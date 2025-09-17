The Shul at Aish of the Rockies

The Shabbos Project 2025 - Community Lunch

Aish of the Rockies

Event Sponsor
$1,000

Expenses here and there add up. Help us make sure everything is covered

Table Sponsor
$500
Soft Drinks
Free

If you choose this option please bring 20 bottles of soft drink and seltzers. Have fun choosing some great drinks!

Challah
Free

If you choose this option please bring 20 Challahs. You can pick them up at the Deli, Trader Joes, or order them from braided loaf.

Wine
Free

If you choose this option you are officially our connoisseur for the day! Please bring 10 bottles of your choice!

Make the Gefilte
Free

If you choose this option you're now a Chef! See you at Aish to make some great fish!

Pay for the Gefilte
$150

We can't make Gefilte without Fish! Help us with the cost of fish

Security
$180

Keep our Shabbos meal safe!

Dip Master!
Free

Make at Aish OR buy a variety from the Deli. We need enough for 2 dips at all 20 tables. (I love Dill dip but the choice is yours! Hummus, onion dip, schug, techina, Turkish salad, matbucha and babaganoush... they're all great!)

Buy and Make the Coleslaw
Free

Buy 20 bags of slaw and ingredients for dressing. Dress it at Aish.

Pay for the Deli Roll
$150

Save yourself the time and sponsor our Deli Roll

Pay for the Main: Cholent!
$125

The most important dish!

Make the Cholent
Free

It's a trick... if you choose this you will compete in the cholent cookoff! And make the main for 200 people!

Sponsor the Franks and Blanks
$75

Not much to explain

Sponsor the Shnitzel
$175

Also pretty self explanatory!

Pay for the Salad
$100

Lettuce is $$$$, but at least you don't have to check it :)

Make the Salad
Free

Gotta Keep the veggies in the mix! Come and dress the biggest salad you have ever seen!

Set the Table
Free

We have all the beautiful disposables. Do you have the flair to set the tables?

Desert
Free

Let's be honest, you can be everyone's favorite. Get creative and help us plan desert for 200 people and then make it!

Sponsor Desert
$100

Team up with the desert maker... they do all the work but you get 1/2 the credit!

The Nosh Trays!
Free

What's a Shabbos table without some pickles lives and whatever else you like! Choose an array of items for the first course and make sure to get enough for 20 tables!

