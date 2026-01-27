The Rowe Project Inc

Hosted by

The Rowe Project Inc

About this event

The Rowe Legacy Gala Sponsorship

22991 Chisholm Trail

Navasota, TX, 77868

Platinum Sponsorship
$150

Business or Individual decorate a table (8 place settings).

Business or Individual provides/creates center piece to be auctioned at event.

Business or Individual provides 8 gifts for guests at their table.

Business or Individual will be on banner and social media.

VIP Admission
$250

Business or Individual not responsible for table.

Business or Individual will be on banner and social media.

Add a donation for The Rowe Project Inc

$

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