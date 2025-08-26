The Royal Music & Arts Center 2nd Annual Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Gift Basket from The Keep Easy includes a Bottle of Faber Pumpkin Spice Vodka, a bottle Ritual Zero Proof Apertif; $2 off coupons and a free drink card, a Men's Large "Life's Hard - Keep Easy" T-Shirt
Total Value: $80
Starting bid: $20
Starting bid
4 Tickets to see Devo and B52’s at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on Saturday October 4, 2025 at 8pm. Actual seating view in pictures attached.
Total Value: $1000
Starting Bid: $300
Starting bid
Take a week away at this beautiful property in lovely San Miguel de Allende nestled in the highlands of the
Baijo mountains in central Mexico. This unique city was ranked #1 in “Top Small Cities Outside the US”
by Conde Nast Traveler and rated as the “Best city in the World to Live” by Travel & Leisure in 2018 (three
years in row). In 2008 it was also deemed a world heritage site for its stunning Spanish colonial architecture and since the 1950s has served as a retreat for artists attracted to the simple lifestyle, temperate weather, and vibrancy of the region’s color and light. A 2022 video about this historic and beautiful city can be found here https://youtu.be/sH3kUAim84Y?t=2
This fully furnished 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath luxury home is the ideal getaway for three couples; there is an
additional day bed as well as two additional roll-away beds if needed for additional guests. The home has
multiple gardens, patios and lounging areas, as well as a stunning rooftop deck equipped for entertaining.
There is a lovely solar-heated ‘plunge pool’/jacuzzi on the grounds, perfect for morning water aerobic workout or a cooling cocktail after a long day shopping in Centro or playing tennis/pickleball at the nearby public courts.
The property is in the enclave of Los Frailes, conveniently located 2.5 miles from San Miguel Centro – the town center can be accessed by walking (for the active minded) bus, taxi or uber. Other adventures awaiting close by include day trips to the thermal hot springs and spas in the surrounding countryside, guided tours of wineries and tequila distillers, horse-back riding, hikes at the nearby Pyramid Canada de la Virgen and, during
certain times of the year, a trek to the world-famous Monarch Butterfly reserve, which is 3 to 4 hours away.
A housekeeper and gardener are on-site two days of the week (the housekeeper will do dishes and laundry at that time). Your one-week stay will be arranged at a mutually agreed upon date with the owner.
Value: $2500+.
Starting bid
Bartender Extraordinaire, Rob Wilman, will provide his bartending services for your special event (up to 3 hours). You supply the alcohol, and he will mix a wide array of cocktails with flair and expertise. Bid on this service in conjunction with your Royal Rental Bid! Value: $200
Starting bid
Host your next party at the Royal! Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, holiday parties, showers, and corporate events. This includes room rental, use of the sound system & TV, access to Spotify for music, tables/chairs, RAMP certified Bartender and additional staff. (RAMP Bartender required if alcohol is being served). Food and drink are NOT included. Host is permitted to BYOB and BYO Food.
Total time: 5 hours (includes set-up and clean-up)
Maximum capacity: 75
Date and time must be arranged with Executive Director in coordination with the venue's schedule and standard rental contract.
Value: $2,000
Starting bid
Offering: the recording of a song with arrangement and mixing which includes artistic collaboration wiith recorded accompaniment on guitar, drums, piano, etc. as desired. Steve Delaney is a professional musician, a multi-instrumentalist, a singer/songwriter, and a sound engineer. He recently recorded and produced the full length album, "Write Your Own Song" by Melissa Tevere.
To listen on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/track/64LFXDUafcrNJwCZPGCf2h?si=2GnYWWJbR7eVV3WvSjes5Q
Value: $1000+
Starting bid
Cherry Red Electric Guitar
Value: $200.
Starting bid
Steve Delaney, a professional drummer for over 30 years, will tune your drums while teaching you how to do it yourself. He will demonstrate how to tune each type of drum, the dos and don'ts of drum tuning, and will share with you his tips of the trade.
Value: $250.
Starting bid
Original Painting by Melissa Tevere, Royal volunteer and Staff Member. A 14 x 12" framed painting featuring June peonies in a vintage vase. Value: $350.
Starting bid
A $35 gift set and a 8 x 10 Print of Jenkintown by local artist, Erin Stein
Value: $70
Starting bid
Jenkintown native, Gerry Regan, is offering a 2 hour private concert. He is the consummate musician with an encyclopedic song catalogue and a talent for rockin’ originals. Value: $300+
Starting bid
This package includes:
Date: November 8, 2025
Seats: TBD
*Tickets are not transferrable. Winner must be available on November 8, 2025
Value: $300.
Starting bid
Bid on a gift basket filled with gift cards from Darryl's Bakery, A Taste of Philly, the Weldon Soda Fountain, Crate and Press, The Glenside Pub, Union Jacks, Sweet Magnolia and Humpty's Dumplings plus a 4 pack of beer from The Way's Restaurant & Brewery. Value: $210.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Crooked Eye Brewery
$25 Gift Card to Silvio's Deli
2 pint glass from the local brewers at Crooked Eye Brewery
https://crookedeyebrewery.com/
Value: $60.
Starting bid
A $40 gift card for beverage purchases at the Human Robot, a HR glass mug, and a pair of Dreams of Orgonon Beer Can earrings by local artist, "Melanie's Place".
Value: $50.
Starting bid
Kyle Schwarber Star Hoodie and Gift Card to Yard Brewing Company!
Celebrate Schwarber's 50th Homeroom with this special hoodie in partnership with Yards.
Gift Card $50; Total Value $100
Starting bid
This package includes the following:
Total Package Value: $375
Starting bid: $75
Starting bid
Receive 2 adult tickets and 2 child tickets to see "Adventures in Toyland," an original musical play for family audiences, showing December 16, 2025 to December 30, 2025.
Value: $70.
Starting bid
Annual membership to the Hiway Theatre for two adults
Value: $85
Starting bid
Herban Skin Therapy owner, Kristen Alvarez, has donated a 75 minute organic facial. Break away from mainstream skin care and experience the Herbal Skin Therapy difference ...your skin will thank you!
Plant extracts, herbs, and essential oils are combined to match the nature of your skin and your lifestyle.
Recently voted BEST IN PHILLY!
https://www.herbanskintherapy.com/
Value: $110.
Starting bid
One Free Custom blonding (balayage, highlight, etc) OR vivid color session with Savannah at Atomic Beauty Bar.
Consultation(virtual or in salon) required PRIOR to service.
https://www.atomicbeautybar.com/
Value: $150-400.
Starting bid
Expertly curated case of wine from Portland's Mission and Vine.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Tory Burch Perry Tote in Light Umber. Value: $395
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Philadelphia Flyers vs Seattle Kraken on October 20, 2025
Section 115 Row 5
Includes Parking Pass!
Value $300
Starting bid
Good for one residential house cleaning for up to 2000 square feet. Must be at a mutually agreeable time.
Value: $200
Starting bid
This package includes the following:
$50 Gift Card to Newbolds
$25 Gift Card to White Horse Coffee & Creamery
$25 Gift Card to Fill-A-Bagel
Value: $100
Starting Bid: $20
Starting bid
This package includes the following:
$70 Lore's Gift Card
Lore's T-Shirt
Lore's LOVE Chocolate
