The Shabbos Project 2025 - Community Lunch

Hosted by
About this event
Expenses here and there add up. Help us make sure everything is covered
If you choose this option please bring 20 bottles of soft drink and seltzers. Have fun choosing some great drinks!
If you choose this option please bring 20 Challahs. You can pick them up at the Deli, Trader Joes, or order them from braided loaf.
If you choose this option you are officially our connoisseur for the day! Please bring 10 bottles of your choice!
If you choose this option you're now a Chef! See you at Aish to make some great fish!
We can't make Gefilte without Fish! Help us with the cost of fish
Keep our Shabbos meal safe!
Make at Aish OR buy a variety from the Deli. We need enough for 2 dips at all 20 tables. (I love Dill dip but the choice is yours! Hummus, onion dip, schug, techina, Turkish salad, matbucha and babaganoush... they're all great!)
Buy 20 bags of slaw and ingredients for dressing. Dress it at Aish.
Save yourself the time and sponsor our Deli Roll
The most important dish!
It's a trick... if you choose this you will compete in the cholent cookoff! And make the main for 200 people!
Not much to explain
Also pretty self explanatory!
Lettuce is $$$$, but at least you don't have to check it :)
Gotta Keep the veggies in the mix! Come and dress the biggest salad you have ever seen!
We have all the beautiful disposables. Do you have the flair to set the tables?
Let's be honest, you can be everyone's favorite. Get creative and help us plan desert for 200 people and then make it!
Team up with the desert maker... they do all the work but you get 1/2 the credit!
What's a Shabbos table without some pickles lives and whatever else you like! Choose an array of items for the first course and make sure to get enough for 20 tables!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!