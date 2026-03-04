The Rodear 2026

Do you want to draw horses but don’t know where to start? This class is for you.





Join Cowgirl Artist of America, Lucile Wedeking, as she breaks down the fundamentals of life drawing into clear, approachable steps. This 3-hour fine arts course is designed for all skill levels and is rooted in the French practice of Croquis drawing—fast, expressive sketching that builds confidence in understanding shape, movement, and form.

Working with live models, students will move from simple figures to capturing the equine body in motion. Wedeking shares a foundational method she learned at Parsons School of Design—a practice that continues to inform her work today.





As she notes, “There are no mistakes. The goal is to let loose, find our rhythm, and celebrate the character of our own mark making in a fun and free-flowing way. If you can only draw a stick figure, that’s okay—that’s where we begin.”

This workshop offers a rare opportunity to apply classical atelier techniques to the equine subject, bridging traditional drawing methods with the Western arts. Class size is limited to 15 students to allow for both group and individual instruction. All materials are provided.





Class Schedule: Friday July 24, 9am - 12pm