The Sabbath Experience 2026

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About this event
Start the year off in the right frame of mind with intentional rest through the Sabbath Experience! This January gain tools. To cultivate a routine of Sabbath rest with weekly virtual group sessions and an in person silent retreat! Also includes full access to MyRest an online self paced course pilot during the month to help you cultivate a routine of Sabbath rest.
Includes 24/7 access to MyRest an online self paced course to help you cultivate a routine of Sabbath rest. No live sessions included.
Optional: Keep pursuing your optimal wellness with faith filled media. Receive a paperback copy of the book: That All May Go Well Devotionals For Everyday Wellness
Optional: Keep pursuing your optimal wellness with faith filled media. Receive an interactive e-book version of the book: That All May Go Well Devotionals For Everyday Wellness
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