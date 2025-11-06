COGASOC- First Tabernacle Atlanta

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COGASOC- First Tabernacle Atlanta

About this event

The Senior Soiree Journal Ads

495 N Indian Creek Dr

Clarkston, GA 30021, USA

Whole Page - Journal Ad item
Whole Page - Journal Ad
$100

Support your Honoree by purchasing a whole page ad. (up to 2 pictures allowed) Complete the google Ad Form https://forms.gle/CZk37aHcAyFNspSb6

Email pictures to:[email protected]

Half Page - Journal Ad item
Half Page - Journal Ad
$50

Support your Honoree by purchasing a Half Page Ad (up to 1 picture allowed) Complete the google Ad Form https://forms.gle/CZk37aHcAyFNspSb6

Email your picture to:[email protected]

Quarter Page- Journal Ad item
Quarter Page- Journal Ad
$25

Support your Honoree by purchasing a Quarter Ad. (No pictures allowed)

Complete the google Ad Form https://forms.gle/CZk37aHcAyFNspSb6


Patron List item
Patron List
$5

Support your Honoree by purchasing a patron. One line please. Complete the google Ad Form https://forms.gle/CZk37aHcAyFNspSb6

Senior Soiree - Event Ticket item
Senior Soiree - Event Ticket
$25

SAVE THE DATE. Attend the Senior Soiree by supporting your honoree at an in-person celebration banquet on Sunday, January 18, 2026, 2:00-5:00 PM

Add a donation for COGASOC- First Tabernacle Atlanta

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