New Chesapeake Men For Progress Education Foundation

Hosted by

New Chesapeake Men For Progress Education Foundation

About this event

The Scholarship Breakfast

700 Conference Center Dr

Chesapeake, VA 23320, USA

General Admission
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Youth Table Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

YOUTH TABLE SPONSOR   $400.00

•Table of 10, reserve seating for two adults/eight youth, and name listed in breakfast program

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

BRONZE SPONSOR $1,000.00

•Acknowledgment as a Bronze Sponsor during event

•Half page advertisement in souvenir program

•Table of five, reserve seating

Silver Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

SILVER SPONSOR $3,000.00

•Acknowledgment as a Silver Sponsor during event

•Full page advertisement in souvenir program

•Table of 10, reserve seating

•Corporate banner displayed during the breakfast program

•Distribution of company give-a-ways

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

GOLD SPONSOR $5,000.00

•Acknowledgment as a Gold Sponsor during event

•Full page advertisement in souvenir program

•Table of ten, reserved seating

•Corporate banner displayed at breakfast

•Distribution of corporate give-a-aways

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

PLATINUM SPONSOR   $10,000.00

(If you wish to become a Signature Sponsor for $10,000 or more, please contact us directly so we can personally assist you and coordinate your gift.)

•Acknowledgment as a Platinum Sponsor during event

•Sponsorship acknowledgment in all media materials and publicity

•Full page advertisement in event souvenir program

•Two table of 10, preferred seating

•Company logo on invitation

•Corporate banner displayed in prime location at the breakfast

•Distribution of corporate give-a-ways

•Opportunity to present a scholarship in the name of company

Signature Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

SIGNATURE SPONSOR $15,000.00 

(If you wish to become a Signature Sponsor for $15,000 or more, please contact us directly so we can personally assist you and coordinate your gift.)


•Prominently listed in all event print/electronic collateral as event Signature Sponsor

•Company announced at all the events as the Signature Sponsor

•Capacity to place company literature, showcase, signs, sponsor table, and promotional materials

•Company banner displayed prominently at event

•Three tables of ten, VIP seating

•Company logo on invitations

•Full page advertisement in event souvenir program

•Distribution of corporate give-a-ways

•Opportunity to present a scholarship in the name of your company

Add a donation for New Chesapeake Men For Progress Education Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!