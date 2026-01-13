The Sierra Junior Tennis Association's Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Wolf Run Golf Club

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About this event
Includes 3 Foursomes, Top Tournament Sponsor/Flyer/Promotional Branding, Registration Banner, Pin Flags at every Hole. Prominent recognition on our web site, social media and banners.
Includes 2 Foursomes, Company Banner at Lunch, recognition on our website and social media, Sponsor provides promotional material for table/swag bag.
Includes 1 Foursome and sleeve of TaylorMade Balls with Sponsor Logo given to each golfer. Opportunity to provide an item for the swag bags.
Includes 1 Foursome and Company logo on SJTA hat to each golfer. Opportunity to provide an item for the swag bags.
Includes 1 Foursome, Company Banner at breakfast, recognition on our website and social media, Sponsor provides promotional material for table/swag bag.
Includes 1 Foursome and logo displayed on drink coupons to be distributed to all golfers. Opportunity to provide an item for the swag bags.
Choose your favorite golf foursome! Includes branded signage at 1 sponsored hold and a chance to connect with golfers! Sponsor may provide: Food Sample, Drink Sample, Hole Attendant/Server, Swag.
Includes 1 doz. sponsor logo range dividers, 18" x 24" sign at driving range and putting green. Opportunity to provide an item for the swag bags.
Choose your favorite golf foursome and compete for tournament prizes!
Signage at the Hole and an opportunity to provide an item for the swag bags.
Includes branded signage at 1 sponsored hold. Your chance to connect to golfers! Sponsor may provide: Food Sample, Drink Sample, Hole Attendant/Server, Swag.
Signage Recognition on Golf Course (24"x18")
$
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