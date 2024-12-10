The School House

The School House

About this event

The School House Night Out Fundraiser Hosted By Appliance World

414 New York Ave

Huntington, NY 11743

General Admission
$175
Friend of Learners Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Package Includes: - TSH Swag Bag (branded scarves, hats, bags, jackets/sweaters) - 3 Event Tickets
Vision For Change Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Package Includes: -Recognition in TSH monthly newsletter (10K reach) -TSH Swag Bag (branded scarves, hats, bags, jackets/sweaters) -5 Event Tickets
Transformative School Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Package Includes: - $150 Gift Card of your choice to The Shed, Besito or The Farm Italy - TSH Farm Stand Goodie Basket (baked goods, homemade bread, flowers, veggies, fresh eggs and special crafts all made from TSH Learners) - Recognition in our monthly newsletter (10K reach) - 8 Event Tickets
Innovative Learning Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Package Includes: - $200 Gift Card of your choice to The Shed, Besito or The Farm Italy - Recognition in our monthly newsletter (10K reach) - Name of donor included on our TSH Living Donor Wall - 10 tickets to Event
Evolution of Education Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Package Includes: - Name / company logo included on TSH & TSH Anywhere site for one year (site garner a combined 150K impressions per month) - Dinner for 2 at The Shed (Westbury or Huntington) - Exclusive recognition in our monthly newsletter (10K reach) - Name of donor included on TSH Living Donor Wall - 10 Event Tickets
Children-First Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Package Includes: - Dinner for 4 at The Farm Italy - Recognized as "Presenting Sponsor" of TSH Invention Fair June 2025 (includes signage, acknowledgement in opening remarks by TSH Founder Mimosa Jones Tunney, press release to local & NYC-based press) - Name / company logo included on TSH & TSH Anywhere site for one year (site garner a combined 150K impressions per month) - Exclusive recognition in our monthly newsletter (10K reach) - Name of donor included on TSH Living Donor Wall - 10 Event Tickets
