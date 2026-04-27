The Salvation Army Midland and Odessa's Silent Auction Preview for AmFund Vacations

The Netherlands: Rotterdam & Amsterdam

3 Years to Travel/ No Blackout Dates/ 2 Travelers/ Land Only

Fall in love with the Netherlands on this beautifully curated six-night journey that blends modern elegance, storybook scenery, and timeless Dutch charm. From cutting-edge architecture to canal-lined streets and fields of vibrant tulips, this unforgettable journey invites you to experience Holland at its most enchanting.

Your adventure begins in Rotterdam, a city celebrated for its bold design, lively waterfront, and contemporary culture. Settle into your elegant 4-star accommodations and enjoy daily breakfasts before venturing out to explore the city’s dynamic energy. A highlight awaits just outside the city with a day trip to Keukenhof, where millions of tulips and spring blooms create one of the most breathtaking floral displays in the world, a true feast for the senses and a photographer’s dream.

Travel onward in comfort with a scenic private transfer to Amsterdam, enriched with unforgettable stops along the way. Wander through Kinderdijk, where iconic windmills stand gracefully against the Dutch sky, offering a glimpse into the country’s centuries-old relationship with water and land. Continue to De Haar Castle, the Netherlands’ most lavish castle, where fairytale turrets, grand halls, and manicured gardens evoke the romance of another era.

Your journey concludes in Amsterdam, a city where history, art, and everyday life flow together effortlessly. Glide along the city’s famous waterways during an intimate canal cruise, savoring small bites and drinks as golden-hour reflections dance across the water. With charming neighborhoods, world-class museums, and cozy cafés at every turn, Amsterdam provides the perfect setting to slow down, explore, and simply enjoy.

This fabulous trip for two includes 6 nights in 4-star accommodations, daily breakfast, Keukenhof day trip, private transfer with stops between cities, and canal cruise. Your weeklong adventure offers the ideal balance of guided highlights and leisurely moments—perfect for travelers seeking culture, beauty, and a touch of romance in one unforgettable Dutch escape.

This AmFund Trip is Valid for 3 Years with NO Blackout dates and includes:

6 Nights 4 + -Star Accommodations

Daily Breakfast

Train ticket to Rotterdam

Keukenhof Day Trip from Rotterdam (famous garden/tulips)

Private Transfer from Rotterdam to Amsterdam

Stop 1: Kinderdijk (famous windmills) Stop 2: De Haar Castle

Amsterdam Canal Cruise with small bites & drinks

Professional Travel Specialist to book your trip.

Options to add travelers and extend your trip available upon request.

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Your support is greatly appreciated. Please review items before bidding. The Award Certificate expires three years from the printed award certificate date unless a different expiration date is specified in writing. Any request to extend beyond the three-year period is subject to approval by AmFund. An extension fee may apply. The original trip purchase price will be honored for any additional trips purchased within twelve (12) months of the initial purchase date. Each additional trip will generate a donation to the partner organization. Additional trips purchased after twelve (12) months may be subject to a price adjustment. Buyer and all others release event sponsor, auctioneer and all persons and entities associated with them from any liability arising from the use or misuse of any item obtained through auction. AmFund will use best efforts to describe items but are not responsible for errors in verbal or program description. Please consult your tax professional regarding the tax treatment of your purchases at this auction.

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Travel booked through Fundraising Travel Foundation, Inc, a registered seller of travel; registration number ST41653



