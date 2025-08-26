The Royal Music & Arts Center 2nd Annual Silent Auction

Take a week away at this beautiful property in lovely San Miguel de Allende nestled in the highlands of the

Baijo mountains in central Mexico. This unique city was ranked #1 in “Top Small Cities Outside the US”

by Conde Nast Traveler and rated as the “Best city in the World to Live” by Travel & Leisure in 2018 (three

years in row). In 2008 it was also deemed a world heritage site for its stunning Spanish colonial architecture and since the 1950s has served as a retreat for artists attracted to the simple lifestyle, temperate weather, and vibrancy of the region’s color and light. A 2022 video about this historic and beautiful city can be found here https://youtu.be/sH3kUAim84Y?t=2





This fully furnished 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath luxury home is the ideal getaway for three couples; there is an

additional day bed as well as two additional roll-away beds if needed for additional guests. The home has

multiple gardens, patios and lounging areas, as well as a stunning rooftop deck equipped for entertaining.

There is a lovely solar-heated ‘plunge pool’/jacuzzi on the grounds, perfect for morning water aerobic workout or a cooling cocktail after a long day shopping in Centro or playing tennis/pickleball at the nearby public courts.





The property is in the enclave of Los Frailes, conveniently located 2.5 miles from San Miguel Centro – the town center can be accessed by walking (for the active minded) bus, taxi or uber. Other adventures awaiting close by include day trips to the thermal hot springs and spas in the surrounding countryside, guided tours of wineries and tequila distillers, horse-back riding, hikes at the nearby Pyramid Canada de la Virgen and, during

certain times of the year, a trek to the world-famous Monarch Butterfly reserve, which is 3 to 4 hours away.

A housekeeper and gardener are on-site two days of the week (the housekeeper will do dishes and laundry at that time). Your one-week stay will be arranged at a mutually agreed upon date with the owner.





Value: $2500+.