The San Diego (CA) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated

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The San Diego (CA) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated

About this raffle

The San Diego (CA) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated's Annual Affair of Honor Opportunity Drawing 2026

One chance of winning
$25

IMPORTANT: SELECT "OTHER" and Contribution Amount to "$0" to bypass the Zeffy donation request. There is no charge or fee to pay with Zeffy.


A Bundle
$100
This includes 5 tickets

IMPORTANT: SELECT "OTHER" and Contribution Amount to "$0" to bypass the Zeffy donation request. There is no charge or fee to pay with Zeffy.


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