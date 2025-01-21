The Shoe Show: Icons of Cleveland

Jerry Schmidt and Roger Miller (Mixed Media) --
Bob Peck is a renowned muralist based in Cleveland, Ohio, whose vibrant and dynamic work has transformed urban spaces across the region. Known for his bold use of color, intricate designs, and ability to blend contemporary styles with community-driven themes, Bob's murals are celebrated for bringing life and creativity to public and private spaces alike. His passion for storytelling through art allows him to capture the spirit of Cleveland and its neighborhoods, making his work both visually striking and deeply resonant. Beyond creating murals, Bob is committed to fostering local art initiatives, mentoring aspiring artists, and advocating for the power of public art to inspire and connect communities.
Jerry Schmidt and Roger Miller (Mixed Media) --
Zaza - Guitar Hero
$250
Starting bid
Andy Denney and Roger Miller (Mixed Media and Oil Pastel on Wood 48" x 24")(Shoes worn and art Inspired by 'Zaza Alive in Denmark') --Neil Zaza - Guitar Virtuoso
Neil Zaza, a Cleveland-based guitarist, is celebrated for his emotive, genre-blending instrumental rock. Known for combining classical influences with modern rock, his music captivates audiences worldwide. A masterful performer and composer, Neil continues to inspire through his albums, tours, and educational workshops.
Forty Something
$100
Starting bid
Roger Miller (Mixed Media 32" x 8")
Faith
$250
Starting bid
Roger MIller
(Mixed Media 72" x 12")
Roger MIller
Lily
$250
Starting bid
Lily Sargent Cleveland Ballet and Glass Asylum artists Dominic Bender and Dean Wehrenberg (Shoes, Glass, Metal) --Lily Sargent:
Lily Sargent is from Tallmadge Ohio and danced as a company member for Cleveland Ballet. She performed in numerous productions such as Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, George Balanchine’s Serenade and Margo Sappington’s Alice. Diagnosed with vestibular discrimination, auditory processing disorder, double vision, and a heart condition, Ms. Sargent has had a unique career and perspective that influences how she teaches and helps her students. She is the current director for Cleveland Ballet’s Academy and hopes to assist every student she works with.
Lily Sargent Cleveland Ballet and Glass Asylum artists Dominic Bender and Dean Wehrenberg (Shoes, Glass, Metal) --Lily Sargent:
Frozen Dance
$100
Starting bid
Brandon Gaughan (Mixed Media 16" x 10")
Not Carrying, but Devouring
$100
Starting bid
Roger Miller (Mixed Media 11.5" x 5.5")
String of Pearls
$100
Starting bid
Roger Miller (Mixed Media)
Concealed
$100
Starting bid
Roger Miller (Mixed Media) --
A concealed shoe refers to a shoe intentionally hidden within a structure, such as a wall, chimney, or floor, as part of a folk tradition or superstitious practice. This custom, found primarily in Europe and later in North America, dates back hundreds of years.
The reasons for concealing shoes vary, but they were often placed to bring good luck, protect a building from evil spirits, or as a form of magical or ritualistic offering. Old, worn shoes were commonly used because they carried the imprint of the wearer, believed to have a protective essence. These shoes are sometimes discovered during renovations of historic buildings, offering fascinating insights into past traditions and beliefs.
Learn about the Concealed Shoe index> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySMyxVz4y7o
Cycle of Life
$250
Starting bid
Jordan Wincek and Ryan Wittenmyer (Mixed Media)
Pfaff - If Shoes Could Talk
$100
Starting bid
Roger Miller (Mixed Media)
Detached
$100
Starting bid
Roger Miller and Dave Taylor (Mixed Media)
Passion Fruit
$100
Starting bid
Roger Miller (Silver boots and mirrors, barbed wire, feather)
Pink Another 27
$100
Starting bid
Roger MIller (Pink platforms and headdress, mixed media feathers, glitter, syringe)
ShoeFiti – Memorial, Milestone, Street Art
$100
Starting bid
Roger MIller (Painted white converse shoes, alcohol paint, cable)
