The Sabbath Experience

Virtual: Zoom Link Will Be Provided

Waitlist: The Full Experience
free
The May cohort is now full, but you can register for the waitlist and be notified of our next session. Grants access to 2 virtual sessions (next cohort dates tentatively August 2nd and August 23rd) that will help you ease into a time of rest for your weekends. Also includes full access to MyRest an online self paced course to help you cultivate a routine of Sabbath rest.
MyRest Course Only
$19.99
Includes 24/7 access to MyRest an online self paced course to help you cultivate a routine of Sabbath rest. This includes a 60% discount for Mental Health Awareness Month In May. No live sessions included.
Scholarship Request: The Abridged Experience
free
We do our best to keep our programs affordable to all. But if you have a need, let us know and we will do our best to accommodate so you can still participate. You will receive 1 week access to the online course and your choice of one virtual session date. (We recommend the first date).
Book: That All May Go Well Devotions For Everyday Wellness
$10.99
Optional: Keep pursuing your optimal wellness with faith filled media. Receive a paperback copy of the book: That All May Go Well Devotionals For Everyday Wellness
E-Book:That All May Go Well Devotions For Everyday Wellness
$5.99
Optional: Keep pursuing your optimal wellness with faith filled media. Receive an interactive e-book version of the book: That All May Go Well Devotionals For Everyday Wellness
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing