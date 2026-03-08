The Secret Garden Pastry School

1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

A sweet, hands-on spring experience designed just for little ones ages 1-4yrs 🌸





Tiny chefs will step into a whimsical garden where they become busy bees—collecting and transferring “pollen” to help their cookie flowers bloom—then transform into little garden bugs to discover and enjoy the treats hidden inside bloomed flowers.





Through guided play, children are introduced to early STEM concepts like pollination, nature, and how things grow, all while decorating a simple garden-inspired dessert.





(Ticket includes 1 parent)







