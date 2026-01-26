Tomas Ffa Booster Club

Offered by

Tomas Ffa Booster Club

About the memberships

The Showdown in the Swamp

Gold Sponsor
$250

No expiration

Business/Name mentioned throughout our show, Business/Name listed on show banner and marketing materials, logo posted on social media, sponsor gift.

Silver Sponsor
$200

No expiration

Business/Name mentioned throughout our show, Business/Name listed on show banner and marketing materials, logo posted on social media.

Buckle Sponsor
$150

No expiration

Business/Name mentioned when buckle is awarded. Business/Name listed on show banner and posted on social media.


*You are welcome to & encouraged to take photos presenting buckle to winner

Class Winner Sponsor
$50

No expiration

Business/Name Mentioned when award is awarded. Mention on Social media.

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