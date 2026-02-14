The Scholarship Breakfast

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
YOUTH TABLE SPONSOR $400.00
•Table of 10, reserve seating for two adults/eight youth, and name listed in breakfast program
BRONZE SPONSOR $1,000.00
•Acknowledgment as a Bronze Sponsor during event
•Half page advertisement in souvenir program
•Table of five, reserve seating
SILVER SPONSOR $3,000.00
•Acknowledgment as a Silver Sponsor during event
•Full page advertisement in souvenir program
•Table of 10, reserve seating
•Corporate banner displayed during the breakfast program
•Distribution of company give-a-ways
GOLD SPONSOR $5,000.00
•Acknowledgment as a Gold Sponsor during event
•Full page advertisement in souvenir program
•Table of ten, reserved seating
•Corporate banner displayed at breakfast
•Distribution of corporate give-a-aways
PLATINUM SPONSOR $10,000.00
(If you wish to become a Signature Sponsor for $10,000 or more, please contact us directly so we can personally assist you and coordinate your gift.)
•Acknowledgment as a Platinum Sponsor during event
•Sponsorship acknowledgment in all media materials and publicity
•Full page advertisement in event souvenir program
•Two table of 10, preferred seating
•Company logo on invitation
•Corporate banner displayed in prime location at the breakfast
•Distribution of corporate give-a-ways
•Opportunity to present a scholarship in the name of company
SIGNATURE SPONSOR $15,000.00
(If you wish to become a Signature Sponsor for $15,000 or more, please contact us directly so we can personally assist you and coordinate your gift.)
•Prominently listed in all event print/electronic collateral as event Signature Sponsor
•Company announced at all the events as the Signature Sponsor
•Capacity to place company literature, showcase, signs, sponsor table, and promotional materials
•Company banner displayed prominently at event
•Three tables of ten, VIP seating
•Company logo on invitations
•Full page advertisement in event souvenir program
•Distribution of corporate give-a-ways
•Opportunity to present a scholarship in the name of your company
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