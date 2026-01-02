The Sapphire Standard: Voices of Finer Excellence

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About this event
$
All Purchases are final, No Refunds.
Bring a guest for 10% off ticket price.
All Purchases are final, No Refunds.
Friends of Zeta - $1250
All Purchases are final, No Refunds.
Pearl Contributor - $1,920
All Purchases are final, No Refunds.
Sapphire Contributor - $2,500 (Limit 2)
All Purchases are final, No Refunds.
Ad Submission Guidelines:
i. Please type “Finer Womanhood Sponsorship and Advertisement Package” in the subject line.
a. PDF using Adobe (Newest Version)
b. Microsoft Word (Newest Version)
c. High resolution JPEG files sent as an attachment
All Purchases are final, No Refunds.
Ad Submission Guidelines:
i. Please type “Finer Womanhood Sponsorship and Advertisement Package” in the subject line.
a. PDF using Adobe (Newest Version)
b. Microsoft Word (Newest Version)
c. High resolution JPEG files sent as an attachment
All Purchases are final, No Refunds.
Ad Submission Guidelines:
i. Please type “Finer Womanhood Sponsorship and Advertisement Package” in the subject line.
a. PDF using Adobe (Newest Version)
b. Microsoft Word (Newest Version)
c. High resolution JPEG files sent as an attachment
All Purchases are final, No Refunds.
Ad Submission Guidelines:
i. Please type “Finer Womanhood Sponsorship and Advertisement Package” in the subject line.
a. PDF using Adobe (Newest Version)
b. Microsoft Word (Newest Version)
c. High resolution JPEG files sent as an attachment
All Purchases are final, No Refunds.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!