The Shoulder of the Central Gulf Coast 41st Anniversary Banquet 2026

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About this event
Daphne, AL 36526, USA
Admits one guest to the banquet
Includes 4 seats and recognition in the program.
Includes 8 seats and recognition in the program.
Includes 8 seats and recognition in the program.
Includes 1 table (8 seats), premium program/logo placement, slideshow, social media, and verbal recognition at the event.
Includes 1 table (8 seats), top-tier logo placement on all event materials, verbal recognition, and social media spotlight.
$
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