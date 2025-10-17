The Sabre Social Auction 2025

Starting bid
Reserved Parking Spot at Rocket Ice for the 2025-2026 season
Starting bid
Sabre Hat ($25)
Starbucks Hot Chocolate ($13)
Handwarmers ($20)
Yeti Cup ($32)
Bogg Bag ($90)
Lululemon Pouch (($36)
Battery for Blanket ($16)
Heated Blanket ($32)
Starbucks Gift Card ($25)
Fireball Shooters ($10)
Retail Value: $299
Starting bid
Michael Kors Rose Gold Watch ($295)
Michael Kors Gold Chain Pouchette ($258)
Michael Kors Large Shoulder Bag ($298)
Michael Kors Reversible Hat ($58)
Retail Value: $950
Starting bid
$100 Cooper's Hawk Gift Card
$100 DoorDash Gift Cards
3 Bottles of Cooper's Hawk Wine
Cheese Board with Utensils
2 Hockey Wine Glasses
4 Gourmet Chocolate Bars
Retail Value: $350
Starting bid
1 skater experience for the Blackhawks National Anthem and 2- 300 Level tickets in the Sabre Association Day "block" on April 11, 2026
Starting bid
Bogg-Style XL Tote ($56)
Padded Stadium Seat w/ Shoulder Strap ($41)
Bleacher Blanket ($17)
Insulated Coffee Mugs ($25)
Stick Tape & Shin Guard Tape ($13)
Hockey Hand Deodorant ($17)
Variety of Rink Snacks ($25)
Air Horn Cheering Button ($13)
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
2 Hours of Private Ice at Rocket
Valid April- August 2025
Retail Value: $1,000
Starting bid
10 Sessions of Stick & Puck at Rocket Ice
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
$100 Massage Envy gift card
$50 Binny’s gift card
$25 Binny’s gift card
$60 worth of lottery scratch offs
Bottles: Buffalo Trace, Tito’s Vodka, Milagro Tequila, Makers Mark (1.75L), Coopers Hawk white wine, Prosecco, Glenelly Cabernet Sauvignon
Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix
Zing Zang Margarita mix
Fireball 15X Party pack
Hockey skate shot glasses set
Retail Value: $500
Starting bid
Whiskey Barrel Planter ($100)
Glenfiddich ($55)
Belfour Rye Whiskey ($45)
Penelope Wheated Bourbon ($40)
Makers Mark 101 ($40)
Basil Hayden Bourbon ($40)
Four Roses Bourbon ($40)
Woodford Reserve ($37)
Black Velvet Reserve 8 Year ($33)
Tullibardine Scotch ($30)
Crown Royal Apple ($24)
Jim Beam Bourbon ($18)
Plus - Cabernet Sauvignon ($90)
Caymus - Cabernet Sauvignon ($80)
2 - Kokomo - Cabernet Sauvignon ($116)
Kokomo - Malbec ($52)
Round Pond - White Wine ($45)
Round Pond - Rosato di Nebbilio ($38)
Cooper's Hawk - Super Tuscan ($29)
Cooper's Hawk - Pinot Noir ($25)
Cooper's Hawk - Cabernet ($25)
Blackbird Vineyards - Rose ($20)
Gerard Bertrand - Orange Gold ($20)
Cooper's Hawk - Romance Red ($18)
Cooper's Hawk - White ($18)
Menage a Trois - Cabernet Sauvignon ($15)
Clark & Sheffield ($15)
2 - AirVi Wine Experience Kits ($120)
Kristoff Cigars - Maduro 4 pack ($40)
Sabres Whiskey Glasses ($30)
Sabres Wine Glasses ($30)
Sabres Slate Coasters ($17)
Cocktail Smoker Kit ($11)
Roulette Drinking Game ($8)
Whiskey Stones ($5)
Whistle Piglets 3 Pack ($26)
11- Assorted Mini Bottles ($24)
Lottery Tickets ($14)
Retail Value: $1,560
Starting bid
Cooler Backpack ($30)
4 pack Slim Ice Pack ($13)
2 - Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers ($20)
Wine opener ($7)
Mahjong Set ($69)
Kendra Scott Gift Card ($50)
Mahjong Cocktail Napkins ($6)
Mahjong Candle ($15)
Mahjong Tote Bag ($14)
Cheese Board ($26)
Cheese Board Markers ($6)
The Cheese Board Deck: 50 Cards for Styling Spreads, Savory and Sweet ($12)
Mahjong Placemats ($24)
LaCrema Pinot Noir ($16)
Pumpkin Spice Crackers ($8)
Elizabeth Spencer Sauvignon Blanc ($18)
Cranberry Hazelnut Crackers ($8)
High Noon Tequila Lime ($5)
High Noon Pineapple Vodka ($5)
Party Smart Capsule ($3)
Cracker Twists ($5)
Garlic Italian Crackers ($4)
Absolut Watermelon ($20)
Hot Toddy Mix ($11)
Disco Ball Ice Bucket ($15)
Night Out Candle ($8)
Espresso Martini Candle ($5)
Espresso Martini Kit ($10)
Wine Cooling Cup ($6)
Coasters ($7)
Butter Toffee Pretzels- Roasted Almond ($3)
Butter Toffee Pretzels- Toasted Pecan ($3)
Butter Toffee Pretzels- Vanilla Bean ($3)
Fig Spread ($6)
Cheese Board Papers ($13)
Ghiradelli Mint Cookie Chocolate ($4)
Blackberry Gin Smash ($14)
Cranberry Chardonnay Jam ($14)
Strawberry Preserves ($4)
Champagne Mustard ($4)
PurePlay Margarita ($22)
Trader Joes Rose ($13)
Laundry Basket ($4)
Storage Box ($25)
Retail Value: $580
Starting bid
Blackhawks vs Sharks (4 - 100 Level tickets)
Monday Feb 2, 2026
Sec 103, Row 17 Seats 13 - 16
Starting bid
10 Sessions of Stick & Puck at Rocket Ice
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Rocket Free Admission & Skate Rental for Group of 4
Retail: $40
Starting bid
Old Fashioned Tumblers & Decanter
Cocktail Shaker
Cocktail Nuts
Cocktail Napkins
Old Fashioned Ingredients
Starting bid
$75 gift card to The Rink at Block 59 (opens November 20th)
$75 gift card to Shake Shack
Sling Puck game
Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon, hot cocoa & Baileys
Blackhawks popcorn tin and sweet treats from Kernel’s
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Activate Games Gift Card ($300)
Hollywood Palms Private VIP Screening for up to 20 People ($320)
Slick City Gift Card ($70)
Bowlero Gift Card ($25)
Domino's Gift Card ($25)
Crate & Barrel Popcorn Bowl Set ($50)
Cozy Blanket ($25)
Candle ($15)
Popcorn ($10)
Candy ($5)
Popcorn Seasoning ($5)
Retail Value: $850
Starting bid
REVO Party Barge Cooler
5 Bottles of Prosecco
$50 Gift Cards for Juice, Fruit & Ice
2 Plastic Carafes with Chalkboard Signs
Starting bid
4-in-1 Blow Dryer Brush ($140)
Moroccanoil Treatment ($50)
Hydrating Shampoo ($30)
Hydrating Conditioner ($30)
High Shine Gloss Mask ($30)
Luminous Hairspray ($30)
Frizz Shield Spray ($32)
Hand Cream ($22)
Hand Cleanser ($22)
Eau Du Parfum L'Originale ($35)
$100 Magnolia Soap Gift Card
$150 Sephora Gift Card
$20 Starbucks Gift Card
Water Bottle
Sleep Eye Mask
Retail Value: $700
Starting bid
4 Hours of Simulation Golf at Clubhouse 540 ($240)
$100 Gift Card Angeli's Italian Restaurant
$80 Gift Card for Golf House
$50 X Golf Gift Card, Shoe Bag, Golf Tees, Koozie ($70)
Titleist ProV 1Golf Balls - 4 sleeves ($55)
2 - 10 oz Yeti Tumblers ($50)
750ml Russell's 10 Reserve Bourbon ($35)
Black Cooler Bag ($30)
Retail Value: $660
Starting bid
Jefferson's Bourbon crate
AWAY travel bag (55L)
Jefferson's Bourban bottle
Navy Sabres Blanket
Sabres trucker hat x2
Sabres winter womens hat
Mini bottles of alcohol for travel
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the December 10th, 2025 game versus the New York Rangers Sec 107 Row 7 Home Side - Hawks Shoot Twice ($500)
2 Blackhawks Magnetic Schedules & 2 United Center Concessions Helmet Bowls ($25)
Blackhawks Pennant ($10)
Uber / Uber Eats Gift Card ($100)
Coalfire Pizza West Town Gift Card ($75)
Thirty One Round Utility Tote Moroccan Tile ($35)
Retail Value: $750
Starting bid
Enjoy a 33 ft Chartered Boat on Lake Michigan with Fin Fire Fishing Charters departing from Michigan City, IN. Specializing in King Salmon, Rainbow Trout, Lake Trout & Brown Trout (First mate tip not included & is due upon redemption)
Starting bid
3 Bed, 3 Bath home (Sleeps 8-10 people) located in Sea Pines
Home of Harbour Town PGA Golf Course
Enjoy the Beach, Biking, Local Shops, Horseback Riding & More!
Starting bid
6 weeks custom fitness training
Redken acidic color gloss
Moroccanoil body oil
Moroccanoil texture powder
Stila liquid eyeliner
Koparj ceramide cleansing balm
Seen frizz repair & treatment mask
Seen leave in conditioner
R + F total RF serum
R + F eye cream
Sol de Janiero body butter
Dryer blowout defense
Buxom lip gloss
Ouai dry shampoo
Quai face cleanser
Sol de Janiero body spray
Kylie Jenner cosmic eau de parfum
Kate Somerville exfoliating cleanser
Retail Value: $800
Starting bid
1- navy blue Hulken Bag size medium
1- navy/gold/white Coopers Hawk travel blanket
1- wood colored Coopers Hawk Corkcicle
3- 2 pack “to go” reusable wine glasses
5- bottles of red wine
4- bottles of white
1- bottle of Pink Whitney
1- bottle of Jack Daniel’s “winter Jack”
“ Morning After Kit”
-Diet Coke (8)
- $10 McDonald gc
- 26 pack of individual Liquid IV Energy
- cosmetic bag
- bottle of ibuprofen
- Alka-Seltzer plus heartburn
- energizing eye patches (3)
- de-bloat, gummy’s
- lavender steamers
- travel dry shampoo
- travel hair and body spray
- travel, elf cosmetics hydration cleanser
Retail Value: $560
Starting bid
ONE FREE Walt Disney World theme park pass
Lion King LEGO set
Nightmare Before Christmas Mini Backpack
Genie Plush
Minnie Mouse Ears
Mickey Mouse Goldfish Crackers
Disney Fruit Snacks
Stitch Blanket
Disney Activity Book
Retail Value: $250
Starting bid
Foursome of golf at Boughton Ridge
Bottle of Glenfiddich
Bottle of Chivas Regal
Set of Whiskey Glasses
Retail Value: $350
Starting bid
Mini portable projector
Portable projector stand
Case for projector
2 fleece blanket blankets
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Yeti Cocktail Shaker
Fireball
Patron
Tito’s
RumChata
6 Glass Shot Glasses
Sleeve of Disposable Shot Glasses
$50 Uber Giftcard
Retail Value: $260
Starting bid
Binny’s gift card
sliced pepperoni variety of dips
Plum butter, tomato and ricotta pesto, dried salami, hard salami, Genoa, salami
Blue cheese, stuffed olives, sun-dried, tomato pesto, pistachio cream, Italian, green, olives, imported, pitted, manzanilla olives
Roasted cashews, cranberries, chocolate, raisins, roasted salted, almonds, pistachios, mini toast, charcuterie, board hockey, themed charcuterie, board
Naomi Pinot Noir
Coppola caret
Cooper’s Hawk Malbec Café latte Bonanza Cabernet
berta cinsault
Cooper’s Hawk Luxe Cabernet
Large serving tray
Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila
Jagermeister
Bombay Sapphire
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Jack Daniels
Fireball Apple Whiskey
Buffalo Trace (2)
Screwball Whiskey
Whiskey Acres Whiskey
Crown Royal Blackberry Whiskey
Grey Goose Vodka
Don Julio Tequila 1942
Valeo Lime Margarita Mix (1.75L)
Captain Morgann (handle)
Tito’s Vodka (1.75L)
Tito’s Vodka (handle)
Prosecco (3)
Bottle of Wine–Red Zin (1)
Galvanized Steel Tub with Sabre colored packing
Packages mini shot glasses (2)
Package of Blue Napkins (1)
Binny’s Gift Card: To be added night off
Retail Value: $1,050
Starting bid
Stick and Puck 10 Pack at All Seasons
One Hour of ice at All Seasons
Howie's Hockey tape & grip tape
Retail Value: $500
Starting bid
$200 Gift Card to B&R
Starting bid
$250 Gibsons Gift Card
Wellers Whiskey
Dobel Tequila
3 Bottles of Red Wine
Wine Glasses
Gibsons Flask
Gibsons Tumbler
Hugo's Frog Bar Hat
Retail Value: $700
Starting bid
Nespresso Virtuo Plus Machine (Black)
Nespresso Milk Frother
5 Packs of Variety Pack of Coffee
2 Mugs
2 Espresso Mugs
Vanilla Syrup
Caramel Syrup
White Chocolate Sauce
Caramel Sauce
White Fuzzy Blanket
Retail Value: $450
Starting bid
$100 AMC Gift Card
$50 Hair Stylist Gift Card
Rabbit Hole WHiskey
Courvoisier VS congnac
Paper Tiger Souzao
Obscurra Petite Sirah
Stone Lantern Cab
6 - on the rocks cocktails
Vehicle Detail from Gerald Subaru ($300)
Mini Trader Joes Hallloween Tote
Gourmet Pasta Night
Cheese Board
Chocolates & candles
Blanket
Rocks & Wine Glasses
Retail Value: $600
Starting bid
Blackstone 28” Griddle ($300)
Silicone grill mat for you griddle tools ($18)
27 pcs Griddle Accesories kit for Blackstone ($49)
Blackstone Griddle Recipe Book ($17)
10 pcs Griddle Cleaning Kit ($14)
Griddle Seasoning & Cast Iron Conditioner ($22)
Endless cooking possibilities with family (Priceless)
Starting bid
King Suite or 2 Queen Bed Suite
