The Ronnie Thomas Memorial Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
11507 Valley View Drive, Bristow, VA 20136
Premier Sponsorship includes being a Grand Prize Sponsor, Beverage Ticket Sponsor, two (2) Hole Sponsorships, four (4) players, two (2) golf carts and dinner afterwards.
Gold Sponsorship includes being a Prize Sponsor, two (2) Hole Sponsorships, four (4) players, two (2) golf carts and dinner afterwards.
Silver Sponsorship includes one (1) Hole Sponsorship, four (4) players, two (2) golf carts and dinner afterwards.
Food and Beverage Sponsorship includes Advertisement, Participation on the Drink Cart and dinner afterwards.
Hole Sponsorship provides a sign with your logo at one of the holes.
Golf ticket includes your cart, golf, and dinner afterwards.
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