The Rowe Legacy Gala Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Navasota, TX, 77868
Business or Individual decorate a table (8 place settings).
Business or Individual provides/creates center piece to be auctioned at event.
Business or Individual provides 8 gifts for guests at their table.
Business or Individual will be on banner and social media.
Business or Individual not responsible for table.
Business or Individual will be on banner and social media.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!