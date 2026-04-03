The Sankofa Collective

Hosted by

The Sankofa Collective

About this event

The Sankofa Collective Popcorn Fundraiser

Bakardi Cinnabun Rum
$15

Sweet cinnamon bun flavor with a deep aftertaste makes this flavor too good to share.

Caramel Crown Green Apple
$15

This flavor is a crowd favorite!  The mix of green apple and caramel crown popcorn will really get your taste buds popping.

Cirok Triple Berry
$15

Infused with vodka, natural wild berry and other fruit flavors.

Crown Royale Peach
$15

The peach vodka really shines making this a sweet treat that you cannot find anywhere else.

Don Julio Blueberry Cre'me
$15

Tequila popcorn with a sweet blueberry flavor and double dipped in white chocolate.

Gray Goosse Strawberry Tart
$15

Made with real strawberries.

Henessy Caramel
$15

Sweet caramel, bold flavor, balanced to perfection.

Pat'Ron Lemon Pound Cake
$15

Tequila infused with lemon pound cake.

Titoe's Cheesecake
$15

Sweet creamy cheesecake with smooth vodka flavor makes the perfect popcorn treat.

White Henessey Birthday Cake
$15

Sweet caramel, bold flavor, balanced to perfection.

Add a donation for The Sankofa Collective

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