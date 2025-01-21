Homeless Hookup DBA CLE Connect

The Shoe Show: Icons of Cleveland

Negative Space Gallery, 1541 E 38th St, Cleveland, OH 44114-4305

Single Moment
$250

Starting bid

Jerry Schmidt and Roger Miller (Mixed Media) -- Bob Peck is a renowned muralist based in Cleveland, Ohio, whose vibrant and dynamic work has transformed urban spaces across the region. Known for his bold use of color, intricate designs, and ability to blend contemporary styles with community-driven themes, Bob's murals are celebrated for bringing life and creativity to public and private spaces alike. His passion for storytelling through art allows him to capture the spirit of Cleveland and its neighborhoods, making his work both visually striking and deeply resonant. Beyond creating murals, Bob is committed to fostering local art initiatives, mentoring aspiring artists, and advocating for the power of public art to inspire and connect communities.
Zaza - Guitar Hero
$250

Starting bid

Andy Denney and Roger Miller (Mixed Media and Oil Pastel on Wood 48" x 24")(Shoes worn and art Inspired by 'Zaza Alive in Denmark') --Neil Zaza - Guitar Virtuoso Neil Zaza, a Cleveland-based guitarist, is celebrated for his emotive, genre-blending instrumental rock. Known for combining classical influences with modern rock, his music captivates audiences worldwide. A masterful performer and composer, Neil continues to inspire through his albums, tours, and educational workshops.
Forty Something
$100

Starting bid

Roger Miller (Mixed Media 32" x 8")
Faith
$250

Starting bid

Roger MIller (Mixed Media 72" x 12")
Lily
$250

Starting bid

Lily Sargent Cleveland Ballet and Glass Asylum artists Dominic Bender and Dean Wehrenberg (Shoes, Glass, Metal) --Lily Sargent: Lily Sargent is from Tallmadge Ohio and danced as a company member for Cleveland Ballet. She performed in numerous productions such as Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, George Balanchine’s Serenade and Margo Sappington’s Alice. Diagnosed with vestibular discrimination, auditory processing disorder, double vision, and a heart condition, Ms. Sargent has had a unique career and perspective that influences how she teaches and helps her students. She is the current director for Cleveland Ballet’s Academy and hopes to assist every student she works with.
Frozen Dance
$100

Starting bid

Brandon Gaughan (Mixed Media 16" x 10")
Not Carrying, but Devouring
$100

Starting bid

Roger Miller (Mixed Media 11.5" x 5.5")
String of Pearls
$100

Starting bid

Roger Miller (Mixed Media)
Concealed
$100

Starting bid

Roger Miller (Mixed Media) -- A concealed shoe refers to a shoe intentionally hidden within a structure, such as a wall, chimney, or floor, as part of a folk tradition or superstitious practice. This custom, found primarily in Europe and later in North America, dates back hundreds of years. The reasons for concealing shoes vary, but they were often placed to bring good luck, protect a building from evil spirits, or as a form of magical or ritualistic offering. Old, worn shoes were commonly used because they carried the imprint of the wearer, believed to have a protective essence. These shoes are sometimes discovered during renovations of historic buildings, offering fascinating insights into past traditions and beliefs. Learn about the Concealed Shoe index> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySMyxVz4y7o
Cycle of Life
$250

Starting bid

Jordan Wincek and Ryan Wittenmyer (Mixed Media)
Pfaff - If Shoes Could Talk
$100

Starting bid

Roger Miller (Mixed Media)
Detached
$100

Starting bid

Roger Miller and Dave Taylor (Mixed Media)
Passion Fruit
$100

Starting bid

Roger Miller (Silver boots and mirrors, barbed wire, feather)
Pink Another 27
$100

Starting bid

Roger MIller (Pink platforms and headdress, mixed media feathers, glitter, syringe)
ShoeFiti – Memorial, Milestone, Street Art
$100

Starting bid

Roger MIller (Painted white converse shoes, alcohol paint, cable)

