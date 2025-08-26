Hosted by

The Royal Music & Arts Center, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

The Royal Music & Arts Center 2nd Annual Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1 S Easton Rd, Glenside, PA 19038, USA

Basket O'Booze from The Keep Easy item
Basket O'Booze from The Keep Easy
$20

Starting bid

Gift Basket from The Keep Easy includes a Bottle of Faber Pumpkin Spice Vodka, a bottle Ritual Zero Proof Apertif; $2 off coupons and a free drink card, a Men's Large "Life's Hard - Keep Easy" T-Shirt


Total Value: $80


Starting bid: $20

Tickets to Devo & the B52s item
Tickets to Devo & the B52s item
Tickets to Devo & the B52s item
Tickets to Devo & the B52s
$300

Starting bid

4 Tickets to see Devo and B52’s at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on Saturday October 4, 2025 at 8pm. Actual seating view in pictures attached.


Total Value: $1000

Starting Bid: $300

One Week Vacation in Las Frailes, Mexico item
One Week Vacation in Las Frailes, Mexico item
One Week Vacation in Las Frailes, Mexico item
One Week Vacation in Las Frailes, Mexico
$1,350

Starting bid

Take a week away at this beautiful property in lovely San Miguel de Allende nestled in the highlands of the

Baijo mountains in central Mexico. This unique city was ranked #1 in “Top Small Cities Outside the US”

by Conde Nast Traveler and rated as the “Best city in the World to Live” by Travel & Leisure in 2018 (three

years in row). In 2008 it was also deemed a world heritage site for its stunning Spanish colonial architecture and since the 1950s has served as a retreat for artists attracted to the simple lifestyle, temperate weather, and vibrancy of the region’s color and light. A 2022 video about this historic and beautiful city can be found here https://youtu.be/sH3kUAim84Y?t=2


This fully furnished 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath luxury home is the ideal getaway for three couples; there is an

additional day bed as well as two additional roll-away beds if needed for additional guests. The home has

multiple gardens, patios and lounging areas, as well as a stunning rooftop deck equipped for entertaining.

There is a lovely solar-heated ‘plunge pool’/jacuzzi on the grounds, perfect for morning water aerobic workout or a cooling cocktail after a long day shopping in Centro or playing tennis/pickleball at the nearby public courts.


The property is in the enclave of Los Frailes, conveniently located 2.5 miles from San Miguel Centro – the town center can be accessed by walking (for the active minded) bus, taxi or uber. Other adventures awaiting close by include day trips to the thermal hot springs and spas in the surrounding countryside, guided tours of wineries and tequila distillers, horse-back riding, hikes at the nearby Pyramid Canada de la Virgen and, during

certain times of the year, a trek to the world-famous Monarch Butterfly reserve, which is 3 to 4 hours away.

A housekeeper and gardener are on-site two days of the week (the housekeeper will do dishes and laundry at that time). Your one-week stay will be arranged at a mutually agreed upon date with the owner.


Value: $2500+.

Rob Wilman Bartending item
Rob Wilman Bartending item
Rob Wilman Bartending
$40

Starting bid

Bartender Extraordinaire, Rob Wilman, will provide his bartending services for your special event (up to 3 hours). You supply the alcohol, and he will mix a wide array of cocktails with flair and expertise. Bid on this service in conjunction with your Royal Rental Bid! Value: $200

Private Party at The Royal Music & Arts Center item
Private Party at The Royal Music & Arts Center item
Private Party at The Royal Music & Arts Center item
Private Party at The Royal Music & Arts Center
$250

Starting bid

Host your next party at the Royal! Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, holiday parties, showers, and corporate events. This includes room rental, use of the sound system & TV, access to Spotify for music, tables/chairs, RAMP certified Bartender and additional staff. (RAMP Bartender required if alcohol is being served). Food and drink are NOT included. Host is permitted to BYOB and BYO Food.


Total time: 5 hours (includes set-up and clean-up)

Maximum capacity: 75

Date and time must be arranged with Executive Director in coordination with the venue's schedule and standard rental contract.


Value: $2,000

A Recording & Production Session with Steve Delaney item
A Recording & Production Session with Steve Delaney
$200

Starting bid

Offering: the recording of a song with arrangement and mixing which includes artistic collaboration wiith recorded accompaniment on guitar, drums, piano, etc. as desired. Steve Delaney is a professional musician, a multi-instrumentalist, a singer/songwriter, and a sound engineer. He recently recorded and produced the full length album, "Write Your Own Song" by Melissa Tevere.


To listen on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/track/64LFXDUafcrNJwCZPGCf2h?si=2GnYWWJbR7eVV3WvSjes5Q


Value: $1000+

Epiphone SG item
Epiphone SG
$40

Starting bid

Cherry Red Electric Guitar

Value: $200.

Private Drum Tuning Clinic item
Private Drum Tuning Clinic
$50

Starting bid

Steve Delaney, a professional drummer for over 30 years, will tune your drums while teaching you how to do it yourself. He will demonstrate how to tune each type of drum, the dos and don'ts of drum tuning, and will share with you his tips of the trade.


Value: $250.

Peonies, Original Painting item
Peonies, Original Painting
$70

Starting bid

Original Painting by Melissa Tevere, Royal volunteer and Staff Member. A 14 x 12" framed painting featuring June peonies in a vintage vase. Value: $350.

This Little Gallery Gift Set item
This Little Gallery Gift Set item
This Little Gallery Gift Set
$14

Starting bid

A $35 gift set and a 8 x 10 Print of Jenkintown by local artist, Erin Stein


Value: $70

Private Concert with Gerry Regan item
Private Concert with Gerry Regan
$60

Starting bid

Jenkintown native, Gerry Regan, is offering a 2 hour private concert. He is the consummate musician with an encyclopedic song catalogue and a talent for rockin’ originals. Value: $300+

Dinner & A Show - Colin Hay Tickets at Keswick Theater item
Dinner & A Show - Colin Hay Tickets at Keswick Theater item
Dinner & A Show - Colin Hay Tickets at Keswick Theater
$60

Starting bid

This package includes:


  • 2 tickets to see singer songwriter Colin Hay, lead singer of the Australian band "Men at Work".
  • $50 Gift Card to Rooster's Glenside (located across the street from The Keswick)


Date: November 8, 2025

Seats: TBD

*Tickets are not transferrable. Winner must be available on November 8, 2025




Value: $300.

A Taste of Glenside item
A Taste of Glenside
$40

Starting bid

Bid on a gift basket filled with gift cards from Darryl's Bakery, A Taste of Philly, the Weldon Soda Fountain, Crate and Press, The Glenside Pub, Union Jacks, Sweet Magnolia and Humpty's Dumplings plus a 4 pack of beer from The Way's Restaurant & Brewery. Value: $210.

Pizza and a Beer! item
Pizza and a Beer!
$12

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Crooked Eye Brewery


$25 Gift Card to Silvio's Deli


2 pint glass from the local brewers at Crooked Eye Brewery


https://crookedeyebrewery.com/


Value: $60.

Human Robot Gift Card item
Human Robot Gift Card item
Human Robot Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

A $40 gift card for beverage purchases at the Human Robot, a HR glass mug, and a pair of Dreams of Orgonon Beer Can earrings by local artist, "Melanie's Place".

Value: $50.

Kyle Schwarber Star Hoodie & Yards Brewing Company Gift Card item
Kyle Schwarber Star Hoodie & Yards Brewing Company Gift Card item
Kyle Schwarber Star Hoodie & Yards Brewing Company Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Kyle Schwarber Star Hoodie and Gift Card to Yard Brewing Company!


Celebrate Schwarber's 50th Homeroom with this special hoodie in partnership with Yards.


https://yardsbrewing.com/


Gift Card $50; Total Value $100

High Hopes, Hot Dogs & Homeruns! item
High Hopes, Hot Dogs & Homeruns! item
High Hopes, Hot Dogs & Homeruns! item
High Hopes, Hot Dogs & Homeruns!
$75

Starting bid

This package includes the following:

  • 4 Tickets to the Phillies Game on July 18, 2026 (Phillies vs. Mets) in Section 138
  • A "High Hopes" gift packages that includes a hoodie, t-shirt, baseball hat & sticker
  • A $50 Citizens Bank Giftly Gift Card that can be used for concessions, parking, etc.


Total Package Value: $375


Starting bid: $75

Theater Tickets to Storybook Musical Theatre item
Theater Tickets to Storybook Musical Theatre item
Theater Tickets to Storybook Musical Theatre
$25

Starting bid

Receive 2 adult tickets and 2 child tickets to see "Adventures in Toyland," an original musical play for family audiences, showing December 16, 2025 to December 30, 2025.


www.storybookmusical.org


Value: $70.

Hiway Theatre Membership item
Hiway Theatre Membership
$20

Starting bid

Annual membership to the Hiway Theatre for two adults


Value: $85

Herban Skin Therapy Classic Organic Facial item
Herban Skin Therapy Classic Organic Facial item
Herban Skin Therapy Classic Organic Facial
$30

Starting bid

Herban Skin Therapy owner, Kristen Alvarez, has donated a 75 minute organic facial. Break away from mainstream skin care and experience the Herbal Skin Therapy difference ...your skin will thank you!


Plant extracts, herbs, and essential oils are combined to match the nature of your skin and your lifestyle.


Recently voted BEST IN PHILLY!


https://www.herbanskintherapy.com/


Value: $110.

Atomic Beauty Bar item
Atomic Beauty Bar
$30

Starting bid

One Free Custom blonding (balayage, highlight, etc) OR vivid color session with Savannah at Atomic Beauty Bar.


Consultation(virtual or in salon) required PRIOR to service.


https://www.atomicbeautybar.com/


Value: $150-400.

Mission and Vine Case of Six Curated Wines item
Mission and Vine Case of Six Curated Wines
$50

Starting bid

Expertly curated case of wine from Portland's Mission and Vine.


Value: $200

Tory Burch Perry Tote item
Tory Burch Perry Tote
$50

Starting bid

Tory Burch Perry Tote in Light Umber. Value: $395

Philadelphia Flyers Tickets item
Philadelphia Flyers Tickets
$60

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Philadelphia Flyers vs Seattle Kraken on October 20, 2025


Section 115 Row 5


Includes Parking Pass!


Value $300

Residential House Cleaning item
Residential House Cleaning
$50

Starting bid

Good for one residential house cleaning for up to 2000 square feet. Must be at a mutually agreeable time.


Value: $200

A Day In Jenkintown item
A Day In Jenkintown
$20

Starting bid

This package includes the following:


$50 Gift Card to Newbolds

$25 Gift Card to White Horse Coffee & Creamery

$25 Gift Card to Fill-A-Bagel


Value: $100

Starting Bid: $20

Lore's Chocolate Gift Set item
Lore's Chocolate Gift Set item
Lore's Chocolate Gift Set
$20

Starting bid

This package includes the following:


$70 Lore's Gift Card

Lore's T-Shirt

Lore's LOVE Chocolate

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!