The Shabbos Project 2024 Communal Dinner - Making Shabbos Together!

Expenses here and there add up. Help us make sure everything is covered
Expenses here and there add up. Help us make sure everything is covered
Soft Drinks
Free
If you choose this option please bring 20 bottles of soft drink and 10 seltzers. Have fun choosing some great drinks!
If you choose this option please bring 20 bottles of soft drink and 10 seltzers. Have fun choosing some great drinks!
Challah
Free
If you choose this option please bring 15 Challahs. You can pick them up at the Deli or order them from braided loaf.
If you choose this option please bring 15 Challahs. You can pick them up at the Deli or order them from braided loaf.
Wine
$100
If you choose this option you are officially our connoisseur for the night! We will bring the wine, but you have to open the bottles!
If you choose this option you are officially our connoisseur for the night! We will bring the wine, but you have to open the bottles!
Make the Salmon
Free
If you choose this option you're now a Chef! See you at Aish to make some great fish!
If you choose this option you're now a Chef! See you at Aish to make some great fish!
Pay for the Salmon
$100
We can't make salmon without salmon! Help us with the cost of fish
We can't make salmon without salmon! Help us with the cost of fish
Security
$180
Keep our Shabbos meal safe!
Keep our Shabbos meal safe!
Dip Master!
Free
Make at Aish OR buy a variety from the Deli. We need enough for 2 dips at all 10 tables. (I love Dill dip but the choice is yours! Hummus, onion dip, schug, techina, Turkish salad, matbucha and babaganoush... they're all great!)
Make at Aish OR buy a variety from the Deli. We need enough for 2 dips at all 10 tables. (I love Dill dip but the choice is yours! Hummus, onion dip, schug, techina, Turkish salad, matbucha and babaganoush... they're all great!)
Buy and Make the Coleslaw
Free
Buy 15 bags of slaw and ingredients for dressing. Dress it at Aish.
Buy 15 bags of slaw and ingredients for dressing. Dress it at Aish.
Pay for the Potato Kugel
$125
Save yourself the grating and sponsor our Kugels!
Save yourself the grating and sponsor our Kugels!
Pay for the Main: Chicken!
$125
The most important dish!
The most important dish!
Green Beans
Free
Got to have a veggie dish! Keep us healthy by buying 7 pounds of fresh green beans and cooking them at Aish.
Got to have a veggie dish! Keep us healthy by buying 7 pounds of fresh green beans and cooking them at Aish.
Savory Rice
Free
The Rice is Nice! Wow us with your best fancy rice recipe. Just bring a huge bag of rice and any ingredients you need and make it at Aish.
The Rice is Nice! Wow us with your best fancy rice recipe. Just bring a huge bag of rice and any ingredients you need and make it at Aish.
Make the Chicken
Free
Think you have what it takes to be a caterer? Show us how it's done and make the main for Making Shabbos Together!
Think you have what it takes to be a caterer? Show us how it's done and make the main for Making Shabbos Together!
Set the Table
Free
We have all the beautiful disposables. Do you have the flair to set the tables?
We have all the beautiful disposables. Do you have the flair to set the tables?
Desert
Free
Let's be honest, you can be everyone's favorite. Get creative and help us plan desert for 100 people and then make it!
Let's be honest, you can be everyone's favorite. Get creative and help us plan desert for 100 people and then make it!
The Nosh Trays!
Free
What's a Shabbos table without some pickles lives and whatever else you like! Choose an array of items for the first course and make sure to get enough for 10 tables!
What's a Shabbos table without some pickles lives and whatever else you like! Choose an array of items for the first course and make sure to get enough for 10 tables!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!