Perk Up Coffee; The Second Cup Project

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Perk Up Coffee; The Second Cup Project

About the memberships

The Second Cup Circle

The Second Cup Supporter
$15

Renews monthly

Keeps our doors open and our workplace supportive for those rebuilding stability after grief, trauma, or addiction recovery.

The Healing Grounds Partner
$30

Renews monthly

Helps provide job training, mentorship, and a trauma‑informed work environment where healing and dignity can grow.

The Therapy Access Advocate
$50

Renews monthly

Supports funded access to licensed mental health and grief counseling for participants who otherwise could not afford care.

The Restoration Sponsor
$75

Renews monthly

Sustains both employment and therapy support, helping participants move toward long‑term stability and independence.

The Second Chance Champion
$100

Renews monthly

Makes comprehensive monthly support possible—employment, counseling access, and program sustainability for life‑changing impact.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!