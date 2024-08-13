Clarke Historical Museum
The Second Annual Night at the Museum Fundraising Gala
240 E St
Eureka, CA 95501, USA
General admission
$55
Tickets include: Canapes and a free beer and wine ticket
Tickets include: Canapes and a free beer and wine ticket
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Clarke Museum Member
$45
Tickets include: Canapes and a free beer and wine ticket
Tickets include: Canapes and a free beer and wine ticket
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Tribal Member
$45
Tickets include: Canapes and a free beer and wine ticket
Tickets include: Canapes and a free beer and wine ticket
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout