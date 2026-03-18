The Salvation Army Midland and Odessa's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Brunch for Two, One Cap, Three Shirts (1-youth medium, 1-adult XL, and 1-adult XXL) and 2025 Team Trading Cards.
Donated by: The Midland Rockhounds
Starting bid
Donated by: Ave Maria Catholic Gifts and Books
Starting bid
12.5 Gallon Cooler, Two 40oz Tumblers, and 2 Caps.
Donated By: Bass Pro Shops
Starting bid
Large Chip Bowl with Two Dip Bowls.
Donated By: Ave Maria Catholic Gifts and Books
Starting bid
Framed Picture and Autograph of Walt Garrison.
Donated By: Preacher Bill's Coins and Collectibles
Starting bid
Donated By Ave Maria Catholic Gifts and Books
Starting bid
Starting bid
Goat Milk Soap, Moisturizing Face Wash, and Gentle Make Up Remover.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated By: Vandergriff Group Architects
Starting bid
Nike High Tops in Gray and Black.
Donated By: Ben Romero
Starting bid
White and Blue Nikes.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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