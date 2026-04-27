The Salvation Army Midland and Odessa's Silent Auction Preview for AmFund Vacations

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Starting bid
The Netherlands: Rotterdam & Amsterdam
3 Years to Travel/ No Blackout Dates/ 2 Travelers/ Land Only
Fall in love with the Netherlands on this beautifully curated six-night journey that blends modern elegance, storybook scenery, and timeless Dutch charm. From cutting-edge architecture to canal-lined streets and fields of vibrant tulips, this unforgettable journey invites you to experience Holland at its most enchanting.
Your adventure begins in Rotterdam, a city celebrated for its bold design, lively waterfront, and contemporary culture. Settle into your elegant 4-star accommodations and enjoy daily breakfasts before venturing out to explore the city’s dynamic energy. A highlight awaits just outside the city with a day trip to Keukenhof, where millions of tulips and spring blooms create one of the most breathtaking floral displays in the world, a true feast for the senses and a photographer’s dream.
Travel onward in comfort with a scenic private transfer to Amsterdam, enriched with unforgettable stops along the way. Wander through Kinderdijk, where iconic windmills stand gracefully against the Dutch sky, offering a glimpse into the country’s centuries-old relationship with water and land. Continue to De Haar Castle, the Netherlands’ most lavish castle, where fairytale turrets, grand halls, and manicured gardens evoke the romance of another era.
Your journey concludes in Amsterdam, a city where history, art, and everyday life flow together effortlessly. Glide along the city’s famous waterways during an intimate canal cruise, savoring small bites and drinks as golden-hour reflections dance across the water. With charming neighborhoods, world-class museums, and cozy cafés at every turn, Amsterdam provides the perfect setting to slow down, explore, and simply enjoy.
This fabulous trip for two includes 6 nights in 4-star accommodations, daily breakfast, Keukenhof day trip, private transfer with stops between cities, and canal cruise. Your weeklong adventure offers the ideal balance of guided highlights and leisurely moments—perfect for travelers seeking culture, beauty, and a touch of romance in one unforgettable Dutch escape.
This AmFund Trip is Valid for 3 Years with NO Blackout dates and includes:
Auction Rules:
Thank you for Making This Fundraising Event a Success!
Your support is greatly appreciated. Please review items before bidding. The Award Certificate expires three years from the printed award certificate date unless a different expiration date is specified in writing. Any request to extend beyond the three-year period is subject to approval by AmFund. An extension fee may apply. The original trip purchase price will be honored for any additional trips purchased within twelve (12) months of the initial purchase date. Each additional trip will generate a donation to the partner organization. Additional trips purchased after twelve (12) months may be subject to a price adjustment. Buyer and all others release event sponsor, auctioneer and all persons and entities associated with them from any liability arising from the use or misuse of any item obtained through auction. AmFund will use best efforts to describe items but are not responsible for errors in verbal or program description. Please consult your tax professional regarding the tax treatment of your purchases at this auction.
Benefits not shown as specifically included for free are additional, such as airport, airline or accommodation taxes, credit card fees, security or other fees, fuel and other surcharges, gratuities, local transport, food, rental cars, amenities, etc. Specific hotel or airline requests may incur a fee if they are not within the selection provided by partners. Airlines and hotels may restrict itinerary changes, traveler quantity or class changes from main cabin, fare tier changes or combining with reward programs. Upgrades may be purchased if available. In the event the property or item is not available from our vendors, AmFund may substitute another of equal or superior quality. All Star-Rated properties are rated by Trip Advisor, the trusted peer-reviewed travel information source. All air travel is on American, United, British, and Delta Airlines and their worldwide partners. AmFund requires that you submit a Booking Preference Form and passports for all trips a minimum of l20 days in advance of your desired departure date on forms provided. Please do not make other arrangements until travel dates are confirmed.
Some trips are available on selected dates only and may not be available during heavily pre-booked vacation periods. Some items may require an incremental reserve and/or opening bid. If the proper increment or reserve is not observed, AmFund may, at sole discretion, raise bid to proper increment, raise bid to reserve, bid up to reserve or eliminate bid from consideration. All sales are final and non-refundable. Once you approve your itinerary and it is booked, any requests to cancel or rebook within 30 days of travel will incur a rebooking fee which will be assessed at the time of request, plus any increases to fare or lodging and any lost non-refundable charges. Requests to cancel and rebook within 90 days of travel are subject to a $500 fee plus any increases. Award Certificates may not be sold, re-donated or re-marketed, but can be transferred to a new individual with written request. Live Auctions may be recorded to verify bids. Bidding on an item is an offer to purchase and an agreement to comply with these rules. Upon approval, any request to exchange destinations will incur a $500 fee plus any difference in value depending on the change. Please call at (407) 895-8000 if you have any questions.
Travel booked through Fundraising Travel Foundation, Inc, a registered seller of travel; registration number ST41653
Starting bid
The Best of Portugal’s Enchanting Tapestry
3 Years to Travel/ No Blackout Dates/Land Only
Indulge in the rich tapestry of Portugal’s charm and beauty on this mesmerizing 8-day, 7-night escapade through the captivating cities of Lisbon and Porto. Embark on a thoughtfully crafted adventure that promises an enchanting blend of history, culture, and romance.
Your journey commences in Lisbon, a city adorned with pastel-colored facades and cobblestone streets that whisper tales of centuries past. Stroll through its ancient quarters, where narrow alleyways reveal hidden treasures, as you discover the city’s soul in iconic landmarks like the historic Belém Tower, the regal Jerónimos Monastery, and the panoramic views from São Jorge Castle.
A day trip to the fairytale town of Sintra is nestled amidst lush forests crowned by whimsical palaces that will delight you as you join a small group tour to explore the magical allure of the enchanting Pena Palace and the mystic Quinta da Regaleira, soaking in the romance that oozes from every corner.
Embark on a private transfer from Lisbon to Porto, where luxury meets tradition in a seamless journey of exploration. En route, indulge in a curated tour, allowing you to absorb the breathtaking landscapes that unfold before you. Along the way, your expert guide unveils hidden gems, sharing anecdotes that bring Portugal’s history to life.
Arriving in Porto, a city steeped in nostalgia, prepare to be swept away by its undeniable charm. Traverse the Douro Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on a small-group tour that encapsulates the region’s essence. Immerse yourself in a tapestry of flavors with wine tastings at renowned vineyards, savor a sumptuous lunch featuring local delicacies, and cruise along the majestic Douro River as the landscape transforms before your eyes.
As your sojourn draws to a close, bid adieu to Porto and board a scenic rail journey back to Lisbon. Marvel at the picturesque vistas passing by your window, reminiscing about the unforgettable moments crafted during your Portuguese adventure.
The two of you will have three full years with no blackout dates to enjoy this amazing trip, which includes 7 nights of 4+ star Accommodations, your small group tour to Sintra, your private transfer and tour from Lisbon to Porto, your small group Wine Tasting tour, lunch, and river cruise in the Douro Valley, Rail from Porto to Lisbon and memories that will last forever!
Your AmFund Travel Specialist will book your trip, and you will have 3 full years with no blackout dates to travel.
This AmFund Trip is Valid for 3 Years with NO Blackout dates and include:
Auction Rules:
Thank you for Making This Fundraising Event a Success!
Your support is greatly appreciated. Please review items before bidding. The Award Certificate expires three years from the printed award certificate date unless a different expiration date is specified in writing. Any request to extend beyond the three-year period is subject to approval by AmFund. An extension fee may apply. The original trip purchase price will be honored for any additional trips purchased within twelve (12) months of the initial purchase date. Each additional trip will generate a donation to the partner organization. Additional trips purchased after twelve (12) months may be subject to a price adjustment. Buyer and all others release event sponsor, auctioneer and all persons and entities associated with them from any liability arising from the use or misuse of any item obtained through auction. AmFund will use best efforts to describe items but are not responsible for errors in verbal or program description. Please consult your tax professional regarding the tax treatment of your purchases at this auction.
Benefits not shown as specifically included for free are additional, such as airport, airline or accommodation taxes, credit card fees, security or other fees, fuel and other surcharges, gratuities, local transport, food, rental cars, amenities, etc. Specific hotel or airline requests may incur a fee if they are not within the selection provided by partners. Airlines and hotels may restrict itinerary changes, traveler quantity or class changes from main cabin, fare tier changes or combining with reward programs. Upgrades may be purchased if available. In the event the property or item is not available from our vendors, AmFund may substitute another of equal or superior quality. All Star-Rated properties are rated by Trip Advisor, the trusted peer-reviewed travel information source. All air travel is on American, United, British, and Delta Airlines and their worldwide partners. AmFund requires that you submit a Booking Preference Form and passports for all trips a minimum of l20 days in advance of your desired departure date on forms provided. Please do not make other arrangements until travel dates are confirmed.
Some trips are available on selected dates only and may not be available during heavily pre-booked vacation periods. Some items may require an incremental reserve and/or opening bid. If the proper increment or reserve is not observed, AmFund may, at sole discretion, raise bid to proper increment, raise bid to reserve, bid up to reserve or eliminate bid from consideration. All sales are final and non-refundable. Once you approve your itinerary and it is booked, any requests to cancel or rebook within 30 days of travel will incur a rebooking fee which will be assessed at the time of request, plus any increases to fare or lodging and any lost non-refundable charges. Requests to cancel and rebook within 90 days of travel are subject to a $500 fee plus any increases. Award Certificates may not be sold, re-donated or re-marketed, but can be transferred to a new individual with written request. Live Auctions may be recorded to verify bids. Bidding on an item is an offer to purchase and an agreement to comply with these rules. Upon approval, any request to exchange destinations will incur a $500 fee plus any difference in value depending on the change. Please call at (407) 895-8000 if you have any questions.
Travel booked through Fundraising Travel Foundation, Inc, a registered seller of travel; registration number ST41653
Starting bid
Wild Wonders African Photo Safari
3 Years to Travel/ No Blackout Dates/ Land only
Your dreams will come true the moment you arrive in Johannesburg and are taken to your luxurious lakefront safari camp nestled on the lush South African Savannah tucked beneath majestic mountains.
Welcome to your real life “Eden” where Mother Nature’s exotic wildlife roam free and every morning you’ll awaken to amazing sights and sounds inviting you to get up and explore! Experienced professional guides will take you on escorted photo safaris to view wild animals up close from the safety of your Safari vehicle. You’ll be awed by giant buffalo, tall giraffes, lumbering hippos, elusive leopards, and powerful crocodiles in their natural habitat adjacent to your private lodge.
One day, you’ll leave the lodge to go to an off-site Safari in search of the Big 5. In addition to your thrilling never-to-be-forgotten game drives, you can enjoy your own private plunge pool, spot magnificently colored birds perched near your balcony, or safely explore the lodge’s protected property where amiable antelope graze peacefully and free. In the evenings, you’ll enjoy romantic candlelight dinners at impeccably set tables at the lodge’s main dining hall or mouthwatering barbeques cooked over a crackling fire under South Africa’s vast starlit sky during your traditional South African bush braai.
After your game drives and delicious dinners, you’ll curl up in the cozy comfort of your palatial safari tent perched high on an embankment overlooking the moonlit lake while gentle breezes lull you into a good night’s sleep.
The two of you will have three full years with no blackout dates to enjoy this amazing adventure, which includes a night in classic Johannesburg, five nights at your luxury safari lodge in a premium rhino tent, four guided photo safari game drives on property, 1 Big 5 game drive off-site, traditional South African bush braai experience, all your in-country transfers, 15 scrumptious meals, and memories that will last forever!
Your AmFund Travel Specialist will book your trip, and you will have 3 full years with no blackout dates to travel. Just think, you’re only one bid away from creating precious memories you’ll cherish forever!
This AmFund Trip is Valid for 3 Years with NO Blackout dates and includes:
Auction Rules:
Thank you for Making This Fundraising Event a Success!
Your support is greatly appreciated. Please review items before bidding. The Award Certificate expires three years from the printed award certificate date unless a different expiration date is specified in writing. Any request to extend beyond the three-year period is subject to approval by AmFund. An extension fee may apply. The original trip purchase price will be honored for any additional trips purchased within twelve (12) months of the initial purchase date. Each additional trip will generate a donation to the partner organization. Additional trips purchased after twelve (12) months may be subject to a price adjustment. Buyer and all others release event sponsor, auctioneer and all persons and entities associated with them from any liability arising from the use or misuse of any item obtained through auction. AmFund will use best efforts to describe items but are not responsible for errors in verbal or program description. Please consult your tax professional regarding the tax treatment of your purchases at this auction.
Benefits not shown as specifically included for free are additional, such as airport, airline or accommodation taxes, credit card fees, security or other fees, fuel and other surcharges, gratuities, local transport, food, rental cars, amenities, etc. Specific hotel or airline requests may incur a fee if they are not within the selection provided by partners. Airlines and hotels may restrict itinerary changes, traveler quantity or class changes from main cabin, fare tier changes or combining with reward programs. Upgrades may be purchased if available. In the event the property or item is not available from our vendors, AmFund may substitute another of equal or superior quality. All Star-Rated properties are rated by Trip Advisor, the trusted peer-reviewed travel information source. All air travel is on American, United, British, and Delta Airlines and their worldwide partners. AmFund requires that you submit a Booking Preference Form and passports for all trips a minimum of l20 days in advance of your desired departure date on forms provided. Please do not make other arrangements until travel dates are confirmed.
Some trips are available on selected dates only and may not be available during heavily pre-booked vacation periods. Some items may require an incremental reserve and/or opening bid. If the proper increment or reserve is not observed, AmFund may, at sole discretion, raise bid to proper increment, raise bid to reserve, bid up to reserve or eliminate bid from consideration. All sales are final and non-refundable. Once you approve your itinerary and it is booked, any requests to cancel or rebook within 30 days of travel will incur a rebooking fee which will be assessed at the time of request, plus any increases to fare or lodging and any lost non-refundable charges. Requests to cancel and rebook within 90 days of travel are subject to a $500 fee plus any increases. Award Certificates may not be sold, re-donated or re-marketed, but can be transferred to a new individual with written request. Live Auctions may be recorded to verify bids. Bidding on an item is an offer to purchase and an agreement to comply with these rules. Upon approval, any request to exchange destinations will incur a $500 fee plus any difference in value depending on the change. Please call at (407) 895-8000 if you have any questions.
Travel booked through Fundraising Travel Foundation, Inc, a registered seller of travel; registration number ST41653
Starting bid
Croatia- Beauty on the Adriatic Vacation
3 Years to Travel/ No Blackout Dates/ 2 Travelers/ Land only
Your adventure begins in the buzzing, boisterous Eastern European capital of Zagreb. In this quirky city, you can find everything from charming sidewalk cafes to high-class ateliers and offbeat museums such as the “Museum of Broken Relationships” and the “Mushroom Museum”. A local guide will lead you down the cobblestone paths to experience the colorful tiled roof of St. Mark’s Church, the vibrant atmosphere of Dolak Market, and the sweet scents of Flower Square.
After two nights in Zagreb, you’ll be whisked through the heartlands of Croatia to a magical place where emerald leaves give way to silvery lakes and secret waterfalls: Plitvice Lakes National Park. Here you can glide along the transparent waters in an electric boat or spend time hiking and enjoying the whimsical landscapes from the myriad wooden footbridges. Afterward, you’ll have plenty of time to relax and rest your legs on the journey to your home for the next three nights: Split!
Known for year-round sunshine and tucked beneath the towering columns of the Emperor Diocletian’s Palace, Split will have a surprise for you around every corner. One day, you’ll take an exhilarating speedboat across cerulean water to Stiniva Cove where you can swim alongside adorable monk seals, marvel at the natural beauty of the pebbly beach or snorkel along the shore.
Finally, you’re off by ferry boat down the Dalmatian Coast to the evocative yet inviting ancient port city of Dubrovnik. Here you’ll stroll along narrow passageways of the Old Town made famous in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and hear tales of traditional Croatian folklore. As the sun dips behind the burnt-orange rooftops and starlight dances along the beach on your final night, you’ll find yourself enchanted by the “Pearl of the Adriatic”.
This captivating Croatian escape for two includes 8 nights of luxurious accommodations, transportation between cities, 3 city tours, a visit to Plitvice Lakes, and a day cruise from Split. This trip is booked by your own AmFund Travel Specialist, and you will have 3 years with no blackout dates to go on your trip.
This AmFund Trip is Valid for 3 Years with NO Blackout dates and includes:
Auction Rules:
Thank you for Making This Fundraising Event a Success!
Your support is greatly appreciated. Please review items before bidding. The Award Certificate expires three years from the printed award certificate date unless a different expiration date is specified in writing. Any request to extend beyond the three-year period is subject to approval by AmFund. An extension fee may apply. The original trip purchase price will be honored for any additional trips purchased within twelve (12) months of the initial purchase date. Each additional trip will generate a donation to the partner organization. Additional trips purchased after twelve (12) months may be subject to a price adjustment. Buyer and all others release event sponsor, auctioneer and all persons and entities associated with them from any liability arising from the use or misuse of any item obtained through auction. AmFund will use best efforts to describe items but are not responsible for errors in verbal or program description. Please consult your tax professional regarding the tax treatment of your purchases at this auction.
Benefits not shown as specifically included for free are additional, such as airport, airline or accommodation taxes, credit card fees, security or other fees, fuel and other surcharges, gratuities, local transport, food, rental cars, amenities, etc. Specific hotel or airline requests may incur a fee if they are not within the selection provided by partners. Airlines and hotels may restrict itinerary changes, traveler quantity or class changes from main cabin, fare tier changes or combining with reward programs. Upgrades may be purchased if available. In the event the property or item is not available from our vendors, AmFund may substitute another of equal or superior quality. All Star-Rated properties are rated by Trip Advisor, the trusted peer-reviewed travel information source. All air travel is on American, United, British, and Delta Airlines and their worldwide partners. AmFund requires that you submit a Booking Preference Form and passports for all trips a minimum of l20 days in advance of your desired departure date on forms provided. Please do not make other arrangements until travel dates are confirmed.
Some trips are available on selected dates only and may not be available during heavily pre-booked vacation periods. Some items may require an incremental reserve and/or opening bid. If the proper increment or reserve is not observed, AmFund may, at sole discretion, raise bid to proper increment, raise bid to reserve, bid up to reserve or eliminate bid from consideration. All sales are final and non-refundable. Once you approve your itinerary and it is booked, any requests to cancel or rebook within 30 days of travel will incur a rebooking fee which will be assessed at the time of request, plus any increases to fare or lodging and any lost non-refundable charges. Requests to cancel and rebook within 90 days of travel are subject to a $500 fee plus any increases. Award Certificates may not be sold, re-donated or re-marketed, but can be transferred to a new individual with written request. Live Auctions may be recorded to verify bids. Bidding on an item is an offer to purchase and an agreement to comply with these rules. Upon approval, any request to exchange destinations will incur a $500 fee plus any difference in value depending on the change. Please call at (407) 895-8000 if you have any questions.
Travel booked through Fundraising Travel Foundation, Inc, a registered seller of travel; registration number ST41653
Starting bid
Irresistible Taste of Tuscany
3 Years to Travel/ No Blackout Dates/ 2 Travelers/ Land only
This is your chance to immerse yourselves in a land revered for more than 2,000 years as one of the most romantic and gorgeous places on Earth!
Your Italian adventure begins in the picturesque Tuscan countryside of Siena. After you check into your accommodations located in the heart of the “Walled City”, immerse yourself in renowned sites like the Piazza del Campo or the Duomo. Next, get ready to sample delicious local wines and savor the farm fresh ingredients of acclaimed regional dishes on an Italian gastronomy tour.
On another day in Tuscany, you’ll love stepping back in time and exploring quaint Castle towns like Castellina or Monteriggioni on your vineyard experience.
After three glorious nights in Siena, you are off to explore the gilded city of Florence via a private transfer with a professional guide who will regale you with medieval stories as you stop in San Gimignano and take the Chianti Road. Your next three nights in Florence will wow you with its historic sites, panoramic views, and cobblestone pathways that promise new discoveries at every turn. You’ll enjoy a guided city tour which offers VIP entrée at the Museum Accademia, where you’ll marvel at Michelangelo’s magnificent statue of “David”. On your final tour, you’ll have an opportunity to try your hand at creating authentic Florentine cuisine like bruschetta, pasta, and tiramisu during an Italian cooking class.
Your trip for two includes 7-days, 6-nights in 4-star accommodations split between Tuscany and Florence, a Siena gastronomy tour, a winery and vineyard experience, a private transfer with a tour from Siena to Florence, a guided Florence city tour with VIP entrée to the Museum Accademia, and authentic Italian cooking class. This is your chance to see, feel, and taste all that makes Tuscany irresistible while supporting a very important cause.
This AmFund Trip is Valid for 3 Years with NO Blackout dates and includes:
Auction Rules:
Thank you for Making This Fundraising Event a Success!
Your support is greatly appreciated. Please review items before bidding. The Award Certificate expires three years from the printed award certificate date unless a different expiration date is specified in writing. Any request to extend beyond the three-year period is subject to approval by AmFund. An extension fee may apply. The original trip purchase price will be honored for any additional trips purchased within twelve (12) months of the initial purchase date. Each additional trip will generate a donation to the partner organization. Additional trips purchased after twelve (12) months may be subject to a price adjustment. Buyer and all others release event sponsor, auctioneer and all persons and entities associated with them from any liability arising from the use or misuse of any item obtained through auction. AmFund will use best efforts to describe items but are not responsible for errors in verbal or program description. Please consult your tax professional regarding the tax treatment of your purchases at this auction.
Benefits not shown as specifically included for free are additional, such as airport, airline or accommodation taxes, credit card fees, security or other fees, fuel and other surcharges, gratuities, local transport, food, rental cars, amenities, etc. Specific hotel or airline requests may incur a fee if they are not within the selection provided by partners. Airlines and hotels may restrict itinerary changes, traveler quantity or class changes from main cabin, fare tier changes or combining with reward programs. Upgrades may be purchased if available. In the event the property or item is not available from our vendors, AmFund may substitute another of equal or superior quality. All Star-Rated properties are rated by Trip Advisor, the trusted peer-reviewed travel information source. All air travel is on American, United, British, and Delta Airlines and their worldwide partners. AmFund requires that you submit a Booking Preference Form and passports for all trips a minimum of l20 days in advance of your desired departure date on forms provided. Please do not make other arrangements until travel dates are confirmed.
Some trips are available on selected dates only and may not be available during heavily pre-booked vacation periods. Some items may require an incremental reserve and/or opening bid. If the proper increment or reserve is not observed, AmFund may, at sole discretion, raise bid to proper increment, raise bid to reserve, bid up to reserve or eliminate bid from consideration. All sales are final and non-refundable. Once you approve your itinerary and it is booked, any requests to cancel or rebook within 30 days of travel will incur a rebooking fee which will be assessed at the time of request, plus any increases to fare or lodging and any lost non-refundable charges. Requests to cancel and rebook within 90 days of travel are subject to a $500 fee plus any increases. Award Certificates may not be sold, re-donated or re-marketed, but can be transferred to a new individual with written request. Live Auctions may be recorded to verify bids. Bidding on an item is an offer to purchase and an agreement to comply with these rules. Upon approval, any request to exchange destinations will incur a $500 fee plus any difference in value depending on the change. Please call at (407) 895-8000 if you have any questions.
Travel booked through Fundraising Travel Foundation, Inc, a registered seller of travel; registration number ST41653
Starting bid
3 Years to Travel/ No Blackout Dates/ 2 Travelers/ Land only
For sun-drenched days and magic moonlit nights, there’s no place more enchanting than the Greek Islands. Your idyllic adventure for two begins on sun-kissed Santorini for 3 days of sheer bliss on the island where blue-domed churches and snow-white houses dot the hillsides. In the rosy glow of sunset, you can sip fine wine and dine on fresh Mediterranean cuisine.
A scenic morning cruise takes you to Mykonos, renowned for its beauty, and the international jet setters who love to vacation there. For 3 glorious days on Mykonos, you can explore the island, shop in trendy boutiques, and stroll the beach as the Aegean Sea tickles your toes.
Finally, you are off to Athens to walk in the footsteps of Socrates and Plato as you visit the city’s ancient wonders. This is the stuff of legends and dreams.
This once-in-a-lifetime 9 day Greece and Greek Island odyssey for two includes all your 4+ star accommodations, a fascinating tour of Athens, your inter-island flight and ferry to the most sun-kissed islands in the world, and breakfast daily!
Your AmFund Travel Specialist will book your trip, and you will have 3 full years with no blackout dates to travel. Just think, you’re only one bid away from creating precious memories you’ll cherish forever!
This AmFund Trip is Valid for 3 Years with NO Blackout dates and includes:
Auction Rules:
Thank you for Making This Fundraising Event a Success!
Your support is greatly appreciated. Please review items before bidding. The Award Certificate expires three years from the printed award certificate date unless a different expiration date is specified in writing. Any request to extend beyond the three-year period is subject to approval by AmFund. An extension fee may apply. The original trip purchase price will be honored for any additional trips purchased within twelve (12) months of the initial purchase date. Each additional trip will generate a donation to the partner organization. Additional trips purchased after twelve (12) months may be subject to a price adjustment. Buyer and all others release event sponsor, auctioneer and all persons and entities associated with them from any liability arising from the use or misuse of any item obtained through auction. AmFund will use best efforts to describe items but are not responsible for errors in verbal or program description. Please consult your tax professional regarding the tax treatment of your purchases at this auction.
Benefits not shown as specifically included for free are additional, such as airport, airline or accommodation taxes, credit card fees, security or other fees, fuel and other surcharges, gratuities, local transport, food, rental cars, amenities, etc. Specific hotel or airline requests may incur a fee if they are not within the selection provided by partners. Airlines and hotels may restrict itinerary changes, traveler quantity or class changes from main cabin, fare tier changes or combining with reward programs. Upgrades may be purchased if available. In the event the property or item is not available from our vendors, AmFund may substitute another of equal or superior quality. All Star-Rated properties are rated by Trip Advisor, the trusted peer-reviewed travel information source. All air travel is on American, United, British, and Delta Airlines and their worldwide partners. AmFund requires that you submit a Booking Preference Form and passports for all trips a minimum of l20 days in advance of your desired departure date on forms provided. Please do not make other arrangements until travel dates are confirmed.
Some trips are available on selected dates only and may not be available during heavily pre-booked vacation periods. Some items may require an incremental reserve and/or opening bid. If the proper increment or reserve is not observed, AmFund may, at sole discretion, raise bid to proper increment, raise bid to reserve, bid up to reserve or eliminate bid from consideration. All sales are final and non-refundable. Once you approve your itinerary and it is booked, any requests to cancel or rebook within 30 days of travel will incur a rebooking fee which will be assessed at the time of request, plus any increases to fare or lodging and any lost non-refundable charges. Requests to cancel and rebook within 90 days of travel are subject to a $500 fee plus any increases. Award Certificates may not be sold, re-donated or re-marketed, but can be transferred to a new individual with written request. Live Auctions may be recorded to verify bids. Bidding on an item is an offer to purchase and an agreement to comply with these rules. Upon approval, any request to exchange destinations will incur a $500 fee plus any difference in value depending on the change. Please call at (407) 895-8000 if you have any questions.
Travel booked through Fundraising Travel Foundation, Inc, a registered seller of travel; registration number ST41653
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