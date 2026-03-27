The Sapphire Standard: Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Retail Value $130
Enjoy the best sightseeing on the San Diego Bay—with either a professionally
narrated tour of San Diego's whale-watching hot spots or with a
professionally narrated harbor tour of more than 50 storied landmarks. As we
cruise, we’ll see up-close views of the bay's wildlife including Gray whales and
Blue whales, as well as iconic landmarks from a new perspective including
Seaport Village, Shelter Island, ship-building and dry-docking facilities,
Coronado Island, Point Loma, and Cabrillo National Monument,
among many others.
Starting bid
Retail Value $165
Grayson Silver Stretch Bracelet
An easy addition to your everyday stack, we love the Grayson Silver Stretch Bracelet in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl for its iconic stone shape and just a touch of sparkle - and know you will too. The best part? It's designed to fit any wrist.
Metal: Rhodium Over Brass
Material: Ivory Mother Of Pearl
Size: 6.5" unstretched circumference with 0.5"L x 0.3"W station
Courtney Paperclip Necklace
Courtney Paperclip Necklace in Silver is the ideal layering chain. Its trendy link design complements both delicate necklaces and larger statement pieces perfectly, making chic styling easier than ever.
Metal: Rhodium Over Brass
Closure: Lobster Clasp
Size: 18" Chain With 3" Extender
Lip Jewelry Storage Case
This adorable jewelry case is designed to safely hold your everyday essentials with a plush velvet interior. Ready to jet set or simply elevate your vanity, this jewelry storage case is truly chef’s kiss.
Material: Polyurethane, 100% Polyester Lining
Size: 5.5" (L) X 4" (W) X 2.5" (H)
Starting bid
Retail Value: $315
Hollow Point, the largest and strongest in the Smoking Bullets series, is a Maduro Gordo 6.5 x 60 guage. Be sure to take your time standing up, as this full-bodied Maduro really packs a PUNCH! The smoke is undeniable and it is sure to become your favorite. Box of 20 Cigars.
TOASTED BARREL - AMERICAN APPLE BRANDY
Pure. Bold. Unapologetically Apple.
Our Toasted Barrel American Apple Brandy is crafted from fresh-pressed cider and distilled in a double pot still for rich, authentic flavor. Aged in toasted American oak, it delivers notes of ripe apple, vanilla, caramel spice, and a hint of smoke.
No added sugar. No grain neutral spirits—just smooth, award-winning craftsmanship in every sip.
40% ABV | 80 Proof
CHARRED BARREL - AMERICAN APPLE BRANDY
Bold. Complex. Uncompromising.
Our Charred Barrel American Apple Brandy is crafted from fresh-pressed cider and double pot distilled to preserve true apple character. Aged in Charred #3 American oak, it delivers rich layers of ripe apple, toasted oak, subtle smoke, and hints of dark chocolate.
No added sugar. No grain neutral spirits—just a smooth, elevated take on apple brandy.
43% ABV | 86 Proof
Starting bid
Retail Value $600
Treat your group to an unforgettable private wine class experience at Total Wine & More. Perfect for up to 20 guests(minimum of 10), this guided tasting offers a fun and interactive journey through a curated selection of wines led by knowledgeable experts.
Learn about flavor profiles, regions, and pairing techniques while enjoying a relaxed, social atmosphere—ideal for celebrations, team outings, or a unique night out. Whether you’re a beginner or a wine enthusiast, this experience is designed to entertain, educate, and elevate your palate.
Starting bid
Retail Value $750
Sahara
A Two-Night Stay in A Deluxe Room
(Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. Not available during city-wide conventions. Not available on holiday). And a $150 credit valid at participating outlets at SAHARA Las Vegas will be applied to your room folio.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!