The San Diego (CA) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated's Annual Affair of Honor Opportunity Drawing 2026
IMPORTANT: SELECT "OTHER" and Contribution Amount to "$0" to bypass the Zeffy donation request. There is no charge or fee to pay with Zeffy.
IMPORTANT: SELECT "OTHER" and Contribution Amount to "$0" to bypass the Zeffy donation request. There is no charge or fee to pay with Zeffy.
This includes 5 tickets
IMPORTANT: SELECT "OTHER" and Contribution Amount to "$0" to bypass the Zeffy donation request. There is no charge or fee to pay with Zeffy.
IMPORTANT: SELECT "OTHER" and Contribution Amount to "$0" to bypass the Zeffy donation request. There is no charge or fee to pay with Zeffy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!