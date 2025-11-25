The Safety Team's Shop

LEVEL 1 & 2 BUNDLE FOR $100 INSTEAD OF $120!

Level I Workshop:

Essentials of Empowerment Self-Defense

(2.5 Hours)

This beginner workshop utilizes both large and small group instruction. By adhering to a 5:1 student-to-instructor ratio, The Safety Team’s trauma-informed trainings focus on boundary setting, affirmative consent, and relevant sexual assault information, as well as the mental and physical skills of Empowerment Self-Defense. The overarching goal of these large-group sessions is to help women discover their collective voice, address victim-blaming by redirecting the responsibility for all assaults on to the perpetrators, improve women’s sense of power and control, and, as a result, reduce the likelihood of sexual assault and violence. All Fitness Levels welcome!





Level II Workshop:

Review & Defenses Against Common Threats (2 Hours)

This workshop takes Level I another step further, allowing for a brief review of knowledge, practice of acquired strikes, and instruction of additional basic self-defense techniques that deal with a variety of common situations and potential attacks. The focus is on “hands-on” verbal and physical self-defense skills, techniques and strategies, which are presented to the group as a whole, but practiced in small groups of no more than four participants for each instructor. This format facilitates the learning of physical skills and allows for women to connect with one another. Throughout this class, important concepts are reinforced (affirmative consent, boundary setting, each person’s right to be safe). Level I is a prerequisite for Level II.

All Fitness Levels Welcome!