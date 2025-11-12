The Seed Theatre's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Designed for Seed exclusively by Avery Wiseman. 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester. Reads "Protect Queer Kids"
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Designed for Seed exclusively by Avery Wiseman. 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester. Reads "Protect Queer Kids"
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Designed for Seed exclusively by Avery Wiseman. 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester. Reads "Protect Queer Kids"
Lightweight Canvas Tote Bag with blue trim. (16"x15" Polyester Canvas) Reads "Radicalized by Basic Decency"
Lightweight Canvas Tote Bag with blue trim. (16"x15" Polyester Canvas) Reads "Gardening Because Murder is Wrong"
Lightweight Canvas Tote Bag with blue trim. (16"x15" Polyester Canvas) Reads "Kiss Whoever the FUCK You Want"
Lightweight Canvas Tote Bag with blue trim. (16"x15" Polyester Canvas) Reads "They tried to bury us; They didn't know we were seeds"
Lightweight Canvas Tote Bag with blue trim. (16"x15" Polyester Canvas) Reads "undiagnosed; But something ain't right"
Flat rate shipping. Please purchase this product if you intend to have your items shipped to you. Otherwise you will be contacted for pickup from our location in Chattanooga TN
3x3 vinyl sticker waterproof and weatherproof, fade resistant. Designed by local trans artist in Chattanooga.
2x3 vinyl sticker waterproof and weatherproof, fade resistant. Designed by queer artist in Nashville TN
3x3 vinyl sticker waterproof and weatherproof, fade resistant. Designed by queer artist in Nashville TN
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!