The School House Night Out Fundraiser Hosted By Appliance World

Package Includes:
-Recognition in TSH monthly newsletter (10K reach)
-TSH Swag Bag (branded scarves, hats, bags, jackets/sweaters)
-5 Event Tickets
Transformative School Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Package Includes:
- $150 Gift Card of your choice to The Shed, Besito or The Farm Italy
- TSH Farm Stand Goodie Basket (baked goods, homemade bread, flowers, veggies, fresh eggs and special crafts all made from TSH Learners)
- Recognition in our monthly newsletter (10K reach)
- 8 Event Tickets
Innovative Learning Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Package Includes:
- $200 Gift Card of your choice to The Shed, Besito or The Farm Italy
- Recognition in our monthly newsletter (10K reach)
- Name of donor included on our TSH Living Donor Wall
- 10 tickets to Event
Evolution of Education Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Package Includes:
- Name / company logo included on TSH & TSH Anywhere site for one year (site garner a combined 150K impressions per month)
- Dinner for 2 at The Shed (Westbury or Huntington)
- Exclusive recognition in our monthly newsletter (10K reach)
- Name of donor included on TSH Living Donor Wall
- 10 Event Tickets
Children-First Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Package Includes:
- Dinner for 4 at The Farm Italy
- Recognized as "Presenting Sponsor" of TSH Invention Fair June 2025 (includes signage, acknowledgement in opening remarks by TSH Founder Mimosa Jones Tunney, press release to local & NYC-based press)
- Name / company logo included on TSH & TSH Anywhere site for one year (site garner a combined 150K impressions per month)
- Exclusive recognition in our monthly newsletter (10K reach)
- Name of donor included on TSH Living Donor Wall
- 10 Event Tickets
Add a donation for The School House
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!