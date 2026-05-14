Sadies Circle Inc

Hosted by

Sadies Circle Inc

About this event

The Sadie Invitational 2026

1356 US-29

Newnan, GA 30263, USA

General Supporter RSVP
Pay what you can

Not golfing? Come hang out anyway! Friends, family, and community supporters are welcome to spend the day with us, eat, enjoy a latte from Migration Coffee Co or Icee from Frigid Frog. Don’t forget to participate in raffles and auctions.


There is no set admission fee, but donations are encouraged as this event serves as a fundraiser in honor of Sadie Grace.

Monarch Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Presenting Sponsor


Sponsor recognition on all materials & event signage 

⮹ One Team (three player spots in the tournament) 

⮹ Sadie’s Things Gift Bag 

⮹ Framed custom tournament pin flag 

⮹ Name/logo on welcome signage 

⮹ $250 Golf Shop gift card for each player 

⮹ One dozen golf balls for each player

Swallowtail Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

⮹ One Team (three player spots in the tournament) 

⮹ Sadie’s Things Gift Bag 

⮹ Framed custom tournament pin flag 

⮹ Name/logo on welcome signage 

⮹ One dozen golf balls for each player

Painted Lady Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

 ⮹ One team (three player spots in the tournament) 

⮹ Sadie’s Things Gift Bag 

⮹ Framed custom tournament pin flag 

⮹ Name listed on welcome signage

Painted Lady Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

⮹ One team (three player spots in the tournament) 

⮹ Gift Bag??

Hole Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor a Hole + keep the pin flag


Add a donation for Sadies Circle Inc

$

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