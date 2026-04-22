The Second Cup Circle

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Keeps our doors open and our workplace supportive for those rebuilding stability after grief, trauma, or addiction recovery.
Renews monthly
Helps provide job training, mentorship, and a trauma‑informed work environment where healing and dignity can grow.
Renews monthly
Supports funded access to licensed mental health and grief counseling for participants who otherwise could not afford care.
Renews monthly
Sustains both employment and therapy support, helping participants move toward long‑term stability and independence.
Renews monthly
Makes comprehensive monthly support possible—employment, counseling access, and program sustainability for life‑changing impact.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!