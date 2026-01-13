Sierra Junior Tennis Association

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Sierra Junior Tennis Association

About this event

The Sierra Junior Tennis Association's Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Wolf Run Golf Club

1400 Wolf Run Rd

Reno, NV 89511

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 3 Foursomes, Top Tournament Sponsor/Flyer/Promotional Branding, Registration Banner, Pin Flags at every Hole. Prominent recognition on our web site, social media and banners.

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

Includes 2 Foursomes, Company Banner at Lunch, recognition on our website and social media, Sponsor provides promotional material for table/swag bag.

Golf Ball Sponsor
$2,000

Includes 1 Foursome and sleeve of TaylorMade Balls with Sponsor Logo given to each golfer. Opportunity to provide an item for the swag bags.

Hat Sponsor
$2,000

Includes 1 Foursome and Company logo on SJTA hat to each golfer. Opportunity to provide an item for the swag bags.

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,750

Includes 1 Foursome, Company Banner at breakfast, recognition on our website and social media, Sponsor provides promotional material for table/swag bag.

Drink Coupon Sponsor
$1,500

Includes 1 Foursome and logo displayed on drink coupons to be distributed to all golfers. Opportunity to provide an item for the swag bags.

Foursome with Hole Sponsor
$990
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Choose your favorite golf foursome! Includes branded signage at 1 sponsored hold and a chance to connect with golfers! Sponsor may provide: Food Sample, Drink Sample, Hole Attendant/Server, Swag.

Driving Range & Putting Green Sponsor
$750

Includes 1 doz. sponsor logo range dividers, 18" x 24" sign at driving range and putting green. Opportunity to provide an item for the swag bags.

Foursome
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Choose your favorite golf foursome and compete for tournament prizes!

Hole in One Sponsor
$500

Signage at the Hole and an opportunity to provide an item for the swag bags.

Hole Sponsor Only
$350

Includes branded signage at 1 sponsored hold. Your chance to connect to golfers! Sponsor may provide: Food Sample, Drink Sample, Hole Attendant/Server, Swag.

Sign Sponsor
$150

Signage Recognition on Golf Course (24"x18")

Add a donation for Sierra Junior Tennis Association

$

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