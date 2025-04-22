The Legendary Parkinson's Pickle Auction

This Athletics Rickey Henderson Plaque is 15" x 12" and is made with an awesome 8x10 photo of Rickey stealing from first to second, a deluxe engraved plate and a real Rickey Henderson baseball card. Rickey played in the MLB from 1979 to 2003 for several teams but his years with the Oakland Athletics were his best! He was a 2-Time World Series Champion, the AL MVP in 1990 and selected to the All Star Team 10 times. His MLB records include 1,406 career stolen bases, 2,295 career runs and 130 stolen bases in a single season. Known as "The Man of Steal" he was a huge threat to the defense as a leadoff hitter. Considered by many as the best leadoff hitter and baserunner of all time. Rickey Henderson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.



This great looking Rickey Henderson Plaque arrives all ready for hanging and it can also be displayed nicely on a table or on a bookshelf. Each Henderson plaque is packed in one box and then that box is placed in another box for shipping.