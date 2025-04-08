The Secession Hill Memorial Trust's shop

This classic Secession Hill Challenge Coin is 1.875 inches in diameter and has a gold/brass finish.
This classic Secession Hill Challenge Coin is 1.875 inches in diameter and has a gold/brass finish.
Secession Hill Hat
$25
The Secession Hill hat has a grey front and bill, a gold netting back, and the Secession Hill Logo on leather on the front.
The Secession Hill hat has a grey front and bill, a gold netting back, and the Secession Hill Logo on leather on the front.
Secession Hill 20oz. Drink Tumbler
$30
The 20oz tumbler is a maroon color with a clear lid and features engraved in gold on both sides the Secession Hill logo.
The 20oz tumbler is a maroon color with a clear lid and features engraved in gold on both sides the Secession Hill logo.
4 x 8 Blue Granite Paver
$100
Located around the SC Ordinance of Secession Signer's Monument base, this paver will immortalize a family, ancestor, or group with 3 lines of inscription with 17 characters and spaces per line.
Located around the SC Ordinance of Secession Signer's Monument base, this paver will immortalize a family, ancestor, or group with 3 lines of inscription with 17 characters and spaces per line.
8 x 8 Blue Granite Paver
$1,000
Located around the SC Ordinance of Secession Signer's Monument base, the limited availability paver will immortalize family, ancestor, or group with 5 lines of inscription with 17 characters and spaces per line.
Located around the SC Ordinance of Secession Signer's Monument base, the limited availability paver will immortalize family, ancestor, or group with 5 lines of inscription with 17 characters and spaces per line.