 22, 9am - 5pm
Thursday July 23, 9am - 5pm
Friday July 24, 9am - 2pm.
Join Kailey Kline of Magpie West Leather and Mary Cerise of Hanging Moon Silver for a hands-on workshop that brings together leatherwork and metalsmithing.
In this class, you’ll create a cuff-style bracelet from start to finish. With Kailey, you’ll tool and design your leather cuff, learning techniques in carving and patterning. With Mary, you’ll select your stone and build a silver setting—soldering and finishing a piece that can be worn on the cuff and designed to slide off and be worn as a pendant.
Students are guided through each step of the process, gaining an introduction to both trades while creating a piece that is entirely their own.
This workshop is known for its welcoming, lively atmosphere—an opportunity to learn, make, and spend time in good company.
Class Schedule: Thursday July 23, 9 - 5pm & Friday July 24, 9am - 12pm
Join author and speaker Amy Hale for a morning of active writing, along with a discussion about developing habits and practices to support our creative lives. Hale invites artists and makers in any medium to join her for an examination of the use of daily writing to unlock, jump start, and give voice to the creative process. The workshop will cover many of the topics that Hale covers in her popular online workshops. Bring your own writing tools and your own inner spark, and be prepared to write.
Class Schedule: Friday July 24, 10am - 12pm
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