The Scholarship Breakfast

PLATINUM SPONSOR $10,000.00

(If you wish to become a Signature Sponsor for $10,000 or more, please contact us directly so we can personally assist you and coordinate your gift.)

•Acknowledgment as a Platinum Sponsor during event

•Sponsorship acknowledgment in all media materials and publicity

•Full page advertisement in event souvenir program

•Two table of 10, preferred seating

•Company logo on invitation

•Corporate banner displayed in prime location at the breakfast

•Distribution of corporate give-a-ways

•Opportunity to present a scholarship in the name of company