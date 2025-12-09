Central Valley Saints Sports Club

The Saints Winter Gala & Awards

1424 W California Ave

Fresno, CA 93706, USA

General Admission
$25

Entry to The Saints Winter Gala + Awards. Includes one dinner plate with your ticket. Celebrate with Saints family & friends as we honor excellence, build legacy, and enjoy a memorable evening. Dress to Impress. Limited space—secure your ticket early.

Player Admission
Free

Player entry for Saints athletes. Includes one dinner plate with your ticket. Players will be recognized during the Gala + Awards program—please arrive on time and be prepared for awards/photos as needed. Dress to Impress.

