The Secret Garden Pastry School

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
$
1:30 pm - 2:30 pm
A sweet, hands-on spring experience designed just for little ones ages 1-4yrs 🌸
Tiny chefs will step into a whimsical garden where they become busy bees—collecting and transferring “pollen” to help their cookie flowers bloom—then transform into little garden bugs to discover and enjoy the treats hidden inside bloomed flowers.
Through guided play, children are introduced to early STEM concepts like pollination, nature, and how things grow, all while decorating a simple garden-inspired dessert.
(Ticket includes 1 parent)
10:00 - 11:30 am
Step into the garden and create where nature meets pastry 🐝🌸
In this hands-on spring workshop, Junior chefs ages 5–12 will prepare a pâte sucrée, craft bee or flower fondant toppers, and participate in an interactive pollination lab—collecting “pollen” from life-size flowers to model how pollinators support plant growth and food systems.
This experience integrates STEM learning through concepts such as pollination, ecosystems, and ingredient sourcing, while developing fine motor skills and creative problem-solving.
Students will learn to pipe buttercream flowers, applying technique, structure, and design to create their own edible garden.
11:45 am - 1:15 pm
Step into the studio and transform a simple cookie into a work of edible art. Ages 5-12
Students will practice building dimension using royal icing to create 2-D textures that bring their florals and designs to life. Guided piping techniques will be used to develop beautiful, garden-inspired patterns.
They will then finish their pieces by painting directly onto their cookies with edible color, adding depth, softness, and artistic detail.
Inspired by florals, natural textures, and the beauty of spring, each piece becomes a unique creation.
3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Designed for older students (13-18) ready to refine their skills. This elevated workshop invites chefs in training to explore pastry through a more advanced, hands-on approach.
Participants will create a garden-inspired dessert while learning foundational techniques used in professional pastry kitchens—focusing on texture, balance, and thoughtful design. Inspired by nature and the beauty of the season, this experience blends creativity with skill-building in a calm, beautifully curated setting.
✨ Each participant will complete and take home their finished dessert.
4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Designed for older students (13-18) ready to refine their skills, this focused workshop explores cookie design through advanced decorating techniques.
Participants will create their own cookie canvas while working with royal icing to build texture, dimension, and detail. Through guided instruction, students will practice controlled piping, layering, and edible painting to develop designs inspired by florals, patterns, and natural elements.
Blending technique with creativity, this experience emphasizes precision, patience, and artistic expression in a calm, beautifully curated setting.
✨ Each participant will take home their finished cookie canvas, royal icing and blank cookies to practice.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!