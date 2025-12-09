Hosted by
About this event
$
Entry to The Saints Winter Gala + Awards. Includes one dinner plate with your ticket. Celebrate with Saints family & friends as we honor excellence, build legacy, and enjoy a memorable evening. Dress to Impress. Limited space—secure your ticket early.
Player entry for Saints athletes. Includes one dinner plate with your ticket. Players will be recognized during the Gala + Awards program—please arrive on time and be prepared for awards/photos as needed. Dress to Impress.
