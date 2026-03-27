Shoulder Of The Central Gulf Coast Inc

Hosted by

Shoulder Of The Central Gulf Coast Inc

About this event

The Shoulder of the Central Gulf Coast 41st Anniversary Banquet 2026

2603 US-98

Daphne, AL 36526, USA

Individual Ticket
$70

Admits one guest to the banquet

Half Table Sponsor
$250

Includes 4 seats and recognition in the program.

Table Sponsor
$500

Includes 8 seats and recognition in the program.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Includes 8 seats and recognition in the program.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes 1 table (8 seats), premium program/logo placement, slideshow, social media, and verbal recognition at the event.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 1 table (8 seats), top-tier logo placement on all event materials, verbal recognition, and social media spotlight.

Add a donation for Shoulder Of The Central Gulf Coast Inc

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