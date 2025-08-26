Offered by
The Regent level represents the newest members of the royal court, beginning their journey with promise and potential. Your support helps cover essential supplies like sheet music, classroom materials, and minor instrument maintenance.
Impact: Every Regent donation ensures members have the tools to learn and perform at their best. It also keeps daily operations running smoothly.
The Royal Guard represents the protectors and pillars of the kingdom. Contributions at this level support uniform upkeep, travel expenses, and day-to-day operations.
Impact: Royal Guard gifts help members look and perform their best at events. They also ensure a consistent, high-quality experience for every student.
The Heir represents the rising generation of the royal family, learning responsibility and helping carry the court forward. Your donation supports larger equipment needs, educational workshops, and rehearsal resources.
Impact: Heir contributions allow access to advanced instruments and enrichment activities. They also help expand students’ skills and opportunities for growth.
The Highness level embodies established members of the royal court, contributing at a major level. Contributions support performance venues, advanced training, and large-scale productions.
Impact: Highness gifts help create unforgettable performances and innovative programs. They also allow us to reach more students and enhance the overall music education experience.
The Crown level represents the sovereign leadership of the royal family. Donations fund comprehensive program goals, scholarships, and major productions.
Impact: Crown contributions empower talented students to participate regardless of financial need. They also elevate the entire ensemble, ensuring a world-class experience for all members.
