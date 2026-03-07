The Sgt Alfred B Hilton Memorial Fund Inc

Offered by

The Sgt Alfred B Hilton Memorial Fund Inc

About the memberships

Support Sgt Alfred B Hilton Memorial Fund Programs

Sgt Hilton Monthly Donor
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Select any monthly amount that fits your giving budget.


An amount of just $21 per month can fund 1/4 of a $1000 annual scholarship.


Annual "Colonel" Level Member
$1,000

Renews yearly on: June 12 at EDT

A $1.000 donation will fully fund an annual Scholarship for a student a HCC!

Board Member Level
$250

Valid until March 28, 2027

U.S.C.T. Preservation and Restoration
$37.28

Renews monthly

Support our efforts to repair/restore or replace gravestones and honor the sacrifice of these men.

General Support Donation
Pay what you can

No expiration

Donate Monthly to the General Fund
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!