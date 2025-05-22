The She Means Business The Movement

Step into a community designed to ignite your inner fire. This entry-level partnership gives you everything you need to start strong and stay grounded in purpose:
-Full access to the She Means Business tools, including all e-books, journals, devotionals, courses, and training materials.
-Monthly Queen Empowerment Sessions led by thought leaders, coaches, and Kingdom-minded entrepreneurs
-First access to digital content drops, challenges, and vision-planning tools
-Discounts on merchandise
You're not just dreaming anymore—you’re doing.
Welcome to the courage circle.
Premium - Ready to build your voice, brand, and vision
$49.99
Renews monthly
This is for the visionary who is ready to write their story, launch a business, and unlock her creativity. Includes everything in Level 1, plus:
-Weekly live development sessions (choose from Book Writing, Business Building, Creation Development, or Personal Growth)
-Live Q&A sessions and co-working power hours with success coaches
-Exclusive Creator Track content to support authors, course creators, product makers, and content entrepreneurs
-Submission opportunities to be featured in She Means Business publications and media
Your creativity is sacred—and it's time to build something the world needs.
The Kingdom League - For those who are called to lead
$99.99
Renews monthly
You’ve been chosen to influence, build, and create impact—and this level opens the doors to greater favor, leadership, and reward. Includes everything in Levels 1 & 2, plus:
10–100% paid accommodations for the She Means Business Annual Retreat (based on entry)
Private Kingdom League Prayer + Strategy Rooms each month to elevate your spiritual and business growth
Invitation to quarterly roundtable meetings with mentors and business leaders
Early access to retreat tickets, VIP seating, and travel coordination concierge options
You are the one others have been waiting for. Walk in your Kingdom assignment.
Enterprise -For those ready to be seen, heard, and paid
$159.99
Renews monthly
This elite tier is designed for the high achievers who are ready to expand their brand, teach what they know, and profit with purpose. Includes everything from Levels 1–3, plus:
-Business Listing in the official She Means Business Directory in-app and online
-Priority selection to lead workshops, panels, and breakout sessions at events and conferences
-Complimentary VIP ticket to events and vendor table at events and conferences
-Spotlight features on our social, podcast, and email newsletter
-Eligibility to become a certified She Means Business Coach and mentor new members
This is more than visibility. It’s legacy.
Add a donation for One Body Outreach
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!