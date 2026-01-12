Anderson County Community Theatre is excited to bring The Savannah Sipping Society to the stage!





Four women in Savannah, Georgia, are brought together by fate and form a support group that meets for drinks to help each other cope with life's challenges and find new purpose. Don’t miss out on seeing this hilarious comedy that shows us it’s never too late to make new, old friends!





ACCT is honored to partner with Heavens to Betsy! Bakery & Deli for this production. The price of your ticket includes dessert and a nonalcoholic beverage at intermission.





If you want to have dinner before the show, this will be a separate purchase. Please arrive early to get your order in at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the show. You can even order ahead by visiting their website at: Order H2B! Here





There is an optional tip, which benefits Zeffy to help keep a free ticketing platform for non-profits. This is set to 17%, but is customizable so be sure to change it to the percentage you feel called to donate.