The Seed Theatre's Shop

Protect Queer Kids Tee - Black item
Protect Queer Kids Tee - Black
$30

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Designed for Seed exclusively by Avery Wiseman. 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester. Reads "Protect Queer Kids"

Protect Queer Kids Tee - Purple item
Protect Queer Kids Tee - Purple
$30

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Designed for Seed exclusively by Avery Wiseman. 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester. Reads "Protect Queer Kids"

Protect Queer Kids Tee - Gray item
Protect Queer Kids Tee - Gray
$30

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Designed for Seed exclusively by Avery Wiseman. 60/40 combed ring-spun cotton/polyester. Reads "Protect Queer Kids"

Basic Decency Tote item
Basic Decency Tote
$20

Lightweight Canvas Tote Bag with blue trim. (16"x15" Polyester Canvas) Reads "Radicalized by Basic Decency"

Gardening Because Tote item
Gardening Because Tote
$20

Lightweight Canvas Tote Bag with blue trim. (16"x15" Polyester Canvas) Reads "Gardening Because Murder is Wrong"

Kiss Whoever Tote item
Kiss Whoever Tote
$20

Lightweight Canvas Tote Bag with blue trim. (16"x15" Polyester Canvas) Reads "Kiss Whoever the FUCK You Want"

Seeds Tote item
Seeds Tote
$20

Lightweight Canvas Tote Bag with blue trim. (16"x15" Polyester Canvas) Reads "They tried to bury us; They didn't know we were seeds"

Undiagnosed Tote item
Undiagnosed Tote
$20

Lightweight Canvas Tote Bag with blue trim. (16"x15" Polyester Canvas) Reads "undiagnosed; But something ain't right"

Pay for Shipping item
Pay for Shipping
$5

Flat rate shipping. Please purchase this product if you intend to have your items shipped to you. Otherwise you will be contacted for pickup from our location in Chattanooga TN

Eat the Rich Sticker item
Eat the Rich Sticker
$8

3x3 vinyl sticker waterproof and weatherproof, fade resistant. Designed by local trans artist in Chattanooga.

Grow with Us Sticker item
Grow with Us Sticker
$5

2x3 vinyl sticker waterproof and weatherproof, fade resistant. Designed by queer artist in Nashville TN

Drink Water Sticker item
Drink Water Sticker
$5

3x3 vinyl sticker waterproof and weatherproof, fade resistant. Designed by queer artist in Nashville TN

