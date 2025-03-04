The Serenity Project Inc's Silent Auction

Value of $500. Donated by Paul O'Shea. Private lesson. Mutually agreed upon time at Serenity Show Stable in Redding, CT or in Wellington, FL. Paul O’Shea, a distinguished Irish show jumper from County Limerick, has made a significant impact on the sport through his skill and dedication. Starting his equestrian career as a groom in Kildimo, he worked his way up to become a top international competitor. In 2019, he played a crucial role in Ireland’s victory at the Longines FEI Nations Cup World Final in Barcelona, securing the team’s qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. His individual achievements include winning the GNP Seguros Grand Prix in Monterrey (2021), the $140,000 CaptiveOne Advisors 1.50m Championship Jumper Classic Final (2022), and defending his title in the $125,000 Old Salem Farm Grand Prix CSI 3* (2024). As a key rider for Team Eye Candy in the Major League Show Jumping series, O’Shea has contributed to multiple team victories. His talent, consistency, and commitment to the sport continue to solidify his reputation on the international stage. "I believe every horse has a key, and every horse wants to do what we're asking them. It's our job to find their key. Every day we're trying to find a nice way to explain to them what we want them to do. I try to think of that every time I get on a horse." - Paul O'Shea

