The Shades of Purple "Great Gatsby Affair" Domestic Violence Awareness Ball

General Admission – An Evening of Purpose and Prestige

Grants entry to the Shades of Purple "Great Gatsby" Affair, offering access to the full evening of celebration, awareness, and empowerment. General Admission includes:

Access to the main event , including the formal program, dinner, and entertainment

Live jazz performances , spoken word, and dancing

Participation in raffles, silent auctions, and photo experiences

An inspiring night among community changemakers and advocates for healing

Dress in your finest 1920s attire and join us as we raise awareness, restore hope, and help build the Renewing A Nation Family Life Center—one step, one story, one soul at a time.