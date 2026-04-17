Teach Them To Love (T3L) Outreach Ministries

Hosted by

Teach Them To Love (T3L) Outreach Ministries

About this event

The Shades of Purple Domestic Violence Awareness Ball-From Pain to Power: An Urban Night Affair

816 Montgomery St

Dallas, TX 75215, USA

Early Bird
$65
Available until Jun 30

GENERAL SEATING — $65 Per Person

  • ✅ Full Evening of Entertainment
  • ✅ Live R&B Music Experience
  • ✅ Spirituality & Healing Speaker
  • ✅ Tiara Crowning Ceremony
  • ✅ Reflection & Awards Program
  • ✅ General Admission Seating
  • ✅ Laughter, Love & Liberation


General Admission
$75

GENERAL SEATING — $75 Per Person

  • ✅ Full Evening of Entertainment
  • ✅ Live R&B Music Experience
  • ✅ Spirituality & Healing Speaker
  • ✅ Tiara Crowning Ceremony
  • ✅ Reflection & Awards Program
  • ✅ General Admission Seating
  • ✅ Laughter, Love & Liberation
VIP Seating
$85

VIP SEATING — $85 Per Person

  • ✨ Everything in General Admission PLUS:
  • 🚪 Early Entry — First Access
  • 🥇 Front Row Seating — Prime View
  • 🍽️ Exclusive Hors d'oeuvres
  • 📖 Shades of Purple Magazine
  • 📚 Book of Poetry — Keepsake Edition
  • 🏆 VIP Recognition & Full Honors
🪑 Table Packages Standard ($650 for 8)
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table Searing of 8

  • ✅ Full Evening of Entertainment
  • ✅ Live R&B Music Experience
  • ✅ Spirituality & Healing Speaker
  • ✅ Tiara Crowning Ceremony
  • ✅ Reflection & Awards Program
  • ✅ General Admission Seating
  • ✅ Laughter, Love & Liberation


🪑 Table Packages — VIP ($800)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table Seating of 8

  • ✨ Everything in General Admission PLUS:
  • 🚪 Early Entry — First Access
  • 🥇 Front Row Seating — Prime View
  • 🍽️ Exclusive Hors d'oeuvres
  • 📖 Shades of Purple Magazine
  • 📚 Book of Poetry — Keepsake Edition
  • 🏆 VIP Recognition & Full Honors


Add a donation for Teach Them To Love (T3L) Outreach Ministries

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