The Sabre Social Auction 2025

Rocket Ice Reserved Parking Spot item
Rocket Ice Reserved Parking Spot
$200

Starting bid

Reserved Parking Spot at Rocket Ice for the 2025-2026 season

9U CSDHL Keep Warm at the Rink Basket item
9U CSDHL Keep Warm at the Rink Basket
$76

Starting bid

Sabre Hat ($25)

Starbucks Hot Chocolate ($13)

Handwarmers ($20)

Yeti Cup ($32)

Bogg Bag ($90)

Lululemon Pouch (($36)

Battery for Blanket ($16)

Heated Blanket ($32)

Starbucks Gift Card ($25)

Fireball Shooters ($10)


Retail Value: $299

16U CSDHL The Ultimate Michael Kors Extravaganza item
16U CSDHL The Ultimate Michael Kors Extravaganza
$200

Starting bid

Michael Kors Rose Gold Watch ($295)

Michael Kors Gold Chain Pouchette ($258)

Michael Kors Large Shoulder Bag ($298)

Michael Kors Reversible Hat ($58)


Retail Value: $950

12U Prospects Red Wine Basket item
12U Prospects Red Wine Basket
$150

Starting bid

$100 Cooper's Hawk Gift Card

$100 DoorDash Gift Cards

3 Bottles of Cooper's Hawk Wine

Cheese Board with Utensils

2 Hockey Wine Glasses

4 Gourmet Chocolate Bars


Retail Value: $350

1 (One) Blackhawks "Future Stars" National Anthem Experience item
1 (One) Blackhawks "Future Stars" National Anthem Experience
$200

Starting bid

1 skater experience for the Blackhawks National Anthem and 2- 300 Level tickets in the Sabre Association Day "block" on April 11, 2026

Girls 10U A Day at the Rink Basket item
Girls 10U A Day at the Rink Basket
$100

Starting bid

Bogg-Style XL Tote ($56)

Padded Stadium Seat w/ Shoulder Strap ($41)

Bleacher Blanket ($17)

Insulated Coffee Mugs ($25)

Stick Tape & Shin Guard Tape ($13)

Hockey Hand Deodorant ($17)

Variety of Rink Snacks ($25)

Air Horn Cheering Button ($13)


Retail Value: $200


Rocket 2 (Two) Hour Private Ice item
Rocket 2 (Two) Hour Private Ice
$150

Starting bid

2 Hours of Private Ice at Rocket 

Valid April- August 2025


Retail Value: $1,000

Rocket 10 Pass Stick & Puck item
Rocket 10 Pass Stick & Puck
$40

Starting bid

10 Sessions of Stick & Puck at Rocket Ice


Retail Value: $100

14U Prospects Red (Casella) Get Loose, Liquored & Lucky item
14U Prospects Red (Casella) Get Loose, Liquored & Lucky
$100

Starting bid

$100 Massage Envy gift card
$50 Binny’s gift card
$25 Binny’s gift card
$60 worth of lottery scratch offs
Bottles: Buffalo Trace, Tito’s Vodka, Milagro Tequila, Makers Mark (1.75L), Coopers Hawk white wine, Prosecco, Glenelly Cabernet Sauvignon
Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix
Zing Zang Margarita mix
Fireball 15X Party pack
Hockey skate shot glasses set

Retail Value: $500

CUHL 3 Whiskey, Wine & Winnings item
CUHL 3 Whiskey, Wine & Winnings
$500

Starting bid

Whiskey Barrel Planter ($100)

Glenfiddich ($55)

Belfour Rye Whiskey ($45)

Penelope Wheated Bourbon ($40)

Makers Mark 101 ($40)

Basil Hayden Bourbon ($40)

Four Roses Bourbon ($40)

Woodford Reserve ($37)

Black Velvet Reserve 8 Year ($33)

Tullibardine Scotch ($30)

Crown Royal Apple ($24)

Jim Beam Bourbon ($18)

Plus - Cabernet Sauvignon ($90)

Caymus - Cabernet Sauvignon ($80)

2 - Kokomo - Cabernet Sauvignon ($116)

Kokomo - Malbec ($52)

Round Pond - White Wine ($45)

Round Pond - Rosato di Nebbilio ($38)

Cooper's Hawk - Super Tuscan ($29)

Cooper's Hawk - Pinot Noir ($25)

Cooper's Hawk - Cabernet ($25)

Blackbird Vineyards - Rose ($20)

Gerard Bertrand - Orange Gold ($20)

Cooper's Hawk - Romance Red ($18)

Cooper's Hawk - White ($18)

Menage a Trois - Cabernet Sauvignon ($15)

Clark & Sheffield ($15)

2 - AirVi Wine Experience Kits ($120)

Kristoff Cigars - Maduro 4 pack ($40)

Sabres Whiskey Glasses ($30)

Sabres Wine Glasses ($30)

Sabres Slate Coasters ($17)

Cocktail Smoker Kit ($11)

Roulette Drinking Game ($8)

Whiskey Stones ($5)

Whistle Piglets 3 Pack ($26)

11- Assorted Mini Bottles ($24)

Lottery Tickets ($14)


Retail Value: $1,560

JSHL Gold Mahjong Mom Night item
JSHL Gold Mahjong Mom Night
$150

Starting bid

Cooler Backpack ($30)

4 pack Slim Ice Pack ($13)

2 - Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers ($20)

Wine opener ($7)

Mahjong Set ($69)

Kendra Scott Gift Card ($50)

Mahjong Cocktail Napkins ($6)

Mahjong Candle ($15)

Mahjong Tote Bag ($14)

Cheese Board ($26)

Cheese Board Markers ($6)

The Cheese Board Deck: 50 Cards for Styling Spreads, Savory and Sweet ($12)

Mahjong Placemats ($24)

LaCrema Pinot Noir ($16)

Pumpkin Spice Crackers ($8)

Elizabeth Spencer Sauvignon Blanc ($18)

Cranberry Hazelnut Crackers ($8)

High Noon Tequila Lime ($5)

High Noon Pineapple Vodka ($5)

Party Smart Capsule ($3)

Cracker Twists ($5)

Garlic Italian Crackers ($4)

Absolut Watermelon ($20)

Hot Toddy Mix ($11)

Disco Ball Ice Bucket ($15)

Night Out Candle ($8)

Espresso Martini Candle ($5)

Espresso Martini Kit ($10)

Wine Cooling Cup ($6)

Coasters ($7)

Butter Toffee Pretzels- Roasted Almond ($3)

Butter Toffee Pretzels- Toasted Pecan ($3)

Butter Toffee Pretzels- Vanilla Bean ($3)

Fig Spread ($6)

Cheese Board Papers ($13)

Ghiradelli Mint Cookie Chocolate ($4)

Blackberry Gin Smash ($14)

Cranberry Chardonnay Jam ($14)

Strawberry Preserves ($4)

Champagne Mustard ($4)

PurePlay Margarita ($22)

Trader Joes Rose ($13)

Laundry Basket ($4)

Storage Box ($25)


Retail Value: $580

Blackhawks vs Sharks (4 - 100 Level tickets) item
Blackhawks vs Sharks (4 - 100 Level tickets)
$200

Starting bid

Blackhawks vs Sharks (4 - 100 Level tickets)

Monday Feb 2, 2026

Sec 103, Row 17 Seats 13 - 16

Rocket 10 Pass Stick & Puck item
Rocket 10 Pass Stick & Puck
$40

Starting bid

10 Sessions of Stick & Puck at Rocket Ice


Retail Value: $100

Rocket 4 Pass Public Skate item
Rocket 4 Pass Public Skate
$20

Starting bid

Rocket Free Admission & Skate Rental for Group of 4


Retail: $40

JSHL Red Old Fashioned Night In item
JSHL Red Old Fashioned Night In
$40

Starting bid

Old Fashioned Tumblers & Decanter

Cocktail Shaker

Cocktail Nuts

Cocktail Napkins

Old Fashioned Ingredients

14U NWHL Night at the Rink Basket item
14U NWHL Night at the Rink Basket
$80

Starting bid

$75 gift card to The Rink at Block 59 (opens November 20th)

$75 gift card to Shake Shack

Sling Puck game

Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon, hot cocoa & Baileys

Blackhawks popcorn tin and sweet treats from Kernel’s


Retail Value: $200

CUHL 1 Rainy Day Basket item
CUHL 1 Rainy Day Basket
$260

Starting bid

Activate Games Gift Card ($300)

Hollywood Palms Private VIP Screening for up to 20 People ($320)

Slick City Gift Card ($70)

Bowlero Gift Card ($25)

Domino's Gift Card ($25)

Crate & Barrel Popcorn Bowl Set ($50)

Cozy Blanket ($25)

Candle ($15)

Popcorn ($10)

Candy ($5)

Popcorn Seasoning ($5)


Retail Value: $850

14U Prospects Red (Murtaugh) Mimosa Basket item
14U Prospects Red (Murtaugh) Mimosa Basket
$100

Starting bid

REVO Party Barge Cooler

5 Bottles of Prosecco

$50 Gift Cards for Juice, Fruit & Ice

2 Plastic Carafes with Chalkboard Signs

CUHL 4 Beauty Basket item
CUHL 4 Beauty Basket
$200

Starting bid

4-in-1 Blow Dryer Brush ($140)

Moroccanoil Treatment ($50)

Hydrating Shampoo ($30)

Hydrating Conditioner ($30)

High Shine Gloss Mask ($30)

Luminous Hairspray ($30)

Frizz Shield Spray ($32)

Hand Cream ($22)

Hand Cleanser ($22)

Eau Du Parfum L'Originale ($35)

$100 Magnolia Soap Gift Card

$150 Sephora Gift Card

$20 Starbucks Gift Card

Water Bottle

Sleep Eye Mask


Retail Value: $700

CUHL 2 Golf Basket item
CUHL 2 Golf Basket
$150

Starting bid

4 Hours of Simulation Golf at Clubhouse 540 ($240)

$100 Gift Card Angeli's Italian Restaurant

$80 Gift Card for Golf House

$50 X Golf Gift Card, Shoe Bag, Golf Tees, Koozie ($70)

Titleist ProV 1Golf Balls - 4 sleeves ($55)

2 - 10 oz Yeti Tumblers ($50)

750ml Russell's 10 Reserve Bourbon ($35)

Black Cooler Bag ($30)


Retail Value: $660

Girls 12U Navy Wanna Get AWAY Basket item
Girls 12U Navy Wanna Get AWAY Basket
$80

Starting bid

Jefferson's Bourbon crate

AWAY travel bag (55L) 

Jefferson's Bourban bottle

Navy Sabres Blanket

Sabres trucker hat x2

Sabres winter womens hat

Mini bottles of alcohol for travel

12U NWHL Blackhawks Night Out Basket item
12U NWHL Blackhawks Night Out Basket
$200

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the December 10th, 2025 game versus the New York Rangers Sec 107 Row 7 Home Side - Hawks Shoot Twice ($500)
2 Blackhawks Magnetic Schedules & 2 United Center Concessions Helmet Bowls ($25)
Blackhawks Pennant ($10)
Uber / Uber Eats Gift Card ($100)
Coalfire Pizza West Town Gift Card ($75)
Thirty One Round Utility Tote Moroccan Tile ($35)

Retail Value: $750

11U CSDHL Fishing Charter Experience item
11U CSDHL Fishing Charter Experience
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a 33 ft Chartered Boat on Lake Michigan with Fin Fire Fishing Charters departing from Michigan City, IN. Specializing in King Salmon, Rainbow Trout, Lake Trout & Brown Trout (First mate tip not included & is due upon redemption)

11U CSDHL $1,000 off Stay on Hilton Head Island, SC item
11U CSDHL $1,000 off Stay on Hilton Head Island, SC
$75

Starting bid

3 Bed, 3 Bath home (Sleeps 8-10 people) located in Sea Pines

Home of Harbour Town PGA Golf Course

Enjoy the Beach, Biking, Local Shops, Horseback Riding & More!

JSHL Black "Mama's Me Time" item
JSHL Black "Mama's Me Time"
$150

Starting bid

6 weeks custom fitness training 

Redken acidic color gloss

Moroccanoil body oil

Moroccanoil texture powder

Stila liquid eyeliner 

Koparj ceramide cleansing balm

Seen frizz repair & treatment mask

Seen leave in conditioner

R + F total RF serum 

R + F eye cream

Sol de Janiero body butter

Dryer blowout defense 

Buxom lip gloss 

Ouai dry shampoo 

Quai face cleanser

Sol de Janiero body spray 

Kylie Jenner cosmic eau de parfum 

Kate Somerville exfoliating cleanser

Retail Value:  $800 

Girls 12U Gold "A Hulken Good Time" & "Morning After Kit" item
Girls 12U Gold "A Hulken Good Time" & "Morning After Kit"
$150

Starting bid

1- navy blue Hulken Bag size medium
1- navy/gold/white Coopers Hawk travel blanket
1- wood colored Coopers Hawk Corkcicle
3- 2 pack “to go” reusable wine glasses
5- bottles of red wine
4- bottles of white
1- bottle of Pink Whitney
1- bottle of Jack Daniel’s “winter Jack”

“ Morning After Kit”
-Diet Coke (8)
- $10 McDonald gc
- 26 pack of individual Liquid IV Energy
- cosmetic bag
- bottle of ibuprofen
- Alka-Seltzer plus heartburn
- energizing eye patches (3)
- de-bloat, gummy’s
- lavender steamers
- travel dry shampoo
- travel hair and body spray
- travel, elf cosmetics hydration cleanser


Retail Value: $560

10U NWHL Disney Basket item
10U NWHL Disney Basket
$80

Starting bid

ONE FREE Walt Disney World theme park pass 

Lion King LEGO set

Nightmare Before Christmas Mini Backpack

Genie Plush 

Minnie Mouse Ears

Mickey Mouse Goldfish Crackers 

Disney Fruit Snacks 

Stitch Blanket 

Disney Activity Book 


Retail Value: $250

10U NWHL Whiskey & Golf item
10U NWHL Whiskey & Golf
$80

Starting bid

Foursome of golf at Boughton Ridge

Bottle of Glenfiddich

Bottle of Chivas Regal

Set of Whiskey Glasses


Retail Value: $350

Girls 16U Movie Night item
Girls 16U Movie Night
$40

Starting bid

Mini portable projector

Portable projector stand

Case for projector

2 fleece blanket blankets


Retail Value: $200


12U White “You miss 100% of the SHOTS you don’t take” item
12U White “You miss 100% of the SHOTS you don’t take”
$75

Starting bid

Yeti Cocktail Shaker

Fireball 

Patron

Tito’s

RumChata

6 Glass Shot Glasses

Sleeve of Disposable Shot Glasses

$50 Uber Giftcard


Retail Value: $260

18U CSDHL Charcuterie Basket item
18U CSDHL Charcuterie Basket
$75

Starting bid

Binny’s gift card

sliced pepperoni variety of dips

Plum butter, tomato and ricotta pesto, dried salami, hard salami, Genoa, salami

Blue cheese, stuffed olives, sun-dried, tomato pesto, pistachio cream, Italian, green, olives, imported, pitted, manzanilla olives

Roasted cashews, cranberries, chocolate, raisins, roasted salted, almonds, pistachios, mini toast, charcuterie, board hockey, themed charcuterie, board

Naomi Pinot Noir

Coppola caret

Cooper’s Hawk Malbec Café latte Bonanza Cabernet

berta cinsault 

Cooper’s Hawk Luxe Cabernet

Large serving tray


Retail Value: $300

14U CSDHL Alcohockey Basket item
14U CSDHL Alcohockey Basket
$300

Starting bid

Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila

Jagermeister

Bombay Sapphire

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Jack Daniels

Fireball Apple Whiskey

Buffalo Trace (2)

Screwball Whiskey

Whiskey Acres Whiskey

Crown Royal Blackberry Whiskey

Grey Goose Vodka

Don Julio Tequila 1942

Valeo Lime Margarita Mix (1.75L)

Captain Morgann (handle)

Tito’s Vodka (1.75L)

Tito’s Vodka (handle)

Prosecco (3)

Bottle of Wine–Red Zin (1)

Galvanized Steel Tub with Sabre colored packing

Packages mini shot glasses (2)

Package of Blue Napkins (1)

Binny’s Gift Card: To be added night off


Retail Value: $1,050

10U CSDHL All Seasons Hockey Basket item
10U CSDHL All Seasons Hockey Basket
$100

Starting bid

Stick and Puck 10 Pack at All Seasons

One Hour of ice at All Seasons

Howie's Hockey tape & grip tape


Retail Value: $500

B&R $200 Gift Card item
B&R $200 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$200 Gift Card to B&R

14U Prospects White "Dinner & Drinks" item
14U Prospects White "Dinner & Drinks"
$150

Starting bid

$250 Gibsons Gift Card

Wellers Whiskey

Dobel Tequila

3 Bottles of Red Wine

Wine Glasses

Gibsons Flask

Gibsons Tumbler

Hugo's Frog Bar Hat


Retail Value: $700

12U Blue Prospects Coffee Basket item
12U Blue Prospects Coffee Basket
$50

Starting bid

Nespresso Virtuo Plus Machine (Black)

Nespresso Milk Frother

5 Packs of Variety Pack of Coffee

2 Mugs

2 Espresso Mugs

Vanilla Syrup

Caramel Syrup

White Chocolate Sauce 

Caramel Sauce

White Fuzzy Blanket


Retail Value: $450

10U Prospects White "Halloween Date Night" item
10U Prospects White "Halloween Date Night"
$150

Starting bid

$100 AMC Gift Card

$50 Hair Stylist Gift Card

Rabbit Hole WHiskey

Courvoisier VS congnac

Paper Tiger Souzao

Obscurra Petite Sirah

Stone Lantern Cab

6 - on the rocks cocktails

Vehicle Detail from Gerald Subaru ($300)

Mini Trader Joes Hallloween Tote

Gourmet Pasta Night

Cheese Board

Chocolates & candles

Blanket

Rocks & Wine Glasses


Retail Value: $600

10U CSDHL Prospects White Blackstone Grilling Basket item
10U CSDHL Prospects White Blackstone Grilling Basket
$200

Starting bid

Blackstone 28” Griddle ($300)

Silicone grill mat for you griddle tools ($18)

27 pcs Griddle Accesories kit for Blackstone ($49)

Blackstone Griddle Recipe Book ($17)

10 pcs Griddle Cleaning Kit ($14)

Griddle Seasoning & Cast Iron Conditioner ($22)

Endless cooking possibilities with family (Priceless)

Embassy Suites One Night Stay item
Embassy Suites One Night Stay
$100

Starting bid

King Suite or 2 Queen Bed Suite

