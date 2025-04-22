The Legendary Parkinson's Pickle Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This is one of one - the first Dave Parker mug off the line from Dugout Mugs (https://dugoutmugs.com) in honor of the Cobra. Hollowed out and drinkable from an official bat, this beautiful piece is the stuff of legends.
Starting bid
A truly unique piece of memorabilia. This authentic Hall of Fame Replica is given legendary status with the signatures of Tom Guiry (actor who played Scotty Smalls) and Scotty himself: "I'm Sorry Dad." - Scotty While Tom has certainly signed other balls - this is the only version of a replica we are aware of, capturing the spirit of the baseball classic, The Sandlot.
Starting bid
20th Anniversary 9 1/4 x 11 1/4 Framed still of the Sandlot cast signed by Writer/Director, David Mickey Evans. Custom framing by Clayton Valley Frameworks.
Starting bid
20th Anniversary 11 x 13 Framed still of the Sandlot cast signed by four cast members Shane Obedzinski (Tommy “Repeat” TImmons), Vic Dimattia (Timmy TImmons), Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Marty York (Yeah-Yeah), Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks) and Writer/Director, David Mickey Evans. Custom framing by Clayton Valley Frameworks.
Starting bid
Dave Parker autographed this Rawlings Official American League Baseball. Parker is an inductee of the Baseball Hall of Fame as of July 2025.
NSD witnesses all autograph signings. A NSD numbered hologram and NSD certificate of authenticity is included. Please note that the desired collectible RON (Rawlings Official National) and the ROA (Rawlings Official American) baseballs were produced in 1999 or before. Starting in 2000, both the American League and the National League use the same baseball. As a baseball becomes older, the baseball leather naturally starts to yellow, or show some yellow spots even if the baseball has been stored in complete darkness. This natural aging is now being reflected in all ROA and RON baseballs across the country and this is natural condition is also reflected in these autographed baseballs. These baseballs are not replicas. They are the real desired collectible baseballs as used by the player's perspective league.
Starting bid
Signed by Writer/Director, David Mickey Evans.
Starting bid
100% Genuine Cork Face
Full Color Under Bill Print Image of the Sandlot Cast
Autographed by Writer/Director, David Mickey Evans
Puff Embroidery Design
Starting bid
Rare Yogi Berra Autographed Yankees Jersey. This is a Majestic Authentic Jersey with the 2009 Inaugural Patch, with all tags, signed in blue by Yogi Berra. Comes with a PSA Certificate of Authenticity and hologram, the "LTD Enterprises, A Berra Family Group" hologram and a NSD Guaranteed Authentic Hologram. Size 44. Please note that part of the autograph has faded due to the blue ink, see close up photo.
Starting bid
The Muhammad Ali Autographed Ring Bell is one of the most unique items in the sports memorabilia industry. National Sports Distributors put together 150 bells for Muhammad Ali to sign. This black bell is mounted on a wood base with a gold striking mechanism & leather pull strap. He signed in gold with a great Ali signature. Very sharp looking. Each bell rings loudly with its striking mechanism. This is one of the ultimate sports collectible to have in anyone's collection. Autographed in 1998, our NSD Certificate and numbered hologram comes with the bell. Measures 14 ½" X 12 ¼" .
Ali is a legend in the sports world and one of the world’s most recognizable men. He is a three-time World Heavyweight Champion, 1960 Olympic gold medalist and is known as the “Greatest of All Time.” Ali described his boxing style as “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” Due to his Parkinson’s disease, Ali’s autograph became increasingly difficult to obtain. Display this ring bell as a symbol of his awe inspiring speed and grace, who was the gentlest of men.
Starting bid
JSA Authenticated WB889678 It doesn't get much more legendary than a guitar signed by Michael J. Fox from Back to the Future. This is a full size 42 inch Grote guitar. This item has a James Spence Authentication, which comes with a JSA numbered tamper proof sticker attached to the item. You can view this item's authentication on the JSA website which shows when and where the item was signed.
Starting bid
Pete Rose Autographed Louisville Slugger Natural Bat signed with a special inscription of "Hit King 4256, 63ROY, 73MVP & 75WS MVP" - This is an awesome Pete Rose Autographed Bat. Great for anyone's collection and goes extremely well at auctions too. Bats are 34" long.
Pete Rose, "Charlie Hustle," is a former player and manager in Major League Baseball. Rose played from 1963 to 1986, best known for his many years with the Cincinnati Reds. Rose, a switch hitter, is the all-time Major League leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at bats (14,053), and outs (10,328). He won three World Series rings, three batting titles, one Most Valuable Player Award, two Gold Gloves, the Rookie of the Year Award, and made 17 All-Star appearances at five different positions (2B, LF, RF, 3B, and 1B).
Pete Rose passed away September 30, 2024.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Featured is a Ken Griffey Jr. signed Seattle Mariners 1989 Donruss #33 Rookie card. This card has been hand signed Seattle Mariners Seattle Mariners by Griffey. PSA certification # 84862145.
Starting bid
This Athletics Rickey Henderson Plaque is 15" x 12" and is made with an awesome 8x10 photo of Rickey stealing from first to second, a deluxe engraved plate and a real Rickey Henderson baseball card. Rickey played in the MLB from 1979 to 2003 for several teams but his years with the Oakland Athletics were his best! He was a 2-Time World Series Champion, the AL MVP in 1990 and selected to the All Star Team 10 times. His MLB records include 1,406 career stolen bases, 2,295 career runs and 130 stolen bases in a single season. Known as "The Man of Steal" he was a huge threat to the defense as a leadoff hitter. Considered by many as the best leadoff hitter and baserunner of all time. Rickey Henderson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.
This great looking Rickey Henderson Plaque arrives all ready for hanging and it can also be displayed nicely on a table or on a bookshelf. Each Henderson plaque is packed in one box and then that box is placed in another box for shipping.
Starting bid
Will Clark autographed these Seatbacks from Candlestick Park where he spent his career with the SF Giants.
Joe Montana and Rob Hemphill (the President of National Sports Distributors) secured ALL the available #16 seatbacks from the Candlestick Park demolition project, and working together with National Sports Distributors had them delivered to the NSD warehouse in the North San Francisco Bay Area in 2015. The seatbacks in Candlestick Park vary in color due to their exposure to the sun and weather conditions over the years.
Also pictured is a very nice Candlestick Park seat back display case which is sold separately for these seatbacks. Visit this link Seatback Display Case for details.
Starting bid
Howie Long Autographed Authentic Oakland Raiders Old Style Black Jersey, size 48. This is a great jersey made from the real mesh material like Howie Long wore during his playing days. This is a custom made jersey, not a cheap replica. Howie Long signed this jersey at one of our autograph sessions. He was one of the best! NSD witnesses all autograph signings. A NSD numbered hologram and NSD certificate of authenticity is included.
Starting bid
This 8 x 10 photo has Dwight Clark wearing his jersey and all 5 of his 49ers Super Bowl rings where he earned 2 as a player and 3 in the 49ers' front office. Signed in gold, Dwight added the special inscription "The Catch 1.10.82". Dwight Clark passed away on June 4, 2018 and he was represented by us for over 25 years. These photos are limited in stock.
Each photo comes with Dwight Clark's personal hologram and NSD's numbered hologram and matching numbered Certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
This unframed photo was donated directly from the San Francisco Giants, including the hologram MLB logo for authenticity.
Starting bid
4 Game Tickets for the 2025 season - Digital with a fair market value of $400.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!