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The Salvation Army Midland and Odessa

About this event

Sales closed

The Salvation Army Midland and Odessa's Silent Auction

Midland Rockhounds Gift Basket item
Midland Rockhounds Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Brunch for Two, One Cap, Three Shirts (1-youth medium, 1-adult XL, and 1-adult XXL) and 2025 Team Trading Cards.

Donated by: The Midland Rockhounds

18" Guardian Angel Plaque item
18" Guardian Angel Plaque
$35

Starting bid

Donated by: Ave Maria Catholic Gifts and Books

Bass Pro Shops Gift Basket item
Bass Pro Shops Gift Basket
$175

Starting bid

12.5 Gallon Cooler, Two 40oz Tumblers, and 2 Caps.

Donated By: Bass Pro Shops

Texas Tech Chip and Dip Set item
Texas Tech Chip and Dip Set
$35

Starting bid

Large Chip Bowl with Two Dip Bowls.

Donated By: Ave Maria Catholic Gifts and Books

Walt Garrison Collage item
Walt Garrison Collage
$50

Starting bid

Framed Picture and Autograph of Walt Garrison.

Donated By: Preacher Bill's Coins and Collectibles

Caudro Madera Art 90 x 60 item
Caudro Madera Art 90 x 60
$45

Starting bid

Donated By Ave Maria Catholic Gifts and Books

Dallas Cowboys Football Signed by Jason Garrett item
Dallas Cowboys Football Signed by Jason Garrett
$75

Starting bid

Lavender Thorne Gift Set item
Lavender Thorne Gift Set
$60

Starting bid

Goat Milk Soap, Moisturizing Face Wash, and Gentle Make Up Remover.

Fashion Tennis Bracelet item
Fashion Tennis Bracelet
$40

Starting bid

Orvis Clearwater Fly Rod item
Orvis Clearwater Fly Rod item
Orvis Clearwater Fly Rod
$75

Starting bid

Donated By: Vandergriff Group Architects

Darren Woodson Autographed Shoes Size 6 item
Darren Woodson Autographed Shoes Size 6
$75

Starting bid

Nike High Tops in Gray and Black.

Donated By: Ben Romero

Darren Woodson Autographed Shoes Size 7.5 item
Darren Woodson Autographed Shoes Size 7.5
$50

Starting bid

White and Blue Nikes.

Kate Spade Mini Crossbody item
Kate Spade Mini Crossbody
$170

Starting bid

London Fog Large Tote item
London Fog Large Tote
$65

Starting bid

Bronze & Pearl Drop Earrings item
Bronze & Pearl Drop Earrings
$40

Starting bid

Kate Spade Huggies item
Kate Spade Huggies
$50

Starting bid

Myra Singapore Backpack item
Myra Singapore Backpack
$50

Starting bid

Myra Canyon Range Weekender item
Myra Canyon Range Weekender
$65

Starting bid

Texas Rangers Collage item
Texas Rangers Collage
$195

Starting bid

Texas Tech Collage item
Texas Tech Collage
$175

Starting bid

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