The Shades of Purple "Great Gatsby Affair" Domestic Violence Awareness Ball

7300 Hart Ln

Austin, TX 78731, USA

General Admission
$75

General Admission – An Evening of Purpose and Prestige

Grants entry to the Shades of Purple "Great Gatsby" Affair, offering access to the full evening of celebration, awareness, and empowerment. General Admission includes:

  • Access to the main event, including the formal program, dinner, and entertainment
  • Live jazz performances, spoken word, and dancing
  • Participation in raffles, silent auctions, and photo experiences
  • An inspiring night among community changemakers and advocates for healing

Dress in your finest 1920s attire and join us as we raise awareness, restore hope, and help build the Renewing A Nation Family Life Center—one step, one story, one soul at a time.

VIP
$85

Grants exclusive access to the Shades of Purple "Great Gatsby" Affair with premium reserved seating closest to the stage and main event features. Guests with VIP tickets will enjoy:

  • Priority entry and check-in at 4:00
  • Prime table placement with elegant tableside service
  • Complimentary champagne toast upon arrival
  • Exclusive VIP gift bag with curated keepsakes
  • Enhanced amenities in a luxurious, intimate setting
General Table Seating
$600

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

General Table Seating – Comfort, Community, and Connection

Enjoy the Shades of Purple "Great Gatsby" Affair from the comfort of reserved general table seating, designed to offer guests a welcoming and elegant experience throughout the evening. General Table Seating includes:

  • Reserved seating at shared tables with fellow guests
  • Full-course dinner service in a relaxed, community-centered setting
  • Excellent views of the main stage, entertainment, and keynote address
  • Access to all standard amenities, including live jazz, dancing, raffles, and silent auctions
  • A chance to network, connect, and celebrate with community advocates and supporters of our cause

Whether you're coming with friends or making new ones, General Table Seating offers the perfect balance of comfort and cause-driven celebration.

VIP Table Seating
$680

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP Table Seating – The Ultimate Shades of Purple Experience

Elevate your evening with VIP Table Seating at the Shades of Purple "Great Gatsby" Affair—designed for guests who desire luxury, exclusivity, and an unforgettable night of impact. VIP Table Seating includes:

  • Reserved premium table placement near the stage and event highlights
  • Tableside service with upgraded dining presentation
  • Complimentary champagne toast for each guest
  • Exclusive VIP gift bags featuring luxury items and keepsakes
  • Priority check-in and early access to the venue
  • Meet & Greet opportunity with keynote speaker Dr. Dwayne K. Jones and other honored guests
  • Recognition in the evening program (for full table sponsorships)

Whether you're attending with friends, colleagues, or as a sponsor, VIP Table Seating offers a powerful blend of comfort, class, and commitment to our cause—raising funds for the "Renewing A Nation" Family Life Center.

Student Ticket
$30
Community Table
Free

Charitable groups

