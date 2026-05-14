The Sadie Invitational 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Not golfing? Come hang out anyway! Friends, family, and community supporters are welcome to spend the day with us, eat, enjoy a latte from Migration Coffee Co or Icee from Frigid Frog. Don’t forget to participate in raffles and auctions.
There is no set admission fee, but donations are encouraged as this event serves as a fundraiser in honor of Sadie Grace.
Presenting Sponsor
Sponsor recognition on all materials & event signage
⮹ One Team (three player spots in the tournament)
⮹ Sadie’s Things Gift Bag
⮹ Framed custom tournament pin flag
⮹ Name/logo on welcome signage
⮹ $250 Golf Shop gift card for each player
⮹ One dozen golf balls for each player
⮹ One Team (three player spots in the tournament)
⮹ Sadie’s Things Gift Bag
⮹ Framed custom tournament pin flag
⮹ Name/logo on welcome signage
⮹ One dozen golf balls for each player
⮹ One team (three player spots in the tournament)
⮹ Sadie’s Things Gift Bag
⮹ Framed custom tournament pin flag
⮹ Name listed on welcome signage
⮹ One team (three player spots in the tournament)
⮹ Gift Bag??
Sponsor a Hole + keep the pin flag
$
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