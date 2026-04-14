The Runway 2026

About this event
Cleveland, OH 44115, USA
Be part of the energy of The Runway with seating under the chandelier and access to the full event experience.
Your ticket includes:
A great way to experience fashion, community, and creativity in one unforgettable evening.
*If you are purchasing four or more tickets together, please email us in advance, and we will ensure your group is thoughtfully seated together.
Enjoy an elevated view of The Runway with second row seating under the chandelier, offering a premium vantage point of every look.
Your ticket includes:
Perfect for guests who want a premium show experience while still enjoying everything the event has to offer.
*If you are purchasing four or more tickets together, please email us in advance, and we will ensure your group is thoughtfully seated together.
Step into The Runway as a VIP guest with an elevated, full-access experience. Enjoy front row seating under the chandelier, placing you at the center of the show. You’ll also receive exclusive access to the VIP Lounge hosted by Encore at Playhouse Square, where you can unwind and connect in a more intimate setting.
Your VIP experience includes:
You’ll also have full access to the main event, including the vendor market, fashion exhibition, and networking experience. This is the most immersive way to experience The Runway.
*If you are purchasing four or more tickets together, please email us in advance, and we will ensure your group is thoughtfully seated together.
Enjoy shopping, activations, photo opportunities, and community experiences throughout the evening. Plus, watch the runway show live from the street-facing viewing area. This does not include the seated experience of The Runway.
$
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