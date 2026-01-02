Pi Pi Zeta Foundation
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Pi Pi Zeta Foundation

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Pi Pi Zeta Foundation

About this event

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The Sapphire Standard: Voices of Finer Excellence

361 Symphony Park Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89106, USA

Add a donation for Pi Pi Zeta Foundation

$

General Admission
$125

All Purchases are final, No Refunds.

Guest Admission (2)
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring a guest for 10% off ticket price.


All Purchases are final, No Refunds.

Friends of Zeta
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Friends of Zeta - $1250

  • Preferred seating for a table of 10
  • Display of your name/logo on your table during the event.


All Purchases are final, No Refunds.

Pearl Contributor
$1,920
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Pearl Contributor - $1,920

  • Preferred seating for a table of 10
  • ½ page color advertisement
  • Display of your name/logo on your table during the event
  • Recognition as a Pearl Contributor in the Souvenir Journal
  • Recognition as a Pearl Contributor during the event
  • Certificate of Appreciation


All Purchases are final, No Refunds.

Sapphire Contributor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sapphire Contributor - $2,500 (Limit 2)

  • Preferred seating for a table of 10
  • 1 Full page Color advertisement
  • Display of your name/logo on your table during the event
  • Display of your name/ logo on signage in the cocktail reception/dining area
  • Recognition as a Sapphire Contributor in the Souvenir Journal
  • Recognition as a Sapphire Contributor during the event
  • Recognition on the Pi Pi Zeta Chapter website linking to your company website
  • Inclusion in all marketing materials & event communication
  • Certificate of Appreciation


All Purchases are final, No Refunds.

Ad: Back Cover/Inside Back Cover (No Event Entry)
$250

Ad Submission Guidelines:

  1. All ads must be submitted electronically to [email protected].

i. Please type “Finer Womanhood Sponsorship and Advertisement Package” in the subject line.

  1. You may submit it using one of the following software programs:

a. PDF using Adobe (Newest Version)

b. Microsoft Word (Newest Version)

c. High resolution JPEG files sent as an attachment

  1. 1 inch (Minimum) page border (7" W x 10" H)


All Purchases are final, No Refunds.

Ad: Full Page (No Event Entry)
$200

Ad Submission Guidelines:

  1. All ads must be submitted electronically to [email protected].

i. Please type “Finer Womanhood Sponsorship and Advertisement Package” in the subject line.

  1. You may submit it using one of the following software programs:

a. PDF using Adobe (Newest Version)

b. Microsoft Word (Newest Version)

c. High resolution JPEG files sent as an attachment

  1. 1 inch (Minimum) page border (7" W x 10" H)


All Purchases are final, No Refunds.

Ad: Half Page (No Event Entry)
$100

Ad Submission Guidelines:

  1. All ads must be submitted electronically to [email protected].

i. Please type “Finer Womanhood Sponsorship and Advertisement Package” in the subject line.

  1. You may submit it using one of the following software programs:

a. PDF using Adobe (Newest Version)

b. Microsoft Word (Newest Version)

c. High resolution JPEG files sent as an attachment

  1. 1 inch (Minimum) page border (7" W x 5" H)


All Purchases are final, No Refunds.

Ad: Quarter Page (No Event Entry)
$75

Ad Submission Guidelines:

  1. All ads must be submitted electronically to [email protected].

i. Please type “Finer Womanhood Sponsorship and Advertisement Package” in the subject line.


  1. You may submit it using one of the following software programs:

a. PDF using Adobe (Newest Version)

b. Microsoft Word (Newest Version)

c. High resolution JPEG files sent as an attachment


  1. 1 inch (Minimum) page border (3.5" W x 5" H)


All Purchases are final, No Refunds.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!