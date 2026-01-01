Divine International Worship Center

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Divine International Worship Center

About this event

The Shifting of the Remnant “Business Retreat”

TBD MIAMI FL

Early Bird reg
$2,199
Available until Apr 30

Sleeping accommodations to include full program, meals and transportation to and from MIA airport.

Early Bird no accommodation/online
$1,399
Available until Apr 30

Includes full program and meals with no accommodations or transportation.

General Registration
$2,399

to include full program, accommodation ,meals and transportation to and from MIA airport.

General Registration Online/no accommodation
$1,599

No accommodations to include full program, meals and transportation to and from MIA airport.

General Registration (Livingroom) Payment #3
$500

Pay by Feb 11th. Living room sleeping accommodations to include full program, meals and transportation to and from MIA airport.

General Registration (Bedroom ) Payment #1
$600

Pay by Jan 14th. Bedroom sleeping accommodations to include full program, meals and transportation to and from MIA airport.

General Registration (Bedroom) Payment #2
$600

Pay by Jan 28th. Bedroom sleeping accommodations to include full program, meals and transportation to and from MIA airport.

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