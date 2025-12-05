The Selebration Benefit & ARC Award Night

Hosted by
Entrance at 6pm for The Selebration & Award Ceremony. Your name recognized in our March performance program for "Floe".
A portion of each ticket purchase amount, in excess of fair market value (over $100), is tax-deductible. Tax ID: 36-4339110
Priority entry at 5pm for Artist Talk, followed by The Selebration & Award Ceremony. Plus, your name recognized in our March performance program for "Floe".
Priority entry at 5pm for Artist Talk, followed by The Selebration & Award Ceremony. Plus, TWO tickets to "Floe" on March 12 or 13, with your name recognized in the performance program.
Priority entry at 5pm for VIP Artist Talk, followed by The Selebration & Award Ceremony. Plus FOUR tickets to "Floe" on March 12 or 13, with your name recognized in the performance program, AND two Seldoms tshirts!
