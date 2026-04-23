Whistle Stop

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Whistle Stop

About this raffle

The Sculptry's Glow Up Giveaway benefiting the Whistle Stop

Ticket
$25

Enter to win your choice of one of the following prizes:

  • A Year of Botox
    • Up to 50 units per treatment
    • 4 sessions in one year
    • $2,800 value
  • Sculpted Lift
    • Up to $4,000 value in filler and neurotoxin
  • Customized Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment Series
    • Up to $1500 value

Each ticket equals one entry—so the more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!


All proceeds will go directly to The Whistle Stop to support their mission and the families they serve.


The raffle will end on July 21, 2026, and winners will be contacted directly if selected.

Add a donation for Whistle Stop

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!