The Sapphire Standard: Silent Auction

Retail Value: $315





Hollow Point, the largest and strongest in the Smoking Bullets series, is a Maduro Gordo 6.5 x 60 guage. Be sure to take your time standing up, as this full-bodied Maduro really packs a PUNCH! The smoke is undeniable and it is sure to become your favorite. Box of 20 Cigars.





TOASTED BARREL - AMERICAN APPLE BRANDY

Pure. Bold. Unapologetically Apple.

Our Toasted Barrel American Apple Brandy is crafted from fresh-pressed cider and distilled in a double pot still for rich, authentic flavor. Aged in toasted American oak, it delivers notes of ripe apple, vanilla, caramel spice, and a hint of smoke.

No added sugar. No grain neutral spirits—just smooth, award-winning craftsmanship in every sip.

40% ABV | 80 Proof





CHARRED BARREL - AMERICAN APPLE BRANDY

Bold. Complex. Uncompromising.

Our Charred Barrel American Apple Brandy is crafted from fresh-pressed cider and double pot distilled to preserve true apple character. Aged in Charred #3 American oak, it delivers rich layers of ripe apple, toasted oak, subtle smoke, and hints of dark chocolate.

No added sugar. No grain neutral spirits—just a smooth, elevated take on apple brandy.

43% ABV | 86 Proof











