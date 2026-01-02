The Sapphire Standard: Voices of Finer Excellence

Ad Submission Guidelines:

All ads must be submitted electronically to [email protected]

i. Please type “Finer Womanhood Sponsorship and Advertisement Package” in the subject line.





You may submit it using one of the following software programs:

a. PDF using Adobe (Newest Version)

b. Microsoft Word (Newest Version)

c. High resolution JPEG files sent as an attachment





1 inch (Minimum) page border (3.5" W x 5" H)





All Purchases are final, No Refunds.