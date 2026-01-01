The Shifting of the Remnant “Business Retreat”

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Sleeping accommodations to include full program, meals and transportation to and from MIA airport.
Includes full program and meals with no accommodations or transportation.
to include full program, accommodation ,meals and transportation to and from MIA airport.
No accommodations to include full program, meals and transportation to and from MIA airport.
Pay by Feb 11th. Living room sleeping accommodations to include full program, meals and transportation to and from MIA airport.
Pay by Jan 14th. Bedroom sleeping accommodations to include full program, meals and transportation to and from MIA airport.
Pay by Jan 28th. Bedroom sleeping accommodations to include full program, meals and transportation to and from MIA airport.
$
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