The School House Night Out Fundraiser Hosted By Appliance World

Package Includes: - Name / company logo included on TSH & TSH Anywhere site for one year (site garner a combined 150K impressions per month) - Dinner for 2 at The Shed (Westbury or Huntington) - Exclusive recognition in our monthly newsletter (10K reach) - Name of donor included on TSH Living Donor Wall - 10 Event Tickets

Package Includes: - Name / company logo included on TSH & TSH Anywhere site for one year (site garner a combined 150K impressions per month) - Dinner for 2 at The Shed (Westbury or Huntington) - Exclusive recognition in our monthly newsletter (10K reach) - Name of donor included on TSH Living Donor Wall - 10 Event Tickets

More details...