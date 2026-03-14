The Rotary Club of Chagrin Valley Community Gala & Fundraiser at Honey Hill (copy)

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About this event
Enjoy all the evening has to offer including appetizers, open bar (beer&wine), full bar (cash), dinner, desserts, auctions and live entertainment.
2 left!
Reserved table for 10, recongintion in all event printed and digital media, signage and recognition at the event, signage for dispay at your office/business. Listing on chagrinvalleyrotary.com.
5 left!
1/2 page ad in program, logo on event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and signage on the bars at the event.
5 left!
1/2 page ad in program, logo on event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and signage at appetizer stations and on cocktail napkins at the event.
5 left!
1/2 page ad in program, logo on event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and signage at the valet stand and on valet tickets at the event.
10 left!
Logo recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, event signage and logo on wine bags/tags.
10 left!
Logo recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, event signage and recognition during the auction.
10 left!
Logo recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, event signage and logo on wagon.
Recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and event signage.
Recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and event signage.
Recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and event signage.
Recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and event signage.
Recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and event signage.
Recognition in program, event social media, print marketing, and Chagrin Valley Rotary website, and event signage.
$
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