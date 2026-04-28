The Shack at Sellwood Park Posters

Bring a piece of The Shack at Sellwood Park home. This poster features original artwork created by local artist Leah Samour, and is inspired by this neighborhood landmark and the people who gather there.





11x17 poster printed on high-quality, matte card stock at a local print shop.





Posters will be available to pick up at Sellwood Community House from 9am-6pm Monday-Friday. Pick-up times outside of these hours possible through special appointments.