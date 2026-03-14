Hosted by

Chagrin Valley Rotary Foundation

About this event

The Rotary Club of Chagrin Valley Community Gala & Fundraiser at Honey Hill (copy)

8200 E Washington St

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023, USA

Gala Attendee
$125

Enjoy all the evening has to offer including appetizers, open bar (beer&wine), full bar (cash), dinner, desserts, auctions and live entertainment.

Event Table Sponsorship
$3,000

2 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table for 10, recongintion in all event printed and digital media, signage and recognition at the event, signage for dispay at your office/business. Listing on chagrinvalleyrotary.com.

Bar Sponsor
$1,500

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1/2 page ad in program, logo on event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and signage on the bars at the event.

Appetizer Sponsor
$1,500

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1/2 page ad in program, logo on event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and signage at appetizer stations and on cocktail napkins at the event.

Valet Sponsor
$1,500

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1/2 page ad in program, logo on event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and signage at the valet stand and on valet tickets at the event.

Wine Pull Sponsor
$1,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, event signage and logo on wine bags/tags.

Live Auction Sponsor
$1,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, event signage and recognition during the auction.

Wagon of Booze
$1,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, event signage and logo on wagon.

Program Sponsor
$500

Recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and event signage.

Dessert Dash Sponsor
$500

Recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and event signage.

Silent Auction Sponsor
$500

Recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and event signage.

Entertainment Sponsor
$500

Recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and event signage.

Sideboard Sponsor
$500

Recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and event signage.

Checkout Sponsor
$500

Recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and event signage.

Add a donation for Chagrin Valley Rotary Foundation

$

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