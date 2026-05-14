The Sick Kicks Gala 2026

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About this event
This ticket grants entry to the Sick Kicks Gala; including access to interactive learning experiences, music, food, and an evening curated to inspire action, raise funds, and spark meaningful change in the lives of those affected by MS.
If you cannot attend in person, and still would like to make an impact,, we appreciate your generosity. All ticket donations will be offered to someone living with Multiple Sclerosis.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!