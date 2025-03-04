The Serenity Project Inc's Silent Auction

2 VIP Jazz Foundation tix 2026 at The Apollo Theater
$500
Starting bid
Value of $1,500
VIP tickets to The Jazz Foundations 2026, Date TBD "A Great Night in Harlem" Apollo Theater show + access to the VIP after-party.
Past honorees and performers include Sonny Rollins, Herbie Hancock, Tony Bennett, Roberta Flack, Chaka Khan, Keith Richards, Bob Weir, Dee Dee Bridgewater, McCoy Tyner, Norah Jones, Chaka Khan, Chuck D, Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste, Common, Lou Reed, Dr. John, Macy Gray, John Mayer and many more.
Musical Director: Steve Jordan (drummer for the Rolling Stones).
https://jazzfoundation.org/gala2024/
Donated by The Asquino Family.
Value of $1,500
VIP tickets to The Jazz Foundations 2026, Date TBD "A Great Night in Harlem" Apollo Theater show + access to the VIP after-party.
Past honorees and performers include Sonny Rollins, Herbie Hancock, Tony Bennett, Roberta Flack, Chaka Khan, Keith Richards, Bob Weir, Dee Dee Bridgewater, McCoy Tyner, Norah Jones, Chaka Khan, Chuck D, Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste, Common, Lou Reed, Dr. John, Macy Gray, John Mayer and many more.
Musical Director: Steve Jordan (drummer for the Rolling Stones).
https://jazzfoundation.org/gala2024/
Donated by The Asquino Family.
Tea Lovers Basket
$75
Starting bid
Value of $200. Donated by The Asquino Family.
Value of $200. Donated by The Asquino Family.
10 Package Lesson for Serenity Show Stable
$500
Starting bid
$1500 value! Donated Serenity Show Stable.
https://serenityshowstable.com/
$1500 value! Donated Serenity Show Stable.
https://serenityshowstable.com/
$600 CWD Bridle
$200
Starting bid
$600 value. Can be used to purchased Bridle, Girth, or boots. Donated by CWD.
$600 value. Can be used to purchased Bridle, Girth, or boots. Donated by CWD.
Helly Hansen Raincoat
$50
Starting bid
Value of $150. *Ladies small but able to exchange for other size* Donated by Hadfields.
Value of $150. *Ladies small but able to exchange for other size* Donated by Hadfields.
Pony Party by Serenity Show Stable
$300
Starting bid
3-Hour Pony Party
Donated by Serenity Show Stable
https://serenityshowstable.com/
Value: $1,000
Includes grooming, bubble baths, grazing, and arts & crafts. Perfect to use for a birthday party!
3-Hour Pony Party
Donated by Serenity Show Stable
https://serenityshowstable.com/
Value: $1,000
Includes grooming, bubble baths, grazing, and arts & crafts. Perfect to use for a birthday party!
Paul O'Shea Private Lesson
$125
Starting bid
Value of $500. Donated by Paul O'Shea.
Private lesson. Mutually agreed upon time at Serenity Show Stable in Redding, CT or in Wellington, FL.
Paul O’Shea, a distinguished Irish show jumper from County Limerick, has made a significant impact on the sport through his skill and dedication. Starting his equestrian career as a groom in Kildimo, he worked his way up to become a top international competitor. In 2019, he played a crucial role in Ireland’s victory at the Longines FEI Nations Cup World Final in Barcelona, securing the team’s qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. His individual achievements include winning the GNP Seguros Grand Prix in Monterrey (2021), the $140,000 CaptiveOne Advisors 1.50m Championship Jumper Classic Final (2022), and defending his title in the $125,000 Old Salem Farm Grand Prix CSI 3* (2024). As a key rider for Team Eye Candy in the Major League Show Jumping series, O’Shea has contributed to multiple team victories. His talent, consistency, and commitment to the sport continue to solidify his reputation on the international stage.
"I believe every horse has a key, and every horse wants to do what we're asking them. It's our job to find their key. Every day we're trying to find a nice way to explain to them what we want them to do. I try to think of that every time I get on a horse." - Paul O'Shea
Value of $500. Donated by Paul O'Shea.
Private lesson. Mutually agreed upon time at Serenity Show Stable in Redding, CT or in Wellington, FL.
Paul O’Shea, a distinguished Irish show jumper from County Limerick, has made a significant impact on the sport through his skill and dedication. Starting his equestrian career as a groom in Kildimo, he worked his way up to become a top international competitor. In 2019, he played a crucial role in Ireland’s victory at the Longines FEI Nations Cup World Final in Barcelona, securing the team’s qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. His individual achievements include winning the GNP Seguros Grand Prix in Monterrey (2021), the $140,000 CaptiveOne Advisors 1.50m Championship Jumper Classic Final (2022), and defending his title in the $125,000 Old Salem Farm Grand Prix CSI 3* (2024). As a key rider for Team Eye Candy in the Major League Show Jumping series, O’Shea has contributed to multiple team victories. His talent, consistency, and commitment to the sport continue to solidify his reputation on the international stage.
"I believe every horse has a key, and every horse wants to do what we're asking them. It's our job to find their key. Every day we're trying to find a nice way to explain to them what we want them to do. I try to think of that every time I get on a horse." - Paul O'Shea
Brooke Baldwin Private Lesson
$100
Starting bid
Value of $350. Donated by Brooke Baldwin.
Private lesson. Mutually agreed upon time at Serenity Show Stable in Redding, CT or in Wellington, FL.
About Brooke Baldwin-Degrazia
Owner & Head Trainer | For the past 40+ years, Brooke Baldwin-Degrazia has been one of sport’s top professionals. As a junior rider, she trained with Judy Richter, Katherine Birdsall, Kathy Scholl and Norman Della Joio — most notably finishing 3rd at the USEF Medal Finals and top 12 at Maclay Finals.
As a young professional, Brooke worked under the likes of Geoff Teal (North Run), Charlie Weaver (OSF), Judy Richter, Bill Cooney, Frank Madden and Norman Della Joio. From the Winter Equestrian Festival to the Pre-Green Incentive Finals, she has ridden multiple horses to national championships.
Since establishing Riverside in 1995, Brooke has produced top riders and horses in both the hunter and jumper rings. She specializes in the development of young horses.
Value of $350. Donated by Brooke Baldwin.
Private lesson. Mutually agreed upon time at Serenity Show Stable in Redding, CT or in Wellington, FL.
About Brooke Baldwin-Degrazia
Owner & Head Trainer | For the past 40+ years, Brooke Baldwin-Degrazia has been one of sport’s top professionals. As a junior rider, she trained with Judy Richter, Katherine Birdsall, Kathy Scholl and Norman Della Joio — most notably finishing 3rd at the USEF Medal Finals and top 12 at Maclay Finals.
As a young professional, Brooke worked under the likes of Geoff Teal (North Run), Charlie Weaver (OSF), Judy Richter, Bill Cooney, Frank Madden and Norman Della Joio. From the Winter Equestrian Festival to the Pre-Green Incentive Finals, she has ridden multiple horses to national championships.
Since establishing Riverside in 1995, Brooke has produced top riders and horses in both the hunter and jumper rings. She specializes in the development of young horses.
Custom Designed Tattoo
$165
Starting bid
$500 value. Up to 4-hour tattoo. Donated by The Mighty Horseman.
25+ years plus experience in tattooing, specializing in neo-nordic and celtic as well as black and grey, both stylized and realism and small fine line detail work. For current up to date work please visit instagram page: @TATU_SWEDE
$500 value. Up to 4-hour tattoo. Donated by The Mighty Horseman.
25+ years plus experience in tattooing, specializing in neo-nordic and celtic as well as black and grey, both stylized and realism and small fine line detail work. For current up to date work please visit instagram page: @TATU_SWEDE
50 Units of Botox
$300
Starting bid
Value of $900. Donated by CT Eye Consult.
https://www.danburyeyelidsurgery.com/non-surgical-rejuvenation/botox-danbury/
"What is Botox®?
Botox® (onabotulinum toxin A) is an FDA approved treatment to reduce excessive dynamic facial wrinkles. Taking advantage of a naturally occurring byproduct of the bacterium Clostridium, small doses of botulinum are injected into specific muscle groups to reduce the contraction of these muscles, resulting in the elimination or reduction of dynamic wrinkles. Static wrinkles are also often significantly reduced. The concept of using small doses of botulinum has been used in the field of ophthalmology for several decades and cosmetic use has been very popular for over 20 years."
Value of $900. Donated by CT Eye Consult.
https://www.danburyeyelidsurgery.com/non-surgical-rejuvenation/botox-danbury/
"What is Botox®?
Botox® (onabotulinum toxin A) is an FDA approved treatment to reduce excessive dynamic facial wrinkles. Taking advantage of a naturally occurring byproduct of the bacterium Clostridium, small doses of botulinum are injected into specific muscle groups to reduce the contraction of these muscles, resulting in the elimination or reduction of dynamic wrinkles. Static wrinkles are also often significantly reduced. The concept of using small doses of botulinum has been used in the field of ophthalmology for several decades and cosmetic use has been very popular for over 20 years."
Ben Larabee Photo Session
$1,250
Starting bid
Value of $3,500. Donated by Ben Larrabee. Includes a one-hour Larrabee Lite photography session for a family of up to five people and an unframed 12x19 museum-quality black & white print.
Value of $3,500. Donated by Ben Larrabee. Includes a one-hour Larrabee Lite photography session for a family of up to five people and an unframed 12x19 museum-quality black & white print.
3 In-Person or Virtual Training Sessions
$150
Starting bid
Value of $450.
Donated by Wendy Benedict CPT, Certified Holistic Nutritionist
3 in-person (near Fairfield/Westchester counties) or virtual personal training sessions designed specifically with YOU and YOUR goals in mind. Train anywhere at a time that is convenient for you. No equipment necessary.
Value of $450.
Donated by Wendy Benedict CPT, Certified Holistic Nutritionist
3 in-person (near Fairfield/Westchester counties) or virtual personal training sessions designed specifically with YOU and YOUR goals in mind. Train anywhere at a time that is convenient for you. No equipment necessary.
3 Polos Lessons from Gardnertown Farm
$125
Starting bid
Value of $375.
3 Polo Lessons from Gardnertown Farm
Donated by Bill Deckner/Gardnertown Farms
https://gardnertownfarm.com/
Value of $375.
3 Polo Lessons from Gardnertown Farm
Donated by Bill Deckner/Gardnertown Farms
https://gardnertownfarm.com/
4 Yankee Delta Suite Tickets
$400
Starting bid
Value of $1,200.
The Delta SKY360° Suite offers expansive views of the playing field from the Main Level and features an outdoor patio, a wide variety of food and beverage options, and an array of premium services.
Donated by Ray & Kimber Sanseverino.
Value of $1,200.
The Delta SKY360° Suite offers expansive views of the playing field from the Main Level and features an outdoor patio, a wide variety of food and beverage options, and an array of premium services.
Donated by Ray & Kimber Sanseverino.
Three Equine Massages
$75
Starting bid
Value of $225.
Equine sports massage by Kathleen - package of three massages.
Donated by Kathleen Curran.
Value of $225.
Equine sports massage by Kathleen - package of three massages.
Donated by Kathleen Curran.
Dmarxx Designer Bag
$25
Starting bid
Value of $75.
View here - https://www.dmarxxdesign.com/products/weathering-the-storm-mini
Donated by Devan Markiewicz.
A Handcrafted, 100% Genuine Leather Bag. A fashion meets function accessory you never have to put down!
Value of $75.
View here - https://www.dmarxxdesign.com/products/weathering-the-storm-mini
Donated by Devan Markiewicz.
A Handcrafted, 100% Genuine Leather Bag. A fashion meets function accessory you never have to put down!
$500 Judge Manning Gift Certificate (Horse Transportation)
$150
Starting bid
Value of $500. Donated by Judge Manning. Learn more at https://www.judgemanning.com/
Value of $500. Donated by Judge Manning. Learn more at https://www.judgemanning.com/
Padded Leather Halter with Engraving
$50
Starting bid
Value of $175. Donated by The Horse Connection.
Value of $175. Donated by The Horse Connection.
BJ Ryans BBQ Basket & Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Value of $75. Donated by BJ Lawless.
Value of $75. Donated by BJ Lawless.
Dinner for Two at The Benjamin
$85
Starting bid
Value of $300. Dinner for Two at The Benjamin. Donated by BJ Lawless.
Value of $300. Dinner for Two at The Benjamin. Donated by BJ Lawless.
Airport Car Service
$100
Starting bid
Value of $700. Donated by Hoyt Livery. This is for anyone living in the Fairfield and Westchester Counties. The trip is for pickup and delivery to any of the major airports in the Tri-State area.
Value of $700. Donated by Hoyt Livery. This is for anyone living in the Fairfield and Westchester Counties. The trip is for pickup and delivery to any of the major airports in the Tri-State area.
Two Night Stay at Marchant Farm
$200
Starting bid
Value of $650. Donated by Dino Trevisani. Two-Night Stay at Marchant Farm in Three Bedroom, One Bath Cabin in Redding, Connecticut.
Value of $650. Donated by Dino Trevisani. Two-Night Stay at Marchant Farm in Three Bedroom, One Bath Cabin in Redding, Connecticut.
Cocktail Cruise for Four
$750
Starting bid
Value of $2,000 Donated by Dino Trevisani. Cocktail cruise for 4 on the Bellatrix with private captain.
Value of $2,000 Donated by Dino Trevisani. Cocktail cruise for 4 on the Bellatrix with private captain.
Healthful Basket
$65
Starting bid
Value of $200. Basket contains organic pasta, dressings, cookies, tea, and other delicious and healthy items! All gathered on a beautiful serving tray! Donated by New Canaan Healthfare
Value of $200. Basket contains organic pasta, dressings, cookies, tea, and other delicious and healthy items! All gathered on a beautiful serving tray! Donated by New Canaan Healthfare
60min De-Stress Massage
$45
Starting bid
Value of $109. Donated by Adam Broderick Spa.
Value of $109. Donated by Adam Broderick Spa.
Handmade Quilt by Sandy Cappetta
$75
Starting bid
Value of $250. Donated by Sandy Cappetta.
Value of $250. Donated by Sandy Cappetta.
2 Equine Chiropractic Treatments
$160
Starting bid
Value of $480. Donated by Steele & Associates.
https://www.steeleclinic.com/
Value of $480. Donated by Steele & Associates.
https://www.steeleclinic.com/
2 Orchestra Seat Tickets to Broadways "Gypsy"
$200
Starting bid
Value of $600. No blackout dates as of yet (tbd because of Tonys) - have to be used by 9/15/25. Dana will help you schedule date/time.
🎭 Gypsy - Set in the world of 1920s–30s vaudeville, Gypsy follows the ambitious stage mother Rose as she pushes her daughters toward stardom—especially her shy daughter Louise, who eventually transforms into the legendary burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee. A classic tale of dreams, identity, and the high cost of fame, filled with iconic songs like “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.
Donated by Dana Tyler.
Value of $600. No blackout dates as of yet (tbd because of Tonys) - have to be used by 9/15/25. Dana will help you schedule date/time.
🎭 Gypsy - Set in the world of 1920s–30s vaudeville, Gypsy follows the ambitious stage mother Rose as she pushes her daughters toward stardom—especially her shy daughter Louise, who eventually transforms into the legendary burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee. A classic tale of dreams, identity, and the high cost of fame, filled with iconic songs like “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.
Donated by Dana Tyler.
Spa Gift Basket
$80
Starting bid
Value of $250.
Votivo Candle -olive wood, thyme & Dalmatian sage
Grace farms Tea -chamomile vanilla
Soulistic Root- Relaxation kit (chamomile oatmeal bath soak, pillow mist, amethyst infused relax roller)
Soy creme milk- hand cream
$125 SUSI LAURA Massage (Ridgefield) gift card to use any services (menu in basket)
Donated by Rita Francisco
Value of $250.
Votivo Candle -olive wood, thyme & Dalmatian sage
Grace farms Tea -chamomile vanilla
Soulistic Root- Relaxation kit (chamomile oatmeal bath soak, pillow mist, amethyst infused relax roller)
Soy creme milk- hand cream
$125 SUSI LAURA Massage (Ridgefield) gift card to use any services (menu in basket)
Donated by Rita Francisco
Round of Golf for 3 at Wee Burn Country Club
$200
Starting bid
A round of golf for 3 at Wee Burn Country Club.
Must be on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
Wee Burn Country Club is consistently ranked as one of the top golf courses in Connecticut, and has been a frequent contender in national rankings as well.
Donated by The Lighthouse.
A round of golf for 3 at Wee Burn Country Club.
Must be on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
Wee Burn Country Club is consistently ranked as one of the top golf courses in Connecticut, and has been a frequent contender in national rankings as well.
Donated by The Lighthouse.
Three Virtual Mind/Body Conditioning Lessons from Equistrom
$100
Starting bid
Value of $300. Individualized instruction with customized verbal cues for precision guidance. Sessions include mental and physical training with both mind and body conditioning. Donated by Erinn Chang.
Value of $300. Individualized instruction with customized verbal cues for precision guidance. Sessions include mental and physical training with both mind and body conditioning. Donated by Erinn Chang.
Three Virtual Integrative Coaching Sessions
$250
Starting bid
Value of $600. Erinn Chang blends holistic consulting with integrative coaching to help individuals and organizations thrive by aligning culture, leadership, and wellbeing. With 25 years of experience and over 35,000 client hours, she serves as a trusted thought partner focused on performance, energy management, and sustainable growth. Donated by Erinn Chang.
Value of $600. Erinn Chang blends holistic consulting with integrative coaching to help individuals and organizations thrive by aligning culture, leadership, and wellbeing. With 25 years of experience and over 35,000 client hours, she serves as a trusted thought partner focused on performance, energy management, and sustainable growth. Donated by Erinn Chang.
Paul & Lydia Bit Print Garment Bag
$45
Starting bid
This water resistant garment bag is perfect for traveling to horse shows. It includes interior pockets and a separate holding area for dirty clothes. Retail value $129. Donated by Top Call Tack & Apparel (https://topcalltack.com/)
This water resistant garment bag is perfect for traveling to horse shows. It includes interior pockets and a separate holding area for dirty clothes. Retail value $129. Donated by Top Call Tack & Apparel (https://topcalltack.com/)
Alessandra Albanese Equestrian Bundle
$65
Starting bid
Rain coat size M, Ariat baseball cap, silk scarf, belt) Value $265, . Donated by a friend of TSP.
Rain coat size M, Ariat baseball cap, silk scarf, belt) Value $265, . Donated by a friend of TSP.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!