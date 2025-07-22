The Shades of Purple "Great Gatsby Affair" Domestic Violence Awareness Ball

Austin, TX 78731, USA
Grants entry to the Shades of Purple "Great Gatsby" Affair, offering access to the full evening of celebration, awareness, and empowerment. General Admission includes:
Dress in your finest 1920s attire and join us as we raise awareness, restore hope, and help build the Renewing A Nation Family Life Center—one step, one story, one soul at a time.
Grants exclusive access to the Shades of Purple "Great Gatsby" Affair with premium reserved seating closest to the stage and main event features. Guests with VIP tickets will enjoy:
Enjoy the Shades of Purple "Great Gatsby" Affair from the comfort of reserved general table seating, designed to offer guests a welcoming and elegant experience throughout the evening. General Table Seating includes:
Whether you're coming with friends or making new ones, General Table Seating offers the perfect balance of comfort and cause-driven celebration.
Elevate your evening with VIP Table Seating at the Shades of Purple "Great Gatsby" Affair—designed for guests who desire luxury, exclusivity, and an unforgettable night of impact. VIP Table Seating includes:
Whether you're attending with friends, colleagues, or as a sponsor, VIP Table Seating offers a powerful blend of comfort, class, and commitment to our cause—raising funds for the "Renewing A Nation" Family Life Center.
