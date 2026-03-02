Virginia Onsite Wastewater Recycling Association

Hosted by

Virginia Onsite Wastewater Recycling Association

About this event

The Ronnie Thomas Memorial Golf Tournament 2026

Bristow Manor Golf Club

11507 Valley View Drive, Bristow, VA 20136

Premier Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Premier Sponsorship includes being a Grand Prize Sponsor, Beverage Ticket Sponsor, two (2) Hole Sponsorships, four (4) players, two (2) golf carts and dinner afterwards.

Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gold Sponsorship includes being a Prize Sponsor, two (2) Hole Sponsorships, four (4) players, two (2) golf carts and dinner afterwards.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Silver Sponsorship includes one (1) Hole Sponsorship, four (4) players, two (2) golf carts and dinner afterwards.

Food & Beverage Sponsor
$500

Food and Beverage Sponsorship includes Advertisement, Participation on the Drink Cart and dinner afterwards.

Hole Sponsorship
$150

Hole Sponsorship provides a sign with your logo at one of the holes.

Golf Participant
$200

Golf ticket includes your cart, golf, and dinner afterwards.

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