The Shades of Purple Domestic Violence Awareness Ball-From Pain to Power: An Urban Night Affair

🪑 Table Packages Standard ($650 for 8)
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table Searing of 8
- ✅ Full Evening of Entertainment
- ✅ Live R&B Music Experience
- ✅ Spirituality & Healing Speaker
- ✅ Tiara Crowning Ceremony
- ✅ Reflection & Awards Program
- ✅ General Admission Seating
- ✅ Laughter, Love & Liberation
Table Searing of 8
- ✅ Full Evening of Entertainment
- ✅ Live R&B Music Experience
- ✅ Spirituality & Healing Speaker
- ✅ Tiara Crowning Ceremony
- ✅ Reflection & Awards Program
- ✅ General Admission Seating
- ✅ Laughter, Love & Liberation