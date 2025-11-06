The Senior Soiree Journal Ads

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Clarkston, GA 30021, USA
Support your Honoree by purchasing a whole page ad. (up to 2 pictures allowed) Complete the google Ad Form https://forms.gle/CZk37aHcAyFNspSb6
Email pictures to:[email protected]
Support your Honoree by purchasing a Half Page Ad (up to 1 picture allowed) Complete the google Ad Form https://forms.gle/CZk37aHcAyFNspSb6
Email your picture to:[email protected]
Support your Honoree by purchasing a Quarter Ad. (No pictures allowed)
Complete the google Ad Form https://forms.gle/CZk37aHcAyFNspSb6
Support your Honoree by purchasing a patron. One line please. Complete the google Ad Form https://forms.gle/CZk37aHcAyFNspSb6
SAVE THE DATE. Attend the Senior Soiree by supporting your honoree at an in-person celebration banquet on Sunday, January 18, 2026, 2:00-5:00 PM
$
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