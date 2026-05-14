The MiSunderstood Foundation

Hosted by

The MiSunderstood Foundation

About this event

The Sick Kicks Gala 2026

1088 Huff Rd NW

Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

General Admission
$150

This ticket grants entry to the Sick Kicks Gala; including access to interactive learning experiences, music, food, and an evening curated to inspire action, raise funds, and spark meaningful change in the lives of those affected by MS.

Donate a Ticket
$150

If you cannot attend in person, and still would like to make an impact,, we appreciate your generosity. All ticket donations will be offered to someone living with Multiple Sclerosis.

Add a donation for The MiSunderstood Foundation

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