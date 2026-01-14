Sicomac School PTO

Offered by

Sicomac School PTO

About this shop

The Sicomac Social- Mar. 2026

The Sicomac Social Ticket item
The Sicomac Social Ticket
$145

Ticket price includes passed hors d'oeuvres, food stations, and an open bar. Join the fun!

The Sicomac Social Staff Ticket item
The Sicomac Social Staff Ticket
$100

Special ticket pricing for Sicomac Staff only.

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsors will be recognized at the event and in all communications.

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsors will be recognized at the event and in all communications.

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$500

Sponsors will be recognized at the event and in all communications.

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$250

Sponsors will be recognized at the event and in all communications.

Add a donation for Sicomac School PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!