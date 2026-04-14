Fashion Talks Foundation

Hosted by

Fashion Talks Foundation

About this event

The Runway 2026

GE Chandelier E 14th St

Cleveland, OH 44115, USA

General Admission
$75

Be part of the energy of The Runway with seating under the chandelier and access to the full event experience.


Your ticket includes:

  • Access to the runway show
  • Entry to the vendor market, fashion exhibition, and pop-up experiences
  • Interactive photo opportunities throughout the event

A great way to experience fashion, community, and creativity in one unforgettable evening.


*If you are purchasing four or more tickets together, please email us in advance, and we will ensure your group is thoughtfully seated together.

Premium Admission
$145

Enjoy an elevated view of The Runway with second row seating under the chandelier, offering a premium vantage point of every look.


Your ticket includes:

  • Fashion Talks Magazine
  • Access to live sketch artists and curated photo moments
  • Full access to the vendor market, fashion exhibition, and networking experience

Perfect for guests who want a premium show experience while still enjoying everything the event has to offer.


*If you are purchasing four or more tickets together, please email us in advance, and we will ensure your group is thoughtfully seated together.

VIP Admission
$200

Step into The Runway as a VIP guest with an elevated, full-access experience. Enjoy front row seating under the chandelier, placing you at the center of the show. You’ll also receive exclusive access to the VIP Lounge hosted by Encore at Playhouse Square, where you can unwind and connect in a more intimate setting.


Your VIP experience includes:

  • Signature Fashion Talks mocktail
  • Light bites in the VIP lounge (5 pm - 630 pm)
  • Custom live fashion illustration
  • Exclusive VIP gift bag + Fashion Talks Magazine
  • Dedicated photo opportunities inside the lounge

You’ll also have full access to the main event, including the vendor market, fashion exhibition, and networking experience. This is the most immersive way to experience The Runway.


*If you are purchasing four or more tickets together, please email us in advance, and we will ensure your group is thoughtfully seated together.

Free Standing Room - Public Access
Free

Enjoy shopping, activations, photo opportunities, and community experiences throughout the evening. Plus, watch the runway show live from the street-facing viewing area. This does not include the seated experience of The Runway.

Add a donation for Fashion Talks Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!