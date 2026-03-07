Support Sgt Alfred B Hilton Memorial Fund Programs

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Select any monthly amount that fits your giving budget.
An amount of just $21 per month can fund 1/4 of a $1000 annual scholarship.
Renews yearly on: June 12 at EDT
A $1.000 donation will fully fund an annual Scholarship for a student a HCC!
Valid until March 28, 2027
Renews monthly
Support our efforts to repair/restore or replace gravestones and honor the sacrifice of these men.
No expiration
Renews monthly
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!