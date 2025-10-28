The Roulette Ball: A Vegas-Style Fundraiser

551 W Merrill St

Indianapolis, IN 46225, USA

Individual Ticket (Early Purchase Discount)
$215
Available until Jan 10

This ticket includes parking, a 3-course dinner with wine service, live entertainment, and a $15 casino chip starter stack.

Table for 8 (Early Purchase Discount)
$1,680
Available until Jan 10
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket includes parking, a 3-course dinner with wine service, live entertainment, and a $15 casino chip starter stack for 8 guests.

$2,500 Ambiance Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship includes a premium table for eight, your name/logo on the event webpage, a social media thank-you, verbal recognition at the event, and an additional $10 in casino chips for eight guests.

$4,500 Entertainment Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship includes a premium table for eight, your name/logo on the event webpage, a social media thank-you, verbal recognition at the event, an additional $10 in casino chips for eight guests, and signage with your name/logo by the stage.

$6,500 Casino Sponsor
$6,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship includes a premium table for eight, your name/logo on the event webpage, a social media thank-you, verbal recognition at the event, an additional $10 in casino chips for eight guests, signage with your name/logo in the gaming area, and the option to brand the casino contest prize.

$8,000 Libations Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship includes a premium table for eight, your name/logo on the event webpage, a social media thank-you, verbal recognition at the event, an additional $10 in casino chips for eight guests, signage with your name/logo by the bar(s), and the option to brand a signature cocktail.

